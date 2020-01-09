Transcript for ABC News Live Update: ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s secret struggle

Good morning hi Mary L ration and for Diane Macedo thanks for streaming let us in today's update we have some breaking news mayor bill to block the L announcing moments ago that in person learning at public schools here in New York City has been delayed. Public school students were scheduled to head back to the classroom on September 10. That start date has now been pushed back to September 21. Comes after a deal was struck with the teachers union to avoid a strike. President trump heads to Kenosha Wisconsin today despite opposition from the mayor and governor both voicing concerns his visit may make the situation worse. Protests growing for more than a week since the police shooting of Jacob Blake. And the Kenosha county sheriff reports more than 200 people have been arrested. Meanwhile in Portland video has emerged of a group of police officers repeatedly punching a protestor being held the ground. Now Joseph Biden is placing the blame on the president saying trump can't stop the violence because he is encouraging it for so long. And Hoover has announced a major change to help make sure writers are wearing face masks. Since may Hoover has required drivers to take southeast of verified air wearing a face covering before picking up a passenger. But sin and some riders we'll have to do the same. The right share app is unveiling new technology that role will require passengers who have violated company policy in the past. To take itself be wearing their faith covering before they are classic car. The technology will even be able to tell if your math is covering your nose the program is expected to launch this month. And the major flash flooding overnight in North Carolina rescues are under way adds waters continue to rise leaving houses under water and turning roads. At into rivers as you see there. And now there is an additional threat as Oklahoma Texas and Arkansas are on alert for dangerous flash flooding. We're learning more about chat with boatmen's very private battle with colon cancer the actor quietly coping with the disease for years all while filming a number of movies. Overnight his black panther co star Michael B Jordan writing a powerful tribute to the actor. Expressing his love and saying Bozeman was like a brother and that he wished the two had more time together. Here's ABC's Chris Connell. The death the Chadwick Bozeman continues to reverberate across the globe as does the revelation that since a 2016. Diagnosis. Bozeman had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer his family saying that the actor filmed several movies. During and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. That nobody was amerasians. Fictional. One of those movies director spike Lee's Oscar contender defined months until last year this weekend at least marveling at both parents work given what the director never knew his star was enduring saying we filmed define bloods and Thailand that it was hot jungles mountains and Chadwick was there with us all the way I never ever suspected that anything was wrong no one knew he was going through treatment chemotherapy he never complained. He was there every single minute in the moment and his performance is testament to what he put into that role and all his roles. One of Grossman's last public appearance is taking place in February during NBA all star weekend Chicago Illinois. Then an April 15 quarantined during the pandemic Bozeman honoring Frontline workers in this post on ins to Graham. We can't just saying you know we appreciate numbers this year are working. Some back then commenting on what appeared to their eyes to be his slimmer frame. A few of those using unkind language or worse he was lifting the spirits of children with cancer while privately receiving care for his own cancer now in the wake of his passing. The American Cancer Society telling ABC its website has sent an 8000%. Increase in traffic to its colorectal cancer signs and symptoms page potentially saving lives wants to Umar. A lot of tomorrow. And are a okay overnight Chadwick Bozeman celebrated by Michael B Jordan his black panther co star remembering his dear friend saying the thing that hurts the most. Is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero you are through it all you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family your friends your craft your spirit. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did with grace courage and no regrets is this your king. Yes he it is. Grace courage and no regrets Chris Connelly thanks for that report. Shares of Xoom are skyrocketing after the video conferencing company reported another quarter of massive growth revenue jumped and astronomical 355%. Vs last year. And 169%. Since the last quarter. Xoom has quickly become the most popular platform for companies and employees working from home professors teaching classes remotely and gatherings for family and friends. The company's CEO says organizations are shifting to supporting a future of working from anywhere and it shows in the stock price up. 500%. So far this year and for more headlines in the world of science and technology here's ABC's Mona closer Abdi. In today's tech bytes of buyer for tick talk reports say a deal for the US operations. Could be announced as soon as today Oracle and Microsoft in partnership with Wal-Mart are the top contenders the sale price is expected to be at least twenty billion dollars. How big reveal is coming from Samsung that tech giant unveils galaxy easy full tilt at a virtual event that's expected to include an redesigned hinged. And improved a front facing display and five G pre orders for the new was believable and also start. And Amazon prime air is almost cleared for take off the service received a certificate from the FAA over the weekend to allow drug deliveries here in the west. Amazon can now begin making task Dropbox to customers the service party operates in England those are attacked by its area on Kennedy got the logistics how do you get that package. Up a five story walk up. Let me now. Back to you. Mean I got my thinking cap on Mona the pink you. And before we go it's been eight months since China first reported. A cluster of covic nineteen cases in Wuhan but today seems look a little bit different check this out. These are Chinese students at Wuhan high school making a full return to have regular class today with no masks and site. This comes as China says there's been no local transmission of the virus in the country for the past two weeks of course. China has not been particularly forthcoming when it comes to cove in nineteen so we should take that claim with a bit of healthy skepticism. But either way it's still appears to be. An incredible return to normalcy just months after being the epicenter of the pandemic. And I does it for this ABC news live update I'm Arial rash after in for Diane Macedo thank you so much for joining us remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context. An analysis up next GMA is top stories. Have a great day.

