Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 23 tornadoes tear through the South

Good morning I'm Dennis Ada thanks for streaming with us in today's update we are seeing the extent of the damage after at least 23 reported tornadoes tore through this south. Ripping through towns and flattening home after home first responders rushed in going through the wreckage looking for survivors. And now there's a new storm threatens changes he is live in Alabama. Kaiser has announced its testing its code of nineteen vaccine on children under twelve. Q what experts say this could mean in the fight against covad nineteen. Meanwhile police in Miami Beach are trying to control spring breakers as case is climb in at least twenty states across the country. And the billion dollar a day can now catastrophe. A container ship from nearly the size of the Empire State Building is causing a major traffic jam in one of the busiest train routes in the world. Coming up the latest on how it happened and the race to get that ship free. But we begin with those deadly tornadoes touching down across the south seventeen reported in Alabama alone. Take a look at these new images of the damage and Noonan Georgia overnight so many homes just ripped apart. At least five people were killed in hard hit Alabama that's where -- Jersey is this morning. These three tornadoes slicing across the hills of Alabama. Leaving horrifying scenes like this a drone capturing homes flattened and Calhoun County. Right after that tornado you can see first responders. Rushing to save just one of the many victims roofs stripped from home after home. At least seventeen reported tornadoes torturing Alabama. And understand this is a very dangerous situation and the weather service in Birmingham is now calling this a tornado. Emergency one of. The strongest cutting through Birmingham's Southside. We were they are just minutes after. Thieves and those raw moments where we show up and this tornado just Lendale the fire and police just got the folks that we're in this home outs they are a lot aimed at they went to the hospital but there home slit their roofs off their homes collapsed and this is just one of the neighborhood that was impact it. Transformers igniting. Leaving thousands without power. Ashby Baptist Church who guided walls collapsing the pulpit still standing but the steeple coming down with other parts of the roof. Small airplanes tossed at mid county airport the mayor said he believes the airport is a total loss. This was wearing a front door what is of the home is collapsed and a couple of Mary Rose in Larry DR men were right there. Under the collapsed they were trapped and even brothels flattered they climbed out they were injured went to the hospital but not Hadley enough to not return and we just not let them moments ago. And they actually found Mary Michaels found her purse in all of this. Fresh from the hospital the couple telling us their story and lowering. Panel starting. Oh yeah anonymous the DR amends finding hope in that entry. That was just hours before their longtime home and I you feel like those of those things that you really need. For an assistant attorney and it. Yeah. And overnight in Georgia a possible tornado just 35 miles southwest of Atlanta trees slamming onto cars power lines street into the streets. Homes was significant damage. Diane Mary Rose and Mary told me that they were in the basement because they knew that the tornado's coming we love to hear that because of the morning the national. We get back into that neighborhood we're just outside of it along highway 280 finding giant pieces of debris. Likely from those homes in eagle point and look behind me I think another great point. Is that this is a highway with those trees snapped. All the way up people think that hills or mountains protect them. This tornado did not care what type of topography was around so I do wanna take you to the map that is pretty stunning this morning. This line is the National Weather Service Birmingham Alabama here. They think that this was on the ground for 100 miles that is nearly the weight. Of the state of Alabama and that was just one of the seventeen reported tornadoes. Employers. You know this we've got more tornado activity by tomorrow night a new system that's gonna move in Jackson Tennessee. Memphis Tennessee north eastern Arkansas the northwestern. Alabama and northern Mississippi to just keep that in mind that area tomorrow night into Sunday morning because as we learned here. The warning and taking those things seriously can save a life. Diane. Chief meteorologist ginger zee in Birmingham Alabama ginger sank you. And president Biden is traveling home to Delaware today after holding his first official press conference since taking office yesterday. Journalists as the president about several subjects book one dominant one was the administration's response to the crisis at the border. And the conditions and facilities where thousands of unaccompanied migrant children are being held in US custody. One of those journalists was our chief White House correspondent to city and they get and she has the latest this morning. This morning the president facing mounting pressure to address the urgent situation at the southern border. Immigration dominating his first news conference some 171000 kids now in US custody a near record and number that is only expected to Klein the president bristling over a question about those severely overcrowded facilities. The Customs and Border Protection facility and Donna Texas I was there is at 15156%. Capacity double break now mostly unaccompanied minors they're kids they're sleeping on floors. They are passed into these pods is what's happening inside acceptable to you. Is a serious question I. Just accept them come home. That's why we're going to be moving a thousand those kids out. Quickly and is totally on experts. And no he blamed his predecessor for the deteriorating situation. He stood firm on those unaccompanied minors like nine year old just so yeah united and we met him just after he crossed the Rio Grande after that long journey from Honduras without his parents is your message. Well look. The idea that I'm gonna say. Which I would never do. My own company challenges of the border we're just common starving doesn't stand him so. No previous administrations that is there. Except trump. As for those phone numbers written on the close of so many children including the two little boys we met president Biden suggesting people lose their jobs if authorities don't make contacts sooner. Are gonna get real. We're gonna hold a lot better real quick Gergen here are some people leave it. Can. But about that other crisis at hand. To mass shootings in the span of a week claiming eighteen lives the president deflecting on gun control. Instead he issued a warning to Republicans that he might be willing to change arcane rules and the senate. That would help his party advance his agenda. We're really get a lot done and if we have two roosters complete. Locked down in chaos as a consequence the filibuster then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about. The issue of voting rates also clearly struck her with president Biden after states like Georgia passed sweeping changes to election laws they are Democrats saying get those changes are aimed at disenfranchising. Minority voters president Biden called these efforts Diane sick and on American. He said they make Jim Crow look like Jimmy eagle Cecilia Vega and Washington thank you for that. And you know we're watching in Washington today at 12:30 PM eastern white house Press Secretary Jen Psaki will host her daily briefing. At 2:30 PM eastern vice president Harrison education secretary Cardona we'll visit the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven, Connecticut. To discuss how the American rescue plan addresses the issue of child poverty and education. And at 3 PM eastern president Biden will participate in a virtual fund raiser for Atlanta mayor occasion lands' bottoms. And president Biden is now doubling his original vaccine goal in yesterday's press conference the president announced he is now aiming for 200 million shots administered. In his first 100 days in office meanwhile Pfizer has started testing its vaccine on children under twelve. Victor komando has more from Miami Beach for code case numbers are rising. Overnight Miami Beach police clearing the streets. And forcing the 8 PM curfew put in place after spring breakers descended on the city seemed to ignore social distancing and mask wearing. This amid an alarming new trend in coded cases in twenty states he said averages are climbing more than 10% in the last week. But vaccination numbers are on the rise to. Averaging 2.5 million vaccine doses per day nationwide. Over the last week. The president double in his original goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days to 200 million. But the current pace he'll hit that mark. But there are still questions about those under the age of sixteen like will they get vaccinated do they even need to be in order for us to return to normalcy. Yeah forming. Tears. Turning to eat flies are already testing its vaccine on younger children ages five to eleven diet six. Shannon. The first volunteers nine year old twins one soul and on the hunt I'd two roared up their mother is an infectious disease doctor. Greta you eat and potentially get early access and it was a neat and sit eight on really accelerate. Development. I'm Warren are the biggest insurer frank and we really need to get this out hints and Don are Marge are our nation. Researchers say it's a critical step in getting this country to herd immunity. Very critical art and art community. And who want to make sure that we have a say. So. Colin all honest it was and Barry are. As for children who are little bit older Pfizer says that they've been evaluating their vaccine on twelve to fifteen year old. And their goal is to have it authorized and ready by the start of the next school year. Diane my Victor can no thanks for that. An epidemiologist at Boston Children's Hospital ABC news medical contributor doctor John Brownstein joins me now for more on all of this. Doctor Brownstein good morning how important is this idea vaccine in children under twelve how important is that's her reaching heard. The train back and directed just a breakdown of the trial you know what we're trying to do is look at different devices like in Madeira you know progressively know what you're hired Carr goes is up until you don't tell us about a 144 children and then once he determined that it's safe and effective beginning to test this cross 4500 children finish you studies are super important because parents really want protection for their children but more importantly we're looking for that herd immunity. I'm meeting we don't know exactly the percent is being estimated about 80%. And soon to see how a larger. Portion of the population children gosh we need children to be immunized you know that we're happy accident T issues in the dog population so you get. Herd immunity we're gonna get it. Children vaccinated and it. You have particular reopening schools we're really seeing sort of a requirement for vaccination program for seeing that in colleges even are ready to sell this vaccination each these pediatric populations is going to be super critical in the meantime what should families do if the parents are vaccinated but the children aren't. Yet this is a huge question and it you know mr. and you are site. I think you know we can start to resume DDD. Teaches you more as a family and clearly with healthy children that you start seeing your grandparents and as we know the CDC is has given the OK there we can start to begin to heat hopefully outdoors when it comes to travel CDC Sylmar or recommending travel by. Really if there's just nations that are local Burmese by car traveled those will be safer you know. The situation in proves we can do more as we get more don't Sox needed keys counts. Or down tests continue rates are down that's when we can start to really open up and let's remember that you know children still represented 13% of the were important pieces so they're not. Zero risk. And and thirteen thousand. Pediatric teaching it's happened how close 216 died so is not. Zero risk but at this point in the pandemic we have to be using our best judgment I think people have a good understanding of individual risks. And a new study now says that the Pfizer and Daryn and vaccines are safe for pregnant. And lacked dating women plus those women's can pass the went dozen women I just than women's but those women can pass antibodies on to their newborns so. How significant are those findings and what is the latest recommendation on whether pregnant women should be vaccinated. This is free music you know clearly you know the pregnant women were not part of the trials sending are generally not always part of trials so how in his seat 131. Reproductive age women received a fighting major vaccine was really part of it included 84. Women thirty whenever lock teeing up and down. Antibody levels were similar across the groups and really no differences in side effects on an even more importantly there was our previous infection vs vaccine the vaccine critics more striking antibody levels on our top of that yes we heard that the risk that our vaccine induced antibodies in and the local courts and breast all of this is is adding to this great body and that means that bush didn't you know the vaccine to women makes a lot of sense especially when you see her pregnancy isn't high risk category Richardson called rich. 80000 pregnant women tested positive for the virus he had died so you know really this is that you use to try to get this vaccine is more of the population. And I wanna. How does the vaccine affect your body because I have heard anecdotally that in the first vaccine is actually harder for those who've already had. The virus what we know about that. Yeah I mean it's very similar to getting a second this is actually serve our. Acting like a booster we we don't know slowly when you've had previous coup that how long meetings are so do the reactions people how will you how. I mean spirited. All right what's happening as you just listening protection. And so listen to the second shot but there's no evidence that you know it could be vaccine when you've had a previous collision is any increasing need additional risk is does seem kind of I first bands like sore arm fatigue muscle aches fever so it's sort of second heroes really is absolutely recommended even if you've had Colvin previously we've also heard conversations about people how have the virus and possibly only needing. One vaccine what do we know about that at this point. Yeah I mean doesn't win here in a situation where we do not have the water supply this idea getting a single dose of people who had couldn't previously makes a lot of sense. And the data suggest that you can generate a beauty robust protection promise we just don't know how long your previous. Immunity lasts depends on when you actually start pulling how. Strongly directionless there's so much variability of population that the best sort of protocol is to just give people both doses are being vaccine constrained environments in the sense it is sort of adjust these dosing strategies to get vaccines to two more people were just not in that situation right now because the US is really started around bosh backs. Taxation that through and how. Per day itself I think everybody will be able to get the full dosage. And then one more bureaucrats and for now Easter Sunday is coming up next Sunday April 4 do you expect a surge in cases from Matt Holliday. Yeah this is a big question I think he generally receive less trouble than Thanksgiving imports yet the vaccines that rules out. Very different than we've seen through other kinds of this pandemic. My best guess is he makes. You bumping cheese's. Because you know we have re openings because of travel but also because that Jerry had he won one sentence regulating. I'm so we might see it Obama people should still try to be safe as possible overall a pretty hopeful you know families are gonna start to teach other Jennifer holiday which is pretty amazing. Need time to John Brownstein always great to talk to thank you. Thank you. Definitely looking forward to some family holidays. And the suspect in the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting is being held without bail after making his first court appearance. He's also being moved to an undisclosed location because of threats the 21 year old has not yet entered a plead to the charges of ten counts of murder. And one count of attempted murder the defense is asking for a delay to assess his mental health. Police are still looking for a motive. And days after that detonation in boulder a good samaritans stopped a man allegedly armed with multiple guns and body armor in England and Linton grocery store. But we come back what that quick thinking shopper is missing this morning. Welcome back we're learning new details about the arrest in Atlanta after a good samaritan reported a man carrying multiple guns inside a grocery store. The suspect made his first court appearance yesterday but police say they're still not sure. What he was planning to do with those guns she doesn't Sami has the latest from Atlanta. It was a terrifying moment in a grocery store in Atlanta police arrested a man who walked in wearing body armor. And look like he was armed to kill with multiple guns and ammo the arrest came after quick thinking from a customer. Charles Russell was in the restaurant when he spotted the AR fifteen. What Google wants my isn't looking at you know this isn't actually in a scene they are glanced cannot. You know what let me make sure my train. And I look into the stalled deliberately and was like okay nets AR. Russell who was working for instant cart at the time ran out of the restroom to tell the grocery store management what he saw reportedly got recorded the whole situation because he's just not possible for you to -- is a distaste I especially. Asked air recent advance and asked the reason why she. In his police report the arresting officer wrote that I immediately ordered the accused to put his hands up. And don't move to which he complied the accused appeared to be surprised when he saw us that close to him. And the officer rats that all semi auto pistols had rounds in their chambers and the revolver was fully loaded. He did not overreact to what he's on the bathroom he solid. Sort of captured in his mind and left. Many initially called the police. A man with the guns is now facing eleven charges including felony firearm charges. And criminal attempt to commit a felony. Police report that they gave this man a mental health evaluation when they arrested him. Outside the grocery store and they say they've had runs with him before the big question this morning his colleague Donald Cole. A all of those guys. Diane from Stevenson Sami. Big questions there thanks for that. And USC has reached a record sexual abuse settlement the school is paying nearly 900 million dollars after hundreds of women alleged abuse. At the hands of a campus doctor serene shop has more from the school. This morning the University of Southern California paying the largest settlement for sexual abuse survivors ever the university famous for its film school and powerhouse sports teams. Agreeing to pay 852. Million dollars over 700 women who accused the school of covering up years of abuse. By campus gynecologist. Doctor George Tyndall. A previous settlement bringing the total amount over a billion dollars the most important thing that I hope. History tells us about this record breaking settlement is. This will no longer be tolerated Tyndall accused of using his position to sexually abuse hundreds of women. The university allegedly receiving numerous complaints about Jindal. But he kept his job for over three dec. Gates even wild. Staff at that sickened clinic exposed him USC allowed thousands of women. To be abused by the gynecologist. And when they found out they coveted. They aided and abetted. All of those sexual assaults. In 2018 victims telling ABC news his juju Chang their stories. I didn't know outlets was not appropriate and to act pouting and how he sans not necessary. To check crest and he is he decided to give me one anyway Jindal denies any wrongdoing at the time his lawyers saying doctor Jindal is confident. That would all facts are known. It will be clear that his practice of medicine was consistent with the standard of care for such examinations. But now USC's president stating I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the US sikh community. We appreciate the courage of all those who came forward. I hope this much speed resolution provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall. And Tyndall now faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between the years of 2009. And 2016. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond. Our thanks to Zairean shop for that report. Plus Vegas is reopening its hotels casinos and shows after being shut down by the cove in nineteen pandemic. The strip became a ghost town due to corona virus but now travel bookings are soaring. ABC's kid a hard time has a look inside the Vegas reopening. This morning today he's he's betting on a comeback but playing it safe. Even with masks on line Las Vegas is starting to look like its old cell. Action on the casino floor yeah performers at every turn. Code telling casino employees ecstatic to work again. The Wall Street Journal finding the unemployment rate in Las Vegas in December was the highest of any major metro area in the country. Those unemployment checks made all the different they didn't her shirt. This community up hospitality professional. He did Vegas lights and the Vegas strip go and do. Just devastated. Now in Vegas his favor. Coldly cases hospitalizations. And deaths are all trending down the county's daily case averages declined by 96%. Since early January. Tourists now are anxious to travel and celebrate. I'm OK OKV ad spending and. They're filling casinos restaurants and bars to their half capacity limits. Hotel occupancy rose over 10% from January to February and overnight we were there is Vegas is newest resort version hotels opened its doors for the first time. Yeah in 190 yeah they'll. Think NASCAR 16100 team members of the come back to work have been out of work per year. The plexiglass right here. The entertainment capital of the world now allowing live performances for audiences up to 250 people. And we were given the hottest ticket in town to absent. It's. That was and then energy from the audience and I think to myself I was just like this bull adrenaline to it's to be back on stage again. That energy back in the casinos to March Madness giving sports books of news in order to provide as much fun and Tennessee converted as possible large amount assertion there's nothing like it is really showed at Las Vegas is back. And Diane from bachelor parties to Stanley getaways we have met people who travel here from all over the country and they're having a good time. But what's most striking in Las Vegas right now it's just enthusiasm from the people who leave here and work here. They are excited ready to welcome any energy day anyone. Who once it is and as they say the house always wins well right now the odds are in Vegas is favored to make this comeback. Diane. Glad to hear in Cary hard time thanks for that. And we come back one of the biggest container ships on earth is stuff in one of the world's busiest canals and disrupting shipping across the world when we come back to latest on the race to break it free. Welcome back let's don't out of Mona clothes are robbed you sure your latest look at science and technology. Skin today's tech high school reportedly working on a better memory reports say the new feature for Google assistant will be able to save a huge variety of content and users would be able to access it through a Smart search function it's unclear when or if the new memory will be released. Apple is now accepting -- pixels four and five models for credit as part of its trade in program. You can get up to a 180 dollars on the purchase of new iPhone apple is also offering as much as 425. Bucks and credit for Samsung galaxy note twenty. And you can now buy it tests well with bitcoin Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his company's accepting the crypto currency as payment for the electric cars he sat bitcoin used for purchases. What we retained as such and not converted to dollars. A single bit Quinn right now is more than enough to buy a Tesla model very. Those are attacked bystanders waiting for a monopoly money to be acceptable form of payment back DO. Be great if it did not have a I think rattle out there and thanks for that. And a few more things to know before you go the race is on differing one of the world's biggest container ships after I got stuck in the Suez Canal causing a very expensive traffic jam. The ship ran aground and now on Wednesday believed to have been pushed sideways by high winds. I'll not shutting down traffic in both directions blocking one of the busiest train routes on earth. The incident is estimated to be costing world trade nine point six billion dollars a day diggers are now working to try to break that shipped free. And we have a passing to note ME award winning actress Jessica Walter has died. Walter was best known for her role as Lucille blues on the hit show Arrested Development. Some of her co stars are celebrating her this morning Tony L writes on Twitter she was a forest and her talent and timing were unmatched. And Jason Bateman posted what an incredible career filled an amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her watching or bring Lucille blues to life. She was one of a kind. Jessica Walter was eighty years old. And Broadway is getting ready to make a comeback. After being shut down for more than a year the new year city mayor on the Lazio now says the local theater industry should reopen by September. The mayor's new plan will include a vaccination site dedicated to that your industry. Pop corona virus testing sites near tears and crowd management plans before and after shows. He noted it will take a lot of advance preparation to reopened safely and successfully but the mayor says quote power steered a community needs it power city needed to. It's part of our identity. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update and anissina thanks for joining us and remember it isn't as Latin is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Also programming note next week ABC news we'll bring you live coverage of the trial at their children starting Monday at 10 AM eastern. Then we'll have that for you as a child continues stay safe. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.