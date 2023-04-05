ABC News Live: Trump responds after NYC court appearance

Plus, the officers who responded to a Tennessee school shooting speak out for the first time; and voters pick progressive candidates in a pair of pivotal elections in Chicago and Wisconsin.

April 5, 2023

