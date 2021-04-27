ABC News Live Update: Andrew Brown’s family releases independent autopsy results

The family of Andrew Brown says an independent autopsy shows that Brown suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Plus, India is facing a crisis of COVID-19 cases rising daily.
3:00 | 04/27/21

