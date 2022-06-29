ABC News Live: Ukrainian forces attempt to retake a key city under Russian control

Plus, the FDA authorizes updated booster shots designed specifically to fight omicron subvariants, and NASA reschedules its Artemis I launch for Saturday after Monday’s setback.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live