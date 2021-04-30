Transcript for ABC News Live Update: At least 45 people dead in stampede at Israeli festival

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for -- with us in today's update dozens of people are dead after a stampede overseas. More than 100000. People leaving a religious festival in Israel when the massive crowd went into of panic. We have the latest on the search for what caused a stampede and why rescuers were delayed in getting there he. More than half of the US is now reporting a decline in cold cases over the last week as. It's a former epicenter of the virus you're seeing is gearing up to fully reopen Wednesday and let it all means for the busy summer season ahead. An NFL draft dreams have come true for some lucky college football recruits. 60000 fans gathered in Cleveland's lacks a new wave of football star's officially join believed but there were plenty of virtual sidelines celebrations to. First picture the Lawrence has drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars an outlet network of businesses went to the Las Vegas raiders in the first round without shines. By his own mother's husband got some big as well into the night coming up. But we begin in Israel where at least 45 people are dead and more than 100 injured after a stampede at a religious festival. There were only supposed to be 101000 people there but it's believed 100000. People showed up. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls the incident. One of the worst disasters in the history of Israel ABC news foreign correspondent James Longman has the latest. They came to worship but instead dissolves a stampede an Israeli religious festival of the night more than 44 killed. A hundred more in. He seemed desperately trying to Ted down metal barriers to make room for the rushing mobile. Massive crowd sent into a power. Panic. Ambulances and helicopters raced to the holy site to help free those trapped. Helms and his paramedics. From my than ever running by. They knew CPR. And this morning as police investigate what sets off the stampede at least three dozen critically wounded people I'll still waiting for help. We UN to dead ground zero dangerous. Injuries start the game and we start day the first day. Unfortunately. Again. Wherever there's 44. Debt. Chris you have it's delayed by the festival's remote location. The base of mount Marion. An ABC news foreign correspondent James Longman joins us live now James what do we know. About the investigation right now and oh everyone wants to know what. Causes this. Dead down I think the main thing people don't know is why so many people were allowed to tunnel this is called. And I think. Hello mom. I'm religious festival is fool the dogs Jewish people and normally around 300000. People go every year vinyl floors until people because of colors in this CA to stay way they expected about 101000 people the tunnel. But a 100000. People. Came instead and I think this little little confidence perhaps in Israel this is what's been suggested by some. That is incredible vaccination program the idea that now life can resilient. And I see the same time available source communities have been reluctant to take calls until the restrictions simply to animals it's if you look at these pictures you'll see many people on not wearing mosques. A look he will retire and for this massive religious festival but the infrastructure really wasn't that. To some pull so many people about 5000 police underneath for a 100000 people. And crucially the army is that have been set up in order to help with social distancing. Ended up actually fencing people means that they when they wanted to rush out they weren't able to you and they were crushed. Understood wearing some pretty horrifying. Stories of children being that crushed to death. People are as they. Go out started to hear phones ringing on the dead bodies of those left behind senate and all full tragic event the worst. Peacetime disaster. In Israeli history time. Ten James Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I know he visited this site this morning tell us about that visit. Today he visited the site actually has the recovery effort was ongoing it's an impulsive Israel mount merry which is just a very difficult to get to and say the recovery effort has been continuing. I'm little of the dead still bad I'm look angry families we heard reports of people throwing water bottles I came booting him because. They just felt that a not enough was done to help them and they have been waiting that only this happened at 1 AM PS's real anger when he arrived in the morning. That nothing had been done to get them. Ousted Paul Scott area decided the investigation will take place he said as much he thanks emergency services are being quick to lacked. Trying to put a brave face on the situation but obviously it is all full panel Sunday he said. Is relatives a national to have morning time. Karen ABC news foreign correspondent James long and thank you. And back in the US we have some more hopeful news Coleman cases are falling across the country. According to the CDC nearly 144. Million people have received at least one dose of a coal would vaccine that's more than half of the adult population. Here New York mayor Milton Lazio has even announced that the city's. Which was once the epicenter of the pandemic will fully re opened July 1. ABC's but Johnson is that edge at Hudson yards in New York City. What's more highway. Diane the city that never sleeps has been mostly dormant. For more than a year during this pandemic but now there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The mayor hoping to fully reopen by July 1 thanks to ramped up vaccinations. And a plunging infection rate. This morning signs of hope for the US in the long fight against co bit nineteen more than half the country reporting a decline in cases over the last week this is going to be this summer New York city's. New York City once the epicenter of the pandemic planning a fully reopened July 1 to 100% capacity. Is music to my years we've been waiting a very long time the city seems to be very excited to get out there ready to celebrate this are. New found freedom a few of the movie impacting everything from bars restaurants stores even stadiums. But most Broadway theaters we'll have to wait until September we now can set this goal because. We've been moving forward constantly more more vaccinations. Fewer and fewer infections thank god. Hard hit Michigan now seeing a drop in cases. Just two weeks ago Wayne county reported over 2000 cases per day but that number is projected to dip below 500 by mid may. According to the CDC. 30% of the US is fully vaccinated and any day now the FDA could expand authorization. For use of the Pfizer vaccine to include twelve to fifteen year olds but many are still has its or nearly one in four Americans say they're not inclined to get a vaccine. And across the country many areas are seeing a significant drop in demand for vaccines. Some community groups are even going door to door to try to offer people shots. Here in New York the state is now expanding Watkins so that people can show up to mass vaccination sites without an appointment. And still get the vaccine. Diane. And I went Johnson thanks for that and the lawyer for the family of Mario Gonzales has announced plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Alameda California police department. Gonzales died after being restrained by police last week police body cam footage. Shows at least three officers trying to subdue him with at least one of those officers putting his knee. I'm Gonzales is back for several minutes as he goes on conscious that gunman has more from Los Angeles. This morning the lawyer for the Pham wheeled Mario Gonzales. The California man who died after officers at. Restrained by putting their knees on his back telling ABC news the family intends to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Alameda police department. Harmer CNN for everybody and you know disorders that are Danes yeah. They had even trying to even try Cindy copping an endless the incident began with 2911 calls on April 19 to call a seemingly never disturbed man headed up got suckered man. My front yard on an intro. When officers encountered Gonzales their body cameras rolling should keep used to be incoherent. But not aggressive other officers pointed out the alcohol and those basket as I'm concerned about the government there and try to lead him away. I'm over here would once upon them when they twist his arms behind his back. Gonzales was six as they struggle it's a camera follow. And the horrific very open. One officer used its heat on Gonzales is back there it stays there for over two minutes thirty seconds that you year old mom's side. I don't know I don't know about fifteen seconds later they realize Gonzales he's no longer remove think. We have no weight on his general Dayton did CPR for the next five innings but he later died at the hospital leaving behind a forty year old son. Panamanian police department is explain why a perfectly healthy man who was never charged with a crime. It was killer in their custody. Diane the attorney for the Gonzales family tells me that as soon as police put him change in neck wrist lock. First of all that violated his civil rights but it also unleashed a cascade of events that inevitably lead to a confrontation. He says that was wrong a lawyer for the officers involved says. They are all. Heartbroken that Gonzales died. But the lawyer also knows that he was heavily intoxicated. At the time now the Alameda City Council calling for a special session to revise its police department's use of force policies and its handling. Of mental health calls. Diane and I governments have video watch their thank him. And a former fraternity members are now facing criminal charges in the deaths of college students don't false. Prosecutors say Fultz was pledging at pi kappa alpha Bowling Green State University when he died of alcohol poisoning. Now those former frat members are facing charges from hazing to manslaughter as Fultz parents weigh in. Stephanie Ramos has the details. This morning the first criminal charges in the death of Sloan school's. Eight men indicted in the hazing death of the twenty year old student who died from alcohol poisoning after an off campus fraternity event and bowling green state university in Ohio last month. It appears first name here we are planning hearings after this you believe they're winning. Everything's okay. Prosecutors say stone and other pledges that pi kappa alpha a ten did and knew she nation event on March 4. Where they were given me full bottle of Hartley Kirk and told to drink it all. Several fraternity members there took -- home where his roommate later fountain on responsive and try to give him CPR. Oh. Colts died three days later at the hospital his autopsy revealing he had a blood alcohol content of point 35 over fort tying the legal limit now the fraternity permanently expelled and members facing charges ranging from hazing. Evidence tampering of first degree manslaughter. From what we learned we move even the last. That hazing was unmanageable horror of this event the result of this event is catastrophic. One of the defendant's attorney says she's hesitant to labeled this a case of hazing we don't have a full of facts here are still working toward understanding. What transpired and buy it in a new interview Fultz parents telling ABC news this was part of a dangerous pattern. Every year we feel that these kids nurse taking up in the last years maybe rituals PM border. Addresses and nearly scored because that's just how else can. And I and the fraternity members who were charged are scheduled to appear in court may nineteenth. The prosecutor says though more people could still face charges Diane. All right Stephanie Romans thanks for that at a private school in Miami has asked teachers to not get vaccinated and to stay away from student if they do. The policy is based on false claims about science but the school leaders say it's founded on their beliefs in health freedom TJ Holmes has the details. A vaccine mandate of a different kind as cruise lines employers and universities are ruling out requirements to get the Covert nineteen vaccine. One school in Miami isn't doing the opposite. Telling employees not to get the shot. At this moment I'm asking the teachers to hold off and refrain to in the school year. And if there any extenuating circumstances were and it take it case by case. Cinder academy a private institution founded by Layla and David sender in between nineteen with strong policing quote held freedoms. Where tuition costs nearly 30000 dollars for middle school alerted faculty and staff last week of a new Covert nineteen vexing policy. Line and again. Do. Not gonna schools you know you yeah yeah. Yeah. The founder then road to teachers in a message if you want to get the vaccine you'll not be able to return to school until clinical trials are complete. If a position is still available at that time their reason. And unscientific. And false claim that people could experience vaccine side effects just by standing next to someone who's been vaccinated. There used no. True. You that even saying something like that shows a fundamental misunderstanding. Of how these vaccines work. On Wednesday a student emailed her mother saying her teacher. Is telling us to stay away from you guys and not hug you guys for more than five seconds. She is also saying that we should not get the code vexing parents outraged that their students and teachers safety are at risk. Sorry didn't see the leaders at a school in trusts are. Making decisions. Client it is science the school held a zoom conference on Thursday to address concerns as questions now grow about the legality of telling an employee they should not get a vaccine. It is outrageous. It is seemingly insane. And it. She's probably allowed to do it because this is a private school she can largely made the rules that she wants an eight as long as. Doesn't discriminate based on race or gender. War. And it doesn't discriminate against someone with a medical. Reason. They would need to get into that. Seeing. And Diane the mistook school to give as a statement overnight saying that they do take into account and that they had for most. I'm in their minds is the safety and well being of the staff and their students also this idea of vaccine shedding that you can stand next to someone as a vaccinated person and have an impact. On and on the vaccinated person that has been devolved has been talked about a long time in the anti vax or community but part of the reason doctors who explained to you you can't shake any vaccine because. The actual vaccine does not have any live virus she does nothing to actually shed it is important to talk about this and put the information out there because as we see vaccination rates go down and that's a concern. This a story like this in a school putting out information like this really does kind of undermine public confidence once again in the vaccine Diane. We appreciate you separating fact from fiction forest TJ thank you. And here's you are watching in the world of politics today at 10:30 AM eastern First Lady Jill Biden will hold a tree planting ceremony and the White House in honor of arbor day. At 11 AM eastern in the White House called in nineteen response team will hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on efforts to combat the pandemic. And at 2:30 PM eastern president Biden will deliver remarks in Philadelphia to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of Amtrak. The president himself was an avid Amtrak brighter during his time in the senate. An LA police have arrested multiple suspects in the shooting of leading that's dog walker and the kidnapping of the dogs. Five people have been charged so far but there's a surprising twist in one of the arrest. We've got the latest right after this straight he. Welcome back the LAPD has arrested five people in the shooting a lady got as dog walker in the kidnapping of her dogs. One of those people is action a woman who turned it in the dogs after claiming she found them. During show as an LA with the details. This morning LE PD confirming Bieber arrested multiple suspects allegedly involved in this terrifying dog napping or to a Lady Gaga has three French bulldogs were stolen. Her dog walkers let shot on the sidewalk police confirming they've arrested and charged with five individuals. Three facing robbery and attempted murder charges. This February and field team Mike Sheehan. The suspects jump out of the white Nissan Altima and ambushed the pop stars Donald walker writing Fisher demanding he hand over the valuable patents yeah. You are there features screening refusing to give them up. And he's shot the gunman armed with two dons the third caught on camera running to Fisher site. And I disagree then. Approximately 35 these days southern island gunshot wound up. Fisher in the hospital for weeks with serious injuries but some miracles are biding he's now hold and doing okay. Lady Gaga in enrollment that time filming a new project offering half a million dollars for the safe return ever dobbs boost up and Koji. No questions asked two days after the incident they were returned unharmed to his police station by an unidentified woman. Who said she found them with their leashes are tied to a poll in a new twist police now believe that woman was not 850 year old Jennifer McBride allegedly had a relationship with the father of one of the primary suspects. Both of them now charged with accessory to attempted murder. The victim's family calling the crime heinous and say they're thrilled by the hard work of the LE PD and reading god does team for bringing these individuals to justice. So invest. Here's don't think the dogs were targeted because of their famous owner but because French bulldogs can be worth up to 5000 dollars. Ellis for the suspects and they were raining yesterday for three of them their bails set in the millions. Diane. During Chun Los Angeles thank you. And the happy his place on earth is open for business Disneyland California is opening its gaze for the first time in a year today. With a host of their Coleman precautions in place we'll take you on an inside look at what you can expect right after the break. Welcome back now for a look at today's science and technology headlines here's Mona clothes are Abdi. In today's advice Amazon's prime day's happenings earlier this year the company will hold a days long event. That offers huge deals in June Amazon's as they think that date we'll get more attention. Brian de usually takes place in July but it was delayed until fall last year because of the pandemic. Twitter shares could be under pressure today after the company reported user growth that was lower than expected. That disappointing results came despite twitters increase efforts to combat misinformation the report as the company's first since it permanently banned former president trump. And finally in Google says and now you can teach your digital assistant to the pronounces names correctly. The tech giants as its new feature means you don't have to rely on Google's version eight can report the proper pronunciation see yourselves. Those are tech fights and I'll start refining Mona coasts are out dean. Back TM Mona. Cons are not dean got it thanks bona after being shut down for over a year Disneyland in California is well let me California residents back to the park today. Well the magic of Disneyland still remains intact their new guidelines to keep visitors safe -- hard tongue is there with all the details. This morning for residents of California at deeds are reopening to the habeas cleese honor. GMA getting a look inside just before the historic day. Some feel does seem Disney magic but of course. We've been preparing the temperature screenings castles transactions. And markers in plexiglass to assist with physical distancing. Even character is that to maintain a safety net. But about those lines you might not have to wait long. All of California's theme parks are limited to 25%. Capacity of the and being consistent on making sure that we are hearing to all government guidelines. Disney Lance parking lot transformed into a vaccination site in January dance night shutting down today. Justice park goers a nine yeah. Gerard Billy Vegas is one of the local health care workers invited for early admission feels like it's highly what's coming back to normal. Life. See that we can yeah. Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure park now ready to Greek dance with some new surprises. Wouldn't you yeah yeah yeah. It's Ryan. And it really long time. PM doesn't have yeah. And dying usually when round heeled young CS wearing our mask on TV you know we always keep them close we're a safe distance from anyone around us. Not the case here in Disneyland the rules are so strict. I'm gotta keep this on at all times as is anyone who's visiting the park and here's a tip spreading in California who once to visit. He's got a reservation online and buy your ticket in advance and once you're here. Keep your cell phone handy for those cell season of the characters and any of those castles transactions like give you what it takes Amir's home video. And this is my first time at Disneyland I have to admit. And it is just as magical as I hoped it would mean they don't take these home is losing the hair Diane. And a few more things to know before you go the NFL draft kicked off last night in Cleveland Ohio featuring some of the top players in the world and 50000. Fans. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback federal warrants for the number one pick as he watched with family and friends in South Carolina. As usual and I was film was fashion statements and glad she's suits. But the star of the night might be the mother and the Alex who have their way who was clearly very happy. His seniors and drafted by who loves me straighter is his family Haley had a good time there. And NFL commissioner Roger Goodell traveled from New York after being stuck inside last year. Goodell even offered up his being misled their love seat from last year's draft. For Kansas City and throughout the night. And if you're wondering how to get to Sesame Street for doctors she's shocked and what you in the right direction. Actor job made an appearance on Sesame Street last night speaking with elmo's dad to help teach teach kids about. Com and vaccines. Just don't miss out and so much discussed here Huff of course getting the vaccine doesn't mean the pandemic is over and we still. Careful and follow it opens the guidelines. And thanks his actor job for helping us understand how to get back to sunny days. And scientists in Egypt have discovered the first Egyptian mummy of a pregnant woman. Researchers were surprised when they look at an X ray of an agent not mean that they thought was a pretty east. Only to discover it was actually an expecting mother and the scientists believe the woman was between 26 of thirty weeks pregnant. The discovery is the first known case of a pregnant woman mummified. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your we will all day here with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern. With the new update Stacy.

