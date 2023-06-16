ABC News Live: Tornadoes rip through the South, leaving at least 3 dead

Plus, the alleged leaker of thousands of secret Pentagon documents has been indicted, and police say the main suspect in the Delphi, Indiana, murders has confessed multiple times.

June 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live