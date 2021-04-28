Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Biden to address 1st joint session of Congress

Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for straining with us in today's update president Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of congress tonight. The speech will focus on his one point eight trillion dollar plan for law abiding calls human infrastructure. Which he says it'll be paid for by tax hike on the wealthy the plan includes 200 billion dollars for universal pre K two years of tuition free community college. 225. Billion child care for low income working families and paid family and medical leave for up to twelve weeks. Health officials say vaccinated people no longer have to Wear masks outside unless they're at a crowded event. The CDC is giving back stated Americans the green light to exercise outside his center attends modern gatherings even with unvaccinated people. And dine outdoors and other households small without a past. The administration is hoping that relaxing guidelines for those were fully vaccinated and we'll encourage those who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do yourself. Mean all the code crisis in India is getting worse new cases there have topped 300000 every day for a week. The health care system is collapsing under the pressure of the country faces a shortage of vital supplies but the world is not coming to India's aid. President Biden says the US postal sent medical supplies and vaccines the UK Germany Australia and Canada are also pledging their health. And the family of a high Bryant was hired an attorney to conduct an independent investigation into her fatal police shooting was. An attorney Michelle Martin is expected to announce that investigation at a press conference this morning sixteen year old Kyle Bryant was shot and killed by police shortly after they responded to the scene. Fighting cam video appears to show Bryant plunging at a woman holding a knife. When police opened fire. At a North Carolina judge. Holding a hearing to consider petitions to release body camera video on the police shooting death. I'm Andrew Brown junior overnight some demonstrators were arrested after violating a curfew. After the family's legal team released new surveillance video of the case Victor canto is Elizabeth City, North Carolina with the latest. I. It's city police in riot gear overnight as protesters defying a curfew. Dig into the streets for a week straight after painter brown junior was fatally shot by deputies. In this new video taken moments before brown was killed North Carolina sheriff's deputies seen racing down the street. Piled in the back of a truck speeding up to his home. They see with the intent to serve a warrant for drug charges. You can hear them shell commands. Moments later he was shot and killed. We'll like a hit squad every shares were weapons fully loaded. Pull him up all they have a citizen despite growing calls for transparency good mounting pressure. The bloody camera video from his deputies has not been made public. Brown's family says they were only shown twenty seconds of footage from a single camera. On Tuesday his family and her lawyer releasing an independent autopsy saying he was shot four times in the arm. And once in the head there would affect can't shut. Today today the state releasing his death certificate confirming died in minutes about penetrating gunshot wound of the head. The family says the shooting happened as he was trying to drive away. They're returning this is no weapons or drugs were found in Brown's caller or the house at the time. A black man on arm. A bad will it back to visit but no reason whatsoever. And Victor canto joins me live now from Elizabeth City mixture a judge's holding a hearing right now. On whether to release body cam footage of the republic of family has been calling for this the sheriff has said he wants to see this happen to. And we in the senate the family is in attendance at that hearing what's the latest on that. Diane we just heard a number of new details here the district attorney spoke at length just moments ago. He said that he wants the video all body can't video to be released to the family of an introvert junior but he wants this to be delayed. For thirty days he's asking for this delay so that the investigation into the shooting to be completed their that they can review all video and witness statements. There was also very interest in when he described. I blanked the body came video he said that the video shows. When deputies arrived at danger bounce house crown was inside his car and the car was stationary when we arrived in sort of shouting commands even says. Deputies tried reaching for the door handle and the car was still it was at that moment though that crowd started to reversed and made contact. With law enforcement officers and then from there move forward and again made can't talk of law enforcement officers then the district attorney says. That's when shots were fired but some that it we have not heard yet he also took issue with the way. One of the attorneys for the brown family legal team describe the portion of the video that they saw. Listen to what else the district attorney said moments ago. Garner statue didn't lose them for the considerations that the law enforcement agency is to consider upon disclosure. 21 of these enumerated purposes of course. That person has to have standing. It has to be one of the enumerated persons under the statute. Then we'll all horsemen custodian needs to consider. Whether the information is confidential. Doesn't contain information allowing sensitive or a personal major. Would release and it calls. The horn to someone's reputation or jeopardize their safety. Would releasing be a serious threat to the fair impartial. Orderly administration of justice. And as confidentiality necessitated. The protection. Of an active criminal investigation. So those are the factors. Fully individual law enforcement agency. To. Two world fruit as they're thinking about disclosing. To an individual first. We're only we're here for release. A petition for release. Another clip from that hearing in Elizabeth City, North Carolina except she's still going on right now the judge there is going to decide whether or not release the body camera footage of that police shooting of injure brown junior's let's listen in to what they're saying. Criminal investigation. The legislature's that's at least somewhat straight in that regard. There are public records but this is the process that everyone has given to seek their release and that's the core with the opportunity to review them and what factors the court cases for three. DK. As we've stated in the head. In every news demeanor hasn't it has written your version. Contestants who have reviewed it and the radio traffic this guy indicated. Mr. brown been shot in the back which also best interest in this under the circumstance. Mr. Cuomo's recitation of what happened when students in stark contrast. With the family's attorneys. Representation of what happens to need his. He's he's absolutely compelling to release. Everybody can have your opinion what happened the video may or may not show what happened or how. Instead of releasing that will provide the information that would be the best vaccine rumors its track finishers facts of what they are or may not. I have been deficits that have been a number of these and I've been in circumstances. Where. Somebody in an incident like this is claiming excessive force or something like that we saying it didn't happen. And both. First was also happened through video gets released and it supports. He claims excessive force were actually refutes the claims of excessive force I have also had situations where doesn't tell. A few weeks it. All of those things are important as we stated in our brief that. Accountability is important but in order to hold public officials have. This is very evident that I'm sure your honor is aware that. In Minneapolis in the George Floyd's situation. That the original police report indicated that mr. fully happy medical incident and that that caused his death. If it weren't for the firm's standing beside. I don't know if we would have never known what happened in this case certainly earners aware how that played out in the last month people last week. That's the type of stuff that we as citizens. In trying to hold our our. Public officials accountable case gives information. I have seen videos of officer involved shootings I remember one for Moore county. It was a hailstorm of bullets it was very disturbing to watch. And I remember. That it struck me again. How difficult law enforcement's job is when a young deputy turned around and she was absolutely terrified of what has tapped. And it was important for me to see that and the public to see that's that they understand. How difficult this job it's it's also important for law enforcement to see how their interactions. With the public. Have an effect on people. If it is part of that conversation. Your honor. We do not believe that the release of these recordings will jeopardize an honor knowing that. We're pendency of any charges are an impending apparently in Iraq investigations and you'll see in the orders that we've attached to these videos just like this have been released as this investigations are ongoing. It's my understanding and representatives of the SP IR here. The director of the FBI has indicated that he's taking a position but certainly doesn't object to the release if they are investigating agency I think there. Ends. I hear mister Walpole. You can use certain types of evidence to test the credibility of people. I've been around the block you've been around the block. To believe that people involved in this situation are talking and had talked to one another. In our comparing notes of what they think happened. Is just not accurate it's what happens in these situations. I'm sure it happened immediately as is happening immediately and every one of these videos that team released. What happened here is literally starts right at the moment. The shooting and continues on. That's not gonna change the facts. This was done in the open nobody had any expectation of privacy be the officers are mr. brown. And then. In addition to that mr. Cuomo has argued. And swings his arm he. That. Maine's these are the faces of the officers involved should be read that certainly that's the Kirby your honor. I know my clients have been asking. For the information that is absolutely public record under 153. K dash 98 with respect to the officers has to take parish sheriff's department. And so far that information has not been released and as your honors aware every release that information. The names of these officers are gonna come out. Because they have to give us that public information I don't wanna be back here in public records fight. There's there is no legal justification to withhold the information that the general assembly has made public. You get that information is out vendors know. There's no reason to blur the faces of the officers. I am deeply disappointed and I completely understand the threats being made. But to the release hasn't been made. And there are threats I don't know how releasing his going to change whenever somebody's motivation is. To make additional threats or that sort of thing and mr. wobble. I believe was a native knows mr. Williams indicated that. The wrong that somebody who didn't do anything wrong my BA. Might be thrown into that pile of people that did it while releasing the video and seeing who did or didn't do what. We'll work to alleviate. Keeping it secret keeps the victory for the people. Unknown and us people are gonna do what he preventative. You experience any talk to us in chambers about the security. I'm looking around and there's security all around me there was security by defeating him park near the courthouse. And if that's when things happen and that's when things happen. And in that you have security detail. I know that others. If that's what needs to happen that's what he's had. With respect to the pretrial publicity the court is well aware that I'm sure you have access to you. The school of government central front pretrial publicity and there's a whole host of things than its presiding judge can apply. To deal with the pretrial. Other than stealing a particular record. I can't speak to the wisdom of what they did. Through this process. V. General assembly has made these recordings. Which are now in possession of the court for in camera review judicial Roberts. And there's a well established First Amendment right for access to judicial records and any order sealing those records. Must being reviewed under strict scrutiny. You know we don't think such your order could withstand street. Street and the media to sue records being asked and instead she went into. Disclosed reference. And I. Your honor I what I'm giving us not into autism proves he didn't. Raila an exception for the difference they I understand that what. When I'm getting at is. The general assembly has son didn't seem hit put these records Indian judicial records and thus their First Amendment. Concerns have been attached to those records because they know our judicial records and so by not releasing them. We think that's tantamount to stealing or there are perpetuating their being sealed but I don't need to. Be pejorative and then using the word you I just think. And in person. Here understanding. They beat the other aspect is it is the notion of the way. And if there's a First Amendment right to these recordings that every day. That they are not released. Harms that right in the it's Iraq or. Can consume release that dad raising favorite release. Pierce if I understand correctly. Now the sheriff. He's in favor of release. The FBI doesn't take position and doesn't object to it. They need those big brown came when he is in favor of release. And its smooth the district attorney. And mr. Williamson is unknown clients who are objecting to release. Our partner he Stephens just finished. In its briefing in the Supreme Court case here North Carolina in the name of it is is. Coming to me but it involves an anonymous case filed in Cumberland county can. Divvied out some of humanity. Where. Media and others challenge the fact that proceeding. Anonymously I don't think you can do that under North Carolina law if it mr. Williams is making your TV started. Much for the court. Certainly understands practical reasons why he's not doing that but I don't think he can do that under the didn't give case and he Singapore was North Carolina law. If yet advises clients again. All of the reasons simpler and we call the public records regarding the officers. Passed fake cashier's office. Paula and so. I think that's important there are new charges. Lastly it is my understanding and it's happened. The vast majority of these cases that I've done five is the recordings captured transmissions. Law enforcement Rochester public airwaves. Under the public records law that is unequivocally a public record and it would take law enforcement coming to major motion. Tech to happen is not release. And they have to bear the bear the burden of I don't believe any such mission has been made in response to our petition. It's we are important to you. 132. Dash one point four C four. Fury wasn't aren't even here hot I'll throw it said the court understands that we. They get there I don't know the circumstances. Of what other first responders came to the scene. Well. Others have argued though that there they're that would be been violent violation. Can end here long courses we've provided junior pre law enforcement are not covered entities there receipt. Protected health care information in the discharge their duties does not. We tell them in addition as I've said this happened and in the public do you believe in public street. In and. And so there wouldn't be any hit attachment or for that right of privacy isn't involved. Your honor. There's I started seeing the eyes of the world are upon us. B and whatever these videos show. They look it will show them upon release and people can draw conclusions that they want to draw from there. I am not aware of any instance. In North Carolina where. Davidians had been released whether it's in an officer involved shooting. Police chase with a resulting in a crash in a death. And claimed excessive force. Where they've judges determined after their release that a juror fire area. Defendant can get a fair trial court if they didn't bend us prohibited the district attorney for proceeding with the charges. I have not heard of the case where. A court decides that. Than usual arsenal of things that courthouse at its disposal to deal was pretrial publicity. Are ineffective because of the releases of videos. I don't say this because passing. Experience doesn't necessarily predict the future. But I believe. Being in these cases. We've obtained release in all of them there have been reductions. And there have been blurring and things like. One judge ordered the learning minor child's face. Shooting scene we've learned. People sitting in a booking area somebody's being processed and that sort of stuff. When I urge you to consider if you are thinking about those things is that heart cuts on video lead to speculation. Minimal learning to protect. People who are truly an involves. Nexus and it doesn't leave the speculation. We have also had situations where they. A witness is giving. An officer of their their. Somebody's cell phone number and other contact information and and we needed those. Pacific somebody's personal information is being given out for respectful of that. Not knowing what's on the media I think you can craft in order. That addresses those things but it gives the public is much information as possible. So that they get a better understanding of what transpired here aspartame. Anything can. But that era unless you have any questions answered no sir thank thank you. Gorgeous. This position strong. You know be agreed to unload your honor I appreciate revenue. I just don't like being the sport. Cast of fear and I did not say. But that was not a book. Clearly said the public accountability was republicans' massive. In this case it is outweighed. About responsibility to conduct an orderly administration of justice and also. The digital rights of the accused or potential use to a fair trial. It's outweigh. Heads can also clearly stated people where you his words draw conclusions. That's what they're going to be. They're going to form and expressed. Opinion it's about what they see and the video is the ultimate issue. This is not a tangential video I don't know the ones that he's just back. He's described the thirty you're twenty odd times he's been around the state due to Nvidia's. I don't know what they show I don't know if they go to the ultimate issue I have no idea. In this case they do. So potential to Reuters. In the first judicial district will draw conclusions according to his words they will form and express those things. Even when you'll hinder. The orderly administration of justice and it wheeled hinder a fair trial. Council pointed out that no cases ever decide that you couldn't get a fair trial. Oh maybe they weren't. Articulate attorneys. Maybe they until the trial. Somewhere where they don't have Internet. I don't know. What I do know is that you cannot swing a skull. In front of being groomed people and then ask him not smelling. What I fast. His disclosure and release. Hold your honor to give me an opportunity. To complete this investigation will be guest the to complete this investigation. Let me review would make my decision and everybody can Monday Morning Quarterback me. We're sharing thing you left. Maybe there's something I'm missing. Here. And I missed a long long time so close to is I don't think you've listened much. I'm reading the statute 132 you're dead at one point four days. And in subsection C it names of people. Our. Subject to disclosure there may be disclose. They include a person whose immune your voices in the recording. They personal representative. Of that person. They've carvers they've personal representative of a minor or adult from the mall for guardianship. They've personal representative of the deceased person. Whose image voices in the recording. For a personal represented to. An adult person who's incapacitated. And then you go to the section F. Dealing with the release. And is says notwithstanding the provisions of subsection sheet. Paid person authorized to receive disclosure. The media is not a person authorized in this city disclosure. That person authorized to cede. C disclosure. Vending going on May petition the superior court. Four in order releasing the recording to in person authorized to receive disclosure. The court shall determine. If that person to new release of the recording is requested. Is a person authorized to receive disclosure pursuant to subsection six. I submit to your honor that. Press does not have standing. And it is not covered. By this tech. At the end its him back you'd quarter release. With a delay of thirty days. Panicking yet. There when this release them. And we would ask you to deny their request and that I would renew all of my prior arguments. Oh on the county's position well. Thanks. This time. You're born you're. Kennedy in supporting his you we heard it was lord this is just really are thank you very much hand not a good morning to you morning. For the record I'm happy I am here on behalf of the crew Clemens county sheriff's office. And has your honor well knows that it is a county that's located adjacent to this county. Just west of us. Elizabeth City is not within the jurisdiction of the proponents county sheriff's office. But shortly after the shooting our office received a phone call requesting. Mutual aid assistance over here for crime scene preservation. For security before a crowd control and the line. Not due to certain budgetary constraints we are very small counting. Very poor accounting we don't have money camps and none of the officers that. I came to assist local law enforcement. More equipped with a body camps and we don't have any recordings of any of the events that we've witnessed while we were here providing that. Mutual aid assistance I just wanna be clear for the record there is nothing that we could release because we don't have cameras there were no recordings made. And a quarterly I would just asset the chair part of Orange County they've released from this proceeding and any further obligations. Do we were there are that no objection Erica I'll grant that relief thank you all over I appreciate very much healing. My video soon. Your honor just sugars mr. Williams point. I wanna make clear that the court is aware the petitioners my clients between media entities. Have petitioned under 132. Dash one point course of section G which is the general release provisions. Hi there is reserved for those entitled to disclosure and law enforcement. A major difference between Athens she is there is petitioning under half. Which could be law enforcement or those entitled to disclosure don't have to pay the 200 dollar nonrefundable fee plus cost fifty. Nonrefundable fee. Other than that your honor I would also say that. Would respect speculation the speculation as their conclusions are going to be John whether or not their release. We believe that release will. What we'll be as I said who will quell rumors or deal with her surgery accident or rumors because. To clear what thing. Mr. Williams the way notice today indicated in now want to tell the court that. He has of course not seen this petition today and in that won't apologize to him because. I don't think we were sure this was under four GE and I do understand NG Sydney's and I called the mystic confusion mr. Williams I apologize to him publicly. And this is just happen in a very quick. Fast pace. In the world and a lot of very quickly. As to the public records request I've been inundated with a public records. Requests and I understand built these kind of place that we tend we do intend to address those. But I can't tell you how many have received its. That gives Armstrong Williams and thank you sir for your arms are not your denim code record request so we'll we'll reserve then for another day on anything else. This man. Your honor Amanda Martin Paulson for the petitioners have mr. Tunney. As as your honor news leaves served last night and have filed. A petition asking the court to address skid of the curfew. Is in bed and again. Elizabeth City. Declaration and the state of emergency and as your honor suggested. I have spent good news this morning with home. The city attorney. We have had. Communicated about this and I asked him if he was comfortable with me to it. To put this on the record since he is not here and he responded absolutely he's comfortable with this thing. On that is the position of this city that working journalists will not be subject to the curfew. And he's not sure yet whether that will be through an amendment to the order. Or whether it will be through a working understanding and application of the existing order. That he was comfortable with putting in on them. Court record that working journalists will not be sending to the curfew that is part of the existing. When it sensations something. Others two before we ordering information. I. I don't think an incoming donated you can continue to work only in the Joseph can reach resolution is that if not. And we need to take action on your own motion that we can do so I don't think that will be necessary thank you thank. All right so here's what I would do I would like to be days for a few minutes and we get back in chambers. And put my but these matters down in and a renewed my decision. And I'll be back out to do then in about 1520 minutes of communities until that time. Your honor I'm don't mean to be presumptuous but I didn't prepare with the caption. For our petition. Before may receive order unhappy taken care deserved for placing. By anything else forward this movie it is rapidly towards. Yeah. There's a chorus and Elizabeth City, North Carolina taking a fifteen to 21 minute break while the judge decides whether or not to publicly release the body camera video in the police shooting of Andrew Brown junior want to bring in line crime network legal analyst Terry Austin bush. And our correspondent her Kendall was there in Elizabeth City, North Carolina with a little bit more on this. Victor there's a lot of kind of legalese spoken their interior meaning that even a second to help us break that down a little bit further than Victor it sounds like the big headline here is the though both of family and the media are petitioning the court for release of this video what we heard the district attorneys say. That he wants essentially more time to complete an investigation before releasing this video. And we heard an attorney for it seems like the police day. They believe the shooting as justified and don't want this video released as well. That's right Diane they're two separate petitions here and you sum that up well between what the DA said and the attorney who we believe is representing the deputies here. Let me redo that full quote we said about that the shooting be justified he said that the officers are very distraught over what happened. They feel for the family of danger frowned but as mr. wobbled that's the district attorney described to you we believe that the shooting. Was justified we've not heard anyone say that over the last week. What the district attorney was asking for was that the video should be released two major routes family but he's asking for a delay for thirty days to complete the investigation. By the way as the judge takes the fifteen to twenty minutes here to make his decision. Should tell you that early on the proceedings here he did say that he watched that the body can videos himself. For hours last night Diane. And figure it sounds like from the proceedings that there's some disagreement over what those videos show and in in terms of what the attorneys here are saying vs what we've heard so far from Andrew Brown junior's family. This is pretty revealing any came again from the district attorney. What he says he saw in the body came video was that when the deputies arrived the danger brown junior's house the car that he was inside of he was stationary when deputies approached even got their hand on the door handle the car was still station everybody was at that point that danger Browne reversed. Hitting officers and then went forward hit officers against striking them. And that is when they opened fire again that is according to the district attorney that's something that we've not heard yet of course we haven't seen yet because the body can videos have yet to be released by the once the judge makes his decision we should have a better idea on the timeline different way and that might happen. And the judge has that he's gonna make that decision today he cities can take fifteen to twenty minutes right now so we could have a decision that quickly in. And I wanted to Terry Austin now to break its all down a little bit further from a legal standpoint. Terry first of all we're hearing from. And some of the attorneys is whether or not releasing this video could prompt to rest stop on the deputies and whether or not their faces should be lurch. In this video what did you make of the arguments on both sides there. I. The argument for disclosure is really the better of the two arguments I mean the issue here from a legal perspective is. The public interest burst is whether or not is going to be a fair trial at the end of the day I obviously there are concerns. Like safety for the police officer or privacy concerns. But I think those concerns are. Lesser than that concerns for the public interest here in the interest here is to make sure that what we are seeing. Is. Policing that is fair that there's no bias and dean video will speak or at south I think the judge has a lot to tried to consider. Within these eighteen minutes he passed to consider. One whether it to disclose it and whether or not it has to be edited in any way and as I look at that editing. I think should be cut down should be blurred I mean these are a lot of issues that he's going to have to look at and decide and I think fifteen minutes is. Pretty fast decision here are and you know frankly I would rather take a little more time. The fact that he's saying I think he's going to do it in fifteen minutes makes me think. He might lenient towards disclosing it I think arguments that the prosecution has. Saying that they need time that it's going to affect the charges that it's going to act backed the investigation I think those. I demands are not as sound and I think we heard. On the opposing side. The fact that you know we really need to see what happened and that is not going to really aspect that targets they are so many other issues. That the prosecution has to look at the on that video in the video is what the deal is there's not going to be any delay if we disclose or released his video south. Frankly. If I'm in the judge's position I would release it I think more jurisdictions we seen across the country or jurisdictions are doing exactly that. And Terry what do you make of this other account now that we've heard from the district attorney. About what's actually in that video what how. In the day and hiss. Completed the judge to essentially released just it to Stanley bank give me more time to complete this investigation before you released a public. Yeah you know what I think Diane. That bad argument isn't really silent because. What are you doing to the video why do you need to redacted and we Barney Steen at the family said why are we getting just twenty minutes. Or twenty seconds and I think that that is a good question why aren't we getting. The entirety. Of that video up to what led to the shooting so we can see exactly what was said by the police officers. So we can see exactly. What the individual did what did brown do what was he doing at the time that he was being shot and so I definitely think that. Taking the time tech added that video. What is the point of editing rigged acting ITC learning is up point of you know I think it makes sense if in fact there are children there accent are lower there's something even particularly gruesome. But I frankly I think. The bigger issue here Diana is transparency. And so I don't think it makes sense for this DA to say that Amy time certainly not thirty days to read to act of media out we know that with technology if you need to make it a little sort of say it's twenty minutes he need ten minutes. But we know also that the video is turned on. When they are approaching the scene so why do we need to cut it. And I don't think that the situation here is that it really needs to be blurred from my understanding there weren't any children in that area so I think that. The judge should look at those arguments and really. Decide in favor of the transparency. And Terry another. Thing we heard from the DA here is that people are going to drop conclusions and he said that as it it's. A bad thing he actually quoted you can't suing his gun in front of a group of people and ask them not to smell it. I wonder if they're entertaining the possibility of showing the full video to the public. And presumably telling the full story as far as they know at this point. Then why wouldn't it be okay for the public to be able to take that complete information. And then draw conclusions from it instead of what we're doing right now which is trying conclusions from the family's version of events that comes from twenty seconds Nvidia. App. And are you trying to change this now I'm that Scott using his. Hypothetical. I think that really makes people begin to think what are you trying to do here are you trying to pull the wool over our eyes it is what it is so obviously once it out you can't change it but it is what it is and so you want the public to come to that conclusion. What they actually Sox they're going to draw either conclusion. Based on what actually happened and if in fact we have some rigged acting are blurring fourteen king or editing of any sort. I think that is the problem and I think we need to see what occurred and we need to see it in its entirety. Parent Terry Elson and Victor cannot thank you both. Thank and that thank you Terry and that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana Zeta thanks for joining us and remember ABC news like this you're re all day. But the latest news context and analysis I'll see you back here for that judge's decision in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. In just a few minutes and then Terry at a timer and and I will be back at 3 PM eastern. 