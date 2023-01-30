ABC News Live: Tyre Nichols arrest video sparks questions about medical response

Plus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and why some insurance companies aren’t covering Kias and Hyundais.

January 30, 2023

