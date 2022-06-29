ABC News Live: Trump responds after FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

Plus, new details about the U.S. strike that took out an al-Qaeda leader and the House of Representatives is set to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live