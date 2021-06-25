ABC News Live Update: 4 dead, 159 unaccounted for in Surfside building collapse

More
Plus, a bipartisan infrastructure deal faces hurdles in Congress and Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced today.
31:01 | 06/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 4 dead, 159 unaccounted for in Surfside building collapse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"31:01","description":"Plus, a bipartisan infrastructure deal faces hurdles in Congress and Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced today.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78491060","title":"ABC News Live Update: 4 dead, 159 unaccounted for in Surfside building collapse ","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-dead-159-unaccounted-surfside-78491060"}