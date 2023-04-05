ABC News Live: Trump charged with 34 felony counts

Plus, a severe storm threatens to bring more tornadoes across the country, and the officers who stopped the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooter are sharing their story.

April 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live