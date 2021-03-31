Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Day 3 of Derek Chauvin's murder trial

Good morning I'm dying to say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update the trial of dirt Shelvin enters day three today. The off duty EMT and firefighter who was at the scene we'll take the stand again this morning. Genevieve Hanson says she begged officers to let her help George Floyd before calling 9112 reports on that day. Apparently watched. If not picked up all act it is an act. They live in Minneapolis with more on what to expect. Plus Pfizer is making a big announcement about its vaccine and children. Here would study data shows about the vaccines impact on kids and when they could start getting those first shots. And its infrastructure weak president Biden is set to unveil his multi trillion dollar plant which aims to fix broken roads bridges and invest in clean energy. The proposed tax increases to pay for it are already getting some push back on Capitol Hill we'll take a closer look at the plan. And where it goes from here. But we start in Minneapolis where we enter day three of testimony in the trial Derek Shelton the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Yesterday we heard from several witnesses who are on the scene including the teen who recorded that viral video of Derek show his knee on George Floyd's neck. ABC's Alex Perez is in Minneapolis with a closer look. For the first time jurors hearing from the young woman who recorded the video that sparked a global outrage. Capturing George Floyd's the last breaths or know of Frazier just seventeen at the time seemed walk into the corner store with a little cousin when she sees the commotion. Leaders standing by the wall recording if the judge allowing her to testify off camera. The ordeal last may she says it still BitHead. Iron doors slaves sane prudent I can't believe police. Get off of me I can pretty easy he cracked for his mom. Is okay. It's seamless. He news. He knew. Fans. Frasier testifying it changed her forever. It's been nine weeks I've stayed. Apologizing. Yeah. And in. Palace. Ploy and we're not doing more. Came. Seasonally interacting in the and I saved his life it's. It's not what I sit and he's he's. Back on the witness stand a bystander Donald Williams who called I'm 11. Yeah and nearly doomed men and old are involved deny any other commingling. Live appreciate your body region but never did nothing new Oregon game. Prosecutors asking why he felt the need to identify as she opened by his badge number what do you do that. Because. I only about witness a murder. 27 year old Genevieve Henson also testified Minneapolis firefighter and EMT who was off duty and came upon the scene. And begging officers to let her help. It's what I wanted on anybody. When you couldn't you have I don't know made to feel. Totally distress. We are frustrated. Yeah. Prosecutors playing her emotional 911 call. I literally locked. The police I picked not paper pulp and not do anything if they. And I am not. About. But the defense in a tense exchange arguing the officers considered the onlookers a threats to their safety. And would you describe other people's containers as upset or angry. I'm experience. I have I don't know I think you've seen any maybe he'll business I think. That's intense moment there it Genevieve Hansen in the defense shall express joins me live outside the courthouse in Minneapolis now with more. Alex we just heard some other testimony from that off duty NT Genevieve Hansen. What do you watching for she takes the stand again this morning. He had pan as you mentioned we expect her to take the stand to once again this morning yesterday things got very tense in the courtroom during their cross examination at one point the judge asked a jury to leave and then admonished. Genevieve telling her she must simply answer the questions shall we expect to see possibly more of that tense exchange when cross examination continues this morning should also expect of prosecutors to continue calling perhaps a few more of these eyewitnesses. Who were there on the scene now remember it's the prosecutor believes it's not only important for the jury to hear what they have to say a lot of these people also took a cell phone videos and a prosecutor wants to make sure that all of that video is admitted as evidence for the jury to consider Diane. All right Alex present Minneapolis Forrest thanks Alex. How much free Lund crime host a legal analyst Terry Austin for more on this Terry we've now heard at least four witnesses testified. As bystanders. And that they see as bystanders pleaded with children to get off George Floyd he seemed to dig his knee even harder. Inch of Floyd's neck how might that impact this case. I think all of the witness to so far have been dairy consistent he saw Donald Williams and obviously is testimony as in martial arts expert was very important at the forum minor. Children who wins there at the time. They also very much corroborated the fact that. Tell Disney was on Floyd's neck he did not let up and he didn't let up until paramedics came and said please get off so I think that was powerful the active they were so young and they saw all of this in front of them. Very credible witnesses and I think it went over Barry well as far as the jury was concern. And it's our ends. Genevieve is concern as you just reported she was very testy and she also crack operated a lot of the back but I think the fact that she argued with Eric Nelson really hurt her credibility and the fact that the judge had to. This plan her outside the jury I think is going to really affect overall. Her testimony so interesting day for shore. Was and it's important to note that the jury didn't see that we know that scolding her admonishment by the judge we reviewers did of course. And Genevieve heard that in this is part of a strategy by the defense. To try to establish that these bystander witnesses were part of an angry and threatening crowd its use me. When they get into this line of questioning that we saw some tension with Donald Williams and then again some tension as you mention. With Genevieve Hanson to think overall strategy is working. It's interesting because I think that when they were trapped perhaps one of the things the prosecution said was. Don't let them make you looked as though you were angry at me you were frustrated but I do think that one of the things that both Donald and Genovese should've done is answer the questions directly not argue not pushed back and save what they have to say. Clearly when we heard Donald talking he was saying look you're not gonna make me. Look as though I was angry individual and I thought that was good. The fact that he answered their questions the way he did he had an added huge acts so wait from the testimony and the same with Kennedy she actually had to be told by judge Kay hill you have to answer the question when she answered one of the questions and she continued to explain about the body weight. The judge said just answer the question and she's sad and this is when he stopped her and took the jury out she said I was answering the questions so. A little bit more argument it's in the nation and I think that tactic. Is still a good tactic that crowd wasn't angry crowd was upset the crowd was frustrated Nolan was listening to them so it's a good tactic but it wasn't executed as well as it could happen at. And when you say it's a good tactic you mean by the prosecution or by the defense. I think it's a good tactic by the prosecution. To make sure that the witnesses are all consistent that we weren't as a crowd. Getting angry we were just frustrated. But I don't think that it is being executed as well as the prosecution would have liked it who have been done I didn't you make a very good point Diane I do think Eric Nelson is picking up on back and he's meet me going into that territory intentionally. To get witnesses a little bit. Ups that so they don't come across. As credible as they might eat it they didn't get so upset and you say that you expect that all of this in effect generating Hanson's testimony today can explain that a little bit more. And general what else you looking elsewhere today. Well I'm looking for hard today to be a little bit more calm and cool she definitely. Too distant claim you. I think that will have an effect although Diana I have to say the last words she said when she got off that stand was happy okay are something to that fact it was quite cavalier and I was surprised that she. Answered or addressed the judge like that when he set we'll see you back here to ride 930 and I thought that. Anyone seeing there being scolded by the judge. Wood had at that point in time been a little bit more receptive to what he had to say hopefully she slapped on it and when she comes back today she will be a bit more. Cool calm and collected. All right Terry Austin great to have you Terry thank you. Thank you. An ABC news live we'll have continuing coverage of the Derek showman trial when testimony resumes this morning. Around 101030 eastern. And president Biden is set to unveil his massive new infrastructure plan he's proposing to spend trillions of dollars on roads bridges clean energy. And more but there is a battle already brewing over how to pay for chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega is tracking it all or is good morning Cecilia. Payday good morning to you president Biden heads to Pittsburgh today to roll this out and this is going to be massive more than that nearly two trillion dollar Covert relief package. That they struggled to pass it's gonna be rolled out in two phases so let me show you what we know so far that first base. Is going to focus on physical infrastructure things like roads bridges railroads. Broadband also green energy like electric cars that the coming weeks are going to introduce what's being called the human infrastructure of all this this is gonna take care reportedly things like. Paid leave for workers universal pre K. Tuition free community college now the price tag is the key here we're talking for both of these caps potentially as much as three to four trillion dollars. How they get a pay for all this while they are focused this White House is focused on rolling back trumps corporate tax breaks this is raising them. Two from 21 to 28%. Also focusing on penalties increasing penalties for companies that move jobs overseas. President Biden has long promised not to raise taxes on anyone making. Less than 400000 dollars a year Diane one estimate is placing the potential for job creation out of a plan like this at more than two million dry jobs. But really the big hurdle right now is votes in support for this on Capitol Hill Republicans are calling this. A liberal grab bag they do not want to see. These corporate tax rates have rolled back and dirty cracks in the democratic race ranks as well. Moderates are saying that this is a really big price tag they're not sure about in progressives say it doesn't go far enough and Diane this White House cannot afford. To lose any votes on this one. Clarence is city Avaya thanks for that. An ABC news has confirmed a Justice Department is investigating Florida congressman Matt gates over an alleged relationship with an underage girl. Gates is denying any wrong doing claiming he's a target of an extortion attempt. By a former Justice Department employee senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has the latest on that one. Overnight Florida congressman Matt gates are rising conservative star in close ally of former president trump. Insisting he did nothing wrong it is a horrible allegation. And it is alive in New York Times breaking news reporting the Justice Department is investigating whether gates had a sexual relationship. With a seventeen year old girl. And paid for her to travel with Tim potentially violating sex trafficking laws. A source aware of the investigation has confirmed some deet tails to ABC news the person doesn't exist I have not had a relationship. But the seventeen year old that is totally false gates reportedly telling ax EOs I've definitely in my single days provided for women I've dated. You know I've paid for flights from hotel rooms. I've been you know generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not. Adding he is quote absolutely confident. None of the women were under age overnight gates claiming he's the actual victim here of an extortion scheme a person. Demanded 25 million dollars in exchange for making horrible sex trafficking allegations against me. Go away he says the investigation is part of a politically motivated campaign to damage his reputation. But the probe was reportedly launched last year in the final months of the trump administration. I do believe that there are people the Department of Justice court trying to spare me the interview leaving the Fox News host. Baffle you disarm Mac gates interview that was one awareness interviews I've ever conducted don't think that clarified botched. Updates as he was actually cooperating with the FBI working with them on this extortion case and now he's demanding that they release what he says there is relevant audio and documents meanwhile the man that gates is accusing of extorting him. Denies all of these claims in an interview with the Washington Post and Diane this morning the Justice Department is still refusing to comment. On this truly bizarre case. As are indeed neighbors thanks for that. And we have breaking news this morning drugmaker Pfizer says its vaccine is 100%. Effective in preventing -- nineteen for children twelve. To fifteen years old. The promising news comes as more than 96 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That's just over 37%. Of the US adult population Stephanie Ramos and has the details. This morning a stunning vaccine breakthrough flies are announcing its vaccine is 100%. Effective in preventing cold of nineteen for children twelve. To fifteen years old the news comes from the results of a trial that enrolled 2260. Children ages twelve to fifteen. Where some participants received a placebo and others got the Pfizer vaccine. While several with a placebo became infected none of the vaccinated children developed co bit it's a promising turning point for fascinating young America it's and getting closer to herd immunity as schools prepare for a greater return to in person burning in the fall. George spoke to doctor as she's shot earlier this morning about possible FDA approval of the vaccine for children. Is this really enough I mean this this study. For them to move forward. You know I think it is George and that is now he's tens of thousands maybe hundreds of thousands of kids 1617. Who've gotten vaccinated ready. We've got young adults get vaccinated so this is not in it being looked at in a vacuum we have a lot of data on young people. This is I'd so that data is I think it's going to be enough for the FDA. Expand his authorization to two people call and aldermen will opposite. Researchers are still studying the Pfizer vaccine efficacy in children under the age of twelve at as young as six months old. Diet I accepting row must thank you. And Rutgers university in New Jersey is mandating that students being vaccinated to attend classes this fall the move is sparking a national debate over vaccine requirements. And what happens to students hesitant about getting vaccinated. ABC news correspondent Trevor all has more. This morning the national debate over vaccine requirements heating college campuses Rutgers University announcing it will require students get to cope a nineteen vaccine if they want to attend in person classes this fall the school president saying the decision was made because the federal government gave assurances the vaccine will be available to all Americans by the end of may. And that will help provide us safer in more robust college experience for our students. It is. A student in need at Rutgers junior Sarah Rossi says despite the encouragement from doctor urged health officials say in her school she's hesitant to get the vaccine. She's eager to get back to classroom but she might not be allowed back. Students. May want. Pressing entities in the vaccine. Legal experts say schools like records do you have the authority to make these requirements if they sewed she used because in the United States you do not have a guaranteed right to a college education. A school cannot hold a student Donnan and put the new arm however it's a school can condition attendance. On aim back to me in. Other schools are instead trying to incentivize the vaccine like north Dakota's Dickinson State University saying it's vaccinated students will be exempt from the mask mandate on campus. Schools like Rutgers that required the vaccine say they will grant exceptions for religious or medical. Region's schools can have special interest is tunes music Acuity Brands tossed. But this school have to accommodate students' medical review marketing act into. And what is your. Universities can require their students get the shot it's a different question as to whether they could have the same requirements for their professors or their staff. Employment rights tend to go a little bit further so the schools would likely have to work out a plan with their unions. Diane. Current thanks to term are all there. And police near city are investigating a possible hate crime after another horrific attack against an Asian American woman this week. We got the latest on that investigation and the suspects now in custody. Plus we'll take an inside look at the dramatic increase in so called fake vaccine cards and why experts say they're a major risks to public health. Stay with us. Welcome back near city police have arrested the man they say brutally attacked an Asian American woman on her way to church. The assault was caught on surveillance video as was another disturbing moment that happened after the attack. We want to warn you this video may be hard to watch here's ABC's either pilgrim. This morning police say this man 38 year old brie and Ann Elliott is behind bars are arrested overnight on charges of felony assault as a hate crime. After this brutal beating of a 65 year old Asian well that. Authorities say surveillance video shows Elliott violently kicking the woman to the ground and then repeatedly on the head. They say he also made anti Asian statements telling the woman she didn't belong here. It's just outlandish for me it's. But think that no one intervened in one video doorstep and a delivery person are just feet away appearing to watch front inside a building. One person then shuts the door. Closed door on a woman lying on the sidewalk. Isn't that the perfect symbolism of exactly what is happening right now. The building's owner announcing it's suspended the door staff pending an investigation. It's also trying to identify the delivery person eventually someone did helped a woman. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries hate crimes against Asian Americans are up nearly 150%. In major cities across the country. Up by at least 833%. In New York City. We've often been viewed as invisible. And as foreigners. Already understand that Asian Americans are just as a marriage and as anyone doubts. And my PD stepping up patrols in predominately Asian neighborhoods in light of these recent attacks but. This attack actually happened just steps from Times Square Diane. Horrible on so many levels even pilgrim thank you. And is more menu start to require proof of vaccination on scanners are selling fake vaccine certificates. Doctors say these fraudulent cars could pose a risk to public health and our potential return to normalcy aerial Russia has the details. If you've gotten a cove in nineteen vaccine you probably have one of these. Vaccine cards quickly becoming the ticket to a safe return to normalcy but this morning experts warning fraudulent cards are popping up for sale online we've seen a 300% increase law was available December according to cyber security firm checkpoint this listing on the dark web offering a fake vaccine certificate for 150. Dollars. The vendor allegedly accepting the crypto currency bitcoin as a payment method to avoid being traced. Claiming not everybody will like to take it Kobe nineteen vaccine and we provide proof of having been vaccinated. Health care professional Savannah sparks says she came across tick tock users who appear to be pedaling phoney vaccine verification. Her videos exposing the alleged spammers garnering millions of views. I have been calling these people out. My goal is to provide a strong Boyce for evidence based medicine and to show that joking about public health and patient safety. Is not a joke. Doctors say those counterfeit vaccine cards could pose a risk to public health. Those that are hesitant to get the vaccine. For whatever reason me turn to alternatives. They potentially have a real risk of carrying the virus is transmitted to others this week the White House announcing it will help set national guidelines for managing vaccine passports which provide digital proof you've been vaccinated or recently tested negative for -- it. Unlike other parts of the world. The government here is not viewing its role and is the place to create a passport. Ignore a place to hold the data. Of of citizens. But as New York becomes the first state to pilot voluntary vaccine passports as a way to safely reopen. Cyber security experts are raising concerns about fraud and the potential for hackers to gain access to personal information. They really want to hit a large audience. And hope that they yet. Easy return on somebody could so weighing Glor operas Chris information. And experts say once you've gotten your vaccine you should hang on to that vaccination card you can scan a tear phoning keep that original with your other important documents and if you lose your card go back to the site where you first got your shot. They should be keeping record. Never buy any verification on the Internet. Diane negative stereo Russia thank you and Britney Spears is responding for the first time to the documentary about her conservative ship. We've got more on her emotional reaction and how she's moving forward. After the great. Britney Spears is responding for the first time to the documentary about her life and conserve order ship. Closing an NC Graham spears says she didn't watch much of the documentary but she saw enough to get emotional. So many have spoken out in support of Britney since that documentaries debut on Hulu. Now are finally learning how it made Britney feel giving her time has more. This morning Britney Spears breaking her silence saying she cried for two weeks because of the wildly popular Hulu documentary about her life and career. I've written and spears posting on Inkster Graham I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did CF it I was embarrassed by the light they put Meehan. I think that people became fast and Amos was freshman unraveling. Adding I still cry sometimes. This is the first reaction from Britain following the film's February release. Free Britney Spears takes a closer look at her price to super stardom and years of tabloid headlines this singer writing about the told it's taken. My life has always been very speculating watched and judged really my whole life I've always been so huge touched insulted and embarrassed by the media. And I still AM till this day and yeah. Right considering bringing in Britain. The court mandated conservative ship that has been making medical and financial decisions for since two down any. Put in place after a bitter divorce custody battle and to hospital as patients. And a viable movement to free Britney fans of the pop star who claim the conservatives of his being used to control her against her will. Yeah. Now a judge deciding whether to grant her request to permanently appoint Johjima gummery. Who's been overseeing britney's personal decisions for years if the judge approves Montgomery would also be grant control over brings visitors higher caretakers. And oversee medical and psychiatric health care her father who stepped down as her conservator of person and that health issues between nineteen. What remain part of the group controlling her finance how long can outside tracks. And now Britney says it's time for kindness. I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to trying keep my own joy love and happiness. I'm not here to be perfect. Perfect is boring. Yes. And Diane in the latest posts from bringing you can hear she was dancing Aerosmith square easy she said she used to dance Steven Tyler's music every nine per sanity to feel wild inhumane and alliant. The next hearing for that battle for concerted or ship. It's coming opening from Diana. A lot of people going to be watching now on can a hard time thank you I'm and that sends take a look at today's science and technology headlines as that and you temper for that. In today's tech bytes YouTube is testing a major change to its video rating system the company will hide disliked counts from public view during the experiment. It's to help prevent targeted harassment campaigns of a dislike button will still be visible but only creators will see the tallies. Linkedin is jumping in on these social audio bandwagon the company will test the new feature that's similar to be happy. Clubhouse Wednesday and says it's feature will be connected to users professional identity not just a soul shall profile. Testing is expected to start soon. And changes are coming to be directions in Google map. Some new features include a live view with augmented reality function to help users get around airport terminals and other indoor locations all you have to do is point your camera and arrows or icons will meet you where you wanna go. And though is your tech bytes that I am back to you. All right Angie thanks. An off duty firefighter any MT will be back understand this morning when a trial and Derek showing resumes. Yesterday Genevieve Hansen testified that Derek showman looked quote so comfortable while kneeling on George Floyd's neck. And that she felt quote totally distressed when police wouldn't let her help Floyd. Let's check in with Kenneth Moulton live in Minneapolis with more on what we can expect high Kenneth. Diane the off duty firefighter who testified she tried to get Minneapolis police to let her save doors for its life or retake the stand. As we kick off day three. Emotional testimony capped off a Dave Colby emotional testimony from bystanders several of them minors at the time. All of them told the jury hug your children darkest knee into four smack on May 25. And as that cell phone video has shown they tried to get him to let up those witnesses broke down and said they felt hopeless during the deadly encounter. Hansen said children seem very comfortable with the majority of its weight balance on top of hallways Mac. Sure with the bears has argued officers were distracted as they dealt with that growing crowd of upset residents. Defense attorney Eric Nelson even challenge firefighter hands and asking why she became angrier started swearing at the scene. The exchanges grew so tense a judge Peter K you'll excuse a jury and warned Hanson and not to argue with lawyers so we'll see how. All of that impacts her testimony today. As we start day three Diane. All right Kenneth Mullen thank U. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane misstate a we will have live coverage epidemic Schoen child's. As that testimony is scheduled to resume in just a short while we'll see you then. Facing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.