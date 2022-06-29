ABC News Live: Top Ukrainian officials suspended amid allegations of treason

Plus, the trial for the Parkland, Florida, school shooter enters a new phase, and the latest on the investigation into the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live