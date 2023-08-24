ABC News Live: Trump expected to surrender in Georgia election fraud case

Plus, the biggest moments from the first Republican debate and Vladimir Putin breaks his silence on the Yevgeny Prigozhin plane crash.

August 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live