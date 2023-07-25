ABC News Live: Trevor Reed injured fighting in Ukraine after Russian prisoner swap

Plus, President Joe Biden is set to announce rules seeking to improve access to mental health care, and the profound story of one couple deeply affected by the war in Ukraine.

July 25, 2023

