Good morning I'm Dennis Tito thanks for streaming with us in today's update hundreds of millions of Americans are in the past the two winter storms bringing snow. Ice and freezing temperatures across the country. The ice is weighing down power lines causing transformers to ignite and leaving nearly three million people in the dark. The roads are also a master of snow and ice sending big rig sliding. 43 states are now on alert including states and deep south bracing for some of the coldest temperatures in decades. The pace of US code vaccinations this picking up more than 38 million people in the US and now receive at least one dose. Of the vaccine as concerns grow about for a virus mutations in the UK variant could not only be more contagious but now we're learning it could also be deadly or. And scientists have identified seven new strains of the virus originating in the US. Great to see the vaccine numbers really wrath I do think all the evidence has that the UK variant. Ducks clearly susceptible to Arafat taxi and so father of three straight now to get as many people Cox news predisposed. I'm a nineteen cases and hospitalizations. Are still dropping in the US from their peak numbers in the middle of January. For the CDC says now is not the time to let our guard down. And the Department of Health and Human Services is reopening obamacare enrollment. For health care on health care dot today the move will give new health insurance options to Americans who lost their jobs an employer based insurance strain of pandemic. Roughly nine million uninsured Americans qualify for free or subsidized health care. It's special enrollment period ends Mason. But we begin with the acquittal of former president trump in his second impeachment trial seven Republican senators voted along with Democrats to convict trump. That fell short of the two thirds majority needed. Lawmakers are now pushing for a nine elevenths style commission to investigate the capital insurrection. ABC news political director Rick Klein joins me now for more Rick some of the Republicans who voted to convict trump. Are now facing backlash senator bill Cassidy has been censured by the Louisiana GOP. Let's just one example what does this mean for the future of the Republican Party. It means that be done with impeachment doesn't mean being done with the consequences of president strong. He is driven in. Real division. A spike through the Republican Party. A reflected by the fact you have this record number seven Republican senators vote to convict. Ten did so in the house it meets primary challenges it means threats. It means to an ex president who now by all accounts is he's fixated on political revenge and it means a republic reported it doesn't know its path forward. I it has been split wide open by this but by president trump by the aftermath of the election by this impeachment trial itself and it is no closer to being healed to being united today out of a lot of the party official organs continue to raise money on the idea of impeachment even though of course we have this record number of Republicans just supported. And there's now talk of a nine elevenths style commission to investigate the siege. Form what's the likelihood of that actually forming what kinds of things and a commission like this look into. Ya I I think it's likely to happen not because on now that we're house impeachment. Censure really is feeding us as a viable option speaker Pelosi among those saying it really doesn't make sense that to pursue it. I and so instead you you have an an opportunity here to get some real answers and I was struck covering his impeachment trial how many unanswered questions there are. The surprise information from a Republican congresswoman that derailed things on Saturday morning just one example he wanted to know what Kevin McCarthy was saying to the White House what Mike Pence with seeing and hearing. I you want to know what frankly what was security posture happened to allow listed to occur to allow it to go as long as it did it remains shocking five weeks later. How long the siege took place how violence an awful it was there are so many answers I think it matters for political accountability. As well as I think security measures and coordination of different forces so. ABC's big enough took to warrant a commission like that and I think it's it probably gonna gonna come together in the coming days. And Rick and you think a contentious nature of the trial could affect president Biden's hopes for a bipartisan. Colvin relief bill an immigration reform among other things on his agenda. Well sure but. Another way is that this presents they Biden gets its presidency back there's this has been hanging over everything that he is done for the first three plus weeks in office I he's going to be on the road a few times this week for the first time as president. Drumming up support for Covert relief in his try to stay as far away. As possible from impeachment he's been pursuing the Coca relief legislation up pursuing a legislative agenda and frankly one of the decisions that that when he into. One of the factors went into the decision to not have witnesses was that Democrats recognize that the Biden agenda is stronger and the Sunnis yet on the other side of impeachment yes this drove Republicans apartment also though brought a lot of people to their partisan corners and it just consumed a lot of oxygen a lot of energy on the senate floor that's done now so Biden. I wouldn't see if the start fresh but he does gets at least have the feel more to himself as he makes a case for Covert relief and other top priorities and then what about former president trump what happens for a hand now that this trial is over. Yeah I mean look the biggest. Actual consequence of this acquittal was that he can run for office again and he's going to be noises about it there's no doubt about it people are going to be looking for signals from him Odyssey pac conference the conservative conference later this month we now know is can he include Don junior among others either gonna make noises about trump making a comeback it though in the meantime. I think a lot of focus around trump world is going to be how to exact political retribution for Republicans. Who in their mind to trade and betrayed him they are their primary challenges of fort. How can he channel that energy he will raise a lot of money I don't expect that he's gonna run again in 224 but I also don't expect by and that he's gonna say so. Any time soon. I recline in Washington for us thank you. And Justin Timberlake is issuing a public apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for quote ms. steps. He says contributed to a quote system that condones misogyny and racism. Fans are now rallying behind both Jackson and spears so much so that Jackson's album control is topping the charts again 35 years after its release. Barge and a Norman has details. Pop I kind CNN Jackson. Taking the social media faking her nearly four million fans for supporting her album and making it number one more than three decades after it was first released. I would never think that this could happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so. So much he Q. Yeah are making no mention of Justin Timberlake after his lengthy apology over the weekend. Writing I am deeply sorry for the times in my life for my actions contributed to the problem where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually. Because I care for and respect to these women. And I know I failed. Understandably some people you know my trying to. You know both deserved you know an entirely separate apology and I think he's doing it all at once and you know at saint that this speaks to a culture of misogyny bay eagle situated on you know he's not wrong to ensure connected in. Timberlake in part apologizing for the 2004 Super Bowl halftime appearance. Ending in that infamous wardrobe malfunction and an FCC investigation. Jackson receiving the brunt of the backlash allegedly bay and from other appearances and removed from projects. Wild Timberlake invited back to. Verbal performing the halftime show again and funny team. While saying mostly silent over the years Jackson did express some disappointment in Timberlake over the ordeal in a 2006. Interview with Oprah. Like that's a friendship is very important to me and so this is just don't do the facts get in. In my own time in my old time now. Still hanging so you do feel that he left you hanging. Open until sentencing. Can relate post prompted in part by the fallout following the recently released New York Times documentary framing Britney Spears that takes a closer look at her conservative your ship and the way she's been treated throughout her career. Justin sort of made it seem. Rightly or wrongly Mike she had cheated on him he really seem like he took control of the narrative. And spears and Timberlake famously becoming one of pop music's biggest couples in the late ninety's before splitting in 2002. Timberlake releasing the video for his. My new river painting spears as a heartbreaking cheater. Any doubt that he wouldn't. Bitterness in saint Agnes if not heard these two incidents. But he did absolutely. I was able to see I unstated. I'm you know Indies you're pretty break up and the Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction. I you know is you've been woman that would not been. And in his apology Timberlake saying that the industry is flawed and designed to set white men up for success saying quote. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this because of my ignorance I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life. But I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again I can do better and I will do better. Britney has yet to respond Diane. It's named Norman thank you for that and this down a little bit more they ABC news contributor and serious sex and radio hosts might use Mike good morning you know the things Timberlake is apologizing for happened. Fifteen plus years ago so when you think's the significance in the importance of this apology coming now. Diane there is a significance there is no importance to it it is it. Not sincere it is an authentic. I find it very interstate now that Justin Timberlake chooses a power that's a Janet Jackson and Britney Spears acts here. This Britney Spears documentary has come out was what's so troubling and that. My heart goes out to Britney Spears and how she was treated and the media. All of a sudden there's a free Britney tweeting hash tag that was occurring within one week Justin Timberlake is apologizing. Yet justice for Janet Jackson has been tweeting and trending the last what ten years. And there's no apologies I detonated a double standard there I've definitely dozens of lake is only thinking about his brand. Now I'm Janet Jackson is seeing huge spikes in album sales. After this apology why do you think that is. And are there any estimates of what she lost due to the Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction controversy. I think she's received FU spike because he's back into the conversation and how big it is I'm an artist is backed into the conversation there's an interest in their music there's a curiosity about what's happening and that moment in terms of what she lost she lost millions and now only just in dollars but she lost her brand as she lost her position. Within pop culture that's why I think this is so different between Britney and between Janet Brittany has to do with misogyny. And Janet has to do with race Justin Timberlake has always held proximity to flat culture. I Justin Timberlake was how he released his first single it was rooted in black culture he talks aren't his influences are Robert in the black clothes and went called for a space but too often we seen dozens Timberlake Miette excited when it's time for a black lives matter to really be engaged he was silent and many of those issues as of the fact that he let this black woman since he hang onto dry when he was equally culpable of it as well but he completed with dismisses update yet he had a chance to go along and had eight and half. Passing career perform at the super balls question was shunned for immediate question was shown from platforms when she was shot in the opera and MTV and he said he held silent. The misogyny of britney's really inches in Diane because it. We think about it though argues that is Britney Spears is majority white women white girls those are the same demographic that was with insane so they have grown up with Justin Timberlake. So he's clearly think about economics of him Justin Timberlake. It's brand isn't what it wives and so he can't afford to take too many hits within the media and within the press to those any marginal amount of fans. That's why didn't do want to this comes down to race and besides me. Is there any thing that we clearly his apology was not. And not enough for you do you think there is anything that he could say or do at this point. So were flat that he now looks back on what happened that he learned from meant he regrets it and he wants to genuinely do better and do what he can to fix it. Diane you know me I'm all of our a lot of people grace and giving people an opportunity to grow within themselves. But here's why I'm disown not saddled with that aspect is because of the time gap. It's almost over fifteen years and Janet when are these hash tags have been trending every times removal comes out Janet Jackson's name comes up. My concern and easing is that it is how so wistfully. That he was willing to apologize or Britney Spears oh as uncomfortable to say Diane but you can't. You raise the optics of it all a white one man who was held in such regarded media is now known to have done harmed by the media and those in position and then the white man in his print this comes in a publicize their hard within the week of this are coming together. But yet he said so silent for almost fifty years when a black woman was literally getting thrown under the bus time and time again. That is uncomfortable conversation to have it but that is why it's so difficult for me to give him grace as a just as he took thirteen years of fifteen years made are do the same another thirteen to eighteen years to get him grace. So as you mention is holding a sparked by the New York Times documentary on Britney Spears of focuses on her concern Ritter ship. But it unpack some. Among other things the way that she was blamed for her breakup with Justin Timberlake also the way that she was treated. By the paparazzi in the press a so do you think this could be a turning point. And how we as a society treat celebrities in general but particularly young women. Yes and particularly Diane young women I was looking at that documentary and I was friends saying that at myself right back. The pain that Britney Spears was experiencing. He's also traveling about it. Britney Spears was crying out for help she was crying out in pain right there on television was right in the media. And no one did anything about it they piled on to her talked about the sexual exploitation of her blame terror that governor is why but Maryland's a nationwide issue Brittany that got tipped me that that was even able to be said. Without any repercussions of that governor's wife. I hope the lesson is now are that celebrities are humans in particular young women and young women and adolescent. Are growing doubt discovering himself going through self identity and what they don't need is for imclone adults. To be ridiculing them and public. As to how they should be as young women as who they should be as women and how they should act in behavior and to treat them at that. The media and people hold a lot of responsibility. To the mental health that was costs of Britney Spears so I hope Diana lesson to be learned is. They are humans and to be mindful. That they're just growing and finding their voice just as we are did Diane move were 1920. 2120 to thank god answer Graham was there hump which when I was nineteen. Agree with that might news thank you as always. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and I remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Osce evacuated 3 PM Easter with Terry Moran for the break. 