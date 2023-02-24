ABC News Live: Ukraine marks 1 year since start of Russian invasion

Plus, Alex Murdaugh is back on the stand after admitting he lied to police, but he maintains that he did not kill his wife and son, and several major winter storms are sweeping across the country.

February 24, 2023

