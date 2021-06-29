Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Death toll rises to 11; 150 missing in Surfside collapse

Good morning even if he'll remember Diana stated thanks for streaming with us in today's update search site residents are holding on to hope after that deadly Condo collapsed. Overnight hundreds attending a candlelight vigil to. As the death toll continues to climb on top. Priority continues to be. Search and rescue and saving any lives that we. Search and rescue efforts had in her day six and pictures have emerged from the building's parking garage. Showing cracked concrete and standing water taken just 36 hours before the tragedy. We'll had to search site and I'll bet. And a new study find that the five's an internal vaccines could offer protection for years this news comes amid growing concerns about the highly contagious delta variant. The driving up hospitalizations. In the low vaccinated areas. But how the vaccine stand up against this new variant and will only need booster shots doctor let Patel is standing by to answer our questions. And ignorance bears is breaking her silence about her sister britney's fight to end her conservatory shift. We'll show you that supported her sister long before there was national reporter earlier today. Why is she waited to speak out until now. We begin though with a deadly Condo building collapse in Surfside Florida search and rescue crews. Have been working tirelessly. Racing against the clock to find any sign of survivors. Eleven people are now confirmed at a 150 are still unaccounted for. ABC's deter Kenya has the latest from Surfside. This morning officials holding onto hope insisting that the search for any 150 people missing in the Surfside Condo collapse. Is still are rescue mission. Not a recovery. Our top priority continues to be. Search and rescue. And saving any lives that we can. This as the death told climbed to 113 more victims identified overnight hundreds attending a vigil for the dead and missing on a nearby beach. No more than three injured rescue crews racing against the clock to try to find those still missing. Battling treacherous conditions one worker falling 25 feet down the rubble. Not an issue. We get just attach a buffalo club courts to lay out concrete boulders and lifted until the day. Crews hopeful that as the building Pincay did own pockets of air or voids group formed in the rubble. Potentially trapping survivors keeping them alive. There's certain areas that we have not gotten to but we've been able to place cameras that seem to have Martin not spaces voids. That occupants may still be in there. Rescuers finding some of those voids but unfortunately. Nobody inside so far Michael Noriega's grandmother has not been found her but to suffer treasured family photos worked just feet from the site. And that gives him hope. We want to stand. And the gap in the middle for so many people that were directly or indirectly affected by this. To give them hope that they're not alone. This as stories of survival come to light from that horrific night. What you're really. 705 the mom and seven of foreign debt. Steve Rosenthal was asleep in his apartment when the building started collapsing he remembers his neighbors cries for help. Therefore yelling help me help me get me out. He's filed a lawsuit against the Condo association. Eighty year old Esther gore Finkel also lucky to be alive is keeping former fifth floor apartment rescued by a group of neighbors. They all carry me all might at least not outside. And I saw this guy. I know I would be out. The investigation no trying to determine what could have caused this horrifying collapse the Miami Herald publishing photos from a contractor taken just 36 hours before the tragedy. The contractor telling the paper there was standing water all over the parking garage. Noting cracked concrete and severely corroded rebar under the pool. And overnight the Wall Street Journal publishing a letter. It says was sent by the Condo board's president in April warning that significant repairs were needed. And that the building had deteriorated. Since that 2018 report. Saying indeed the observable damage such as in the garage has gotten significantly worse since the initial inspection. When you can visually see the concrete is falling cracking. That means the rebar holding it together is rusting and deteriorating. Beneath the surface. Now engineers looking at this disturbing video frame by frame showing the collapse. When I'm looking to review I feel it looks like his shorts from the bottom of the building and works its way up. Everyone was society and who being. And getting your vaccines a net to Ceres. When she give you protection for a lot longer than just a few months previously in April remember. It was great news Aaron he eluded a lot of people who backed CD show couldn't have antibodies six months after he finished you're shot. Also we were racks here are much less likely or ninety or slice this particular study asked taking we heard a little bit just now was that. They call it German center would know basically training facility Greer uses them was still acting. Four months after getting this shot and I scientists really didn't look and say hey. You're not only had antibodies are continuing to ensure a housing news fight off our school each it was O holy possible people who got a bulldoze. Fighter rumors are actually for years sitcom which is great using more motivation for her daughter to go and get their shops. At putting that information and hear bodies memory banks so it knows what to do in the future really critical science fair what I noticed. What's this mean for the highly contagious delta very and it which is now confirmed in 49 seeks. Unconfirmed report states but it is also turning he wanted to fire her new cases years now they couldn't resist is that both eyes Ullrich era. Specialist whose series are shown 89 Europe percent of active needed to grant we heard Johnson Johnson who wants it one thing that is concerning is that only one notes a class merger is not going to be enough to protect people against towns and about thirty to 40%. So people who even half a partial vaccination. It's a catch and spread of the virus rounds but wanting that is our county is right on this conjure a little more than 60% fully vaccinated as the United States you didn't. Global the global population we're getting close scrutiny and turns his back. Our herd immunity and we see outbreaks have been reunited seats from the measles virus. And we've. Some parts that you were 90% people are against measles seemingly small aren't back seater people she's actually cash and spreading virus so now we. Popular adultery or act per candidate matter. Rather than trying to catch a last. Yes not place anyone wants to be and the world health organizations are urging fully backs take it or to continue wearing masks. As this delta Berrian spreads overnight we saw LA county the largest county in the country encouraging people to Wear masks indoors again. What do you make of all of this. All lemonade is sold WHIO and you know different state public obviously LA county trying to figure what did you to act into current candidate manner now there's obviously is not important discourse happening social media people's. Horry and asks can it be respected we're both cities our nation's economy front. So back in May limit CC changed her ass is guidance and CET people don't you were masks and Doris there was a special guy is what businesses should be doing or how we actually deer whose acts in it or is there any type of local. Local statistics and how people when he enlisted mask and it's and the world health organization's meeting largely unvaccinated whirls. We're fortunate here and it it all wrong but if you look at. A Middle East a lot Vladimir. Those vaccination rates are below 5% in Zambia is below 2%. And cellular basis of race between adults and various and vaccines and given that we not only sure greeted an injured and arms he's only six weeks but apple protection after all serious. It's time that we just thinking about how we express many it urged France. And and we're talking about mitigating pressing your doctorate Stanford children's how what's the latest on the vaccine eligibility for kids. Especially those under twelve is there any update there. Well we saw this on going on his lower east side actual let an. And it you know how we are exciting news he's really good news for people out there is her when it. The vaccine immunity eighties and bird receives authorization. Or in any. Is that we do I seek an actor and acts her skull and funerals and people need to remember is that. Teachers' backs he's only several weeks as the local immunity is let's or net. You know parents are now better pay cash misinformation and AT&T are there are getting their shots these foreigners who your only real parents behind duke saying I'm not even close Stallone and Ian. We sleep Ira Harris a solar back into schools and upcoming fall and it's our power our our laundry should happens. And a data really speaks fact that kids need to be inside schools in a classroom learning they learn best there doctor earlier it now. Thank you so much for being with us this morning. Biggio. And now to day dangerous heat and wildfires out west six states are on alert from Montana to California be extreme heat and ongoing drought is fueling flames. Forcing residents to evacuate Brusca chief under oxygen Jay-Z US more good morning ginger. Even here in Michigan we are under the clouds that rain showers all the way back to New Mexico's sandwiched between the two huge heat wave that I'm telling you Washington State had two locations hit 118. Degrees. Female perspective that's hotter than Las Vegas has ever then that high an all time record for their state but they were smashing all time records from Seattle. The Salem to Portland to Medford sell many alzheimer's broken not just one day. But days on end and that's part of what is. Extra difficult when fighting fires but you also have these really gusty winds and so we'll start with a lob a fire there. And we California 15100 acres burned evacuations were just ordered near Mount Shasta. At about 40% contained but it is not just northern California that Southern California with those brush fires. Start up and then gusting with those erratic winds they get these some downers red around. Sun going down San Bernardino County there you can see them trying to fight it with the aerial. And then Stell in Riverside County for the stove fire they're going to be more fires they will have very difficult trading conditions. And then this sizzling temperatures are only subsiding a bit I mean Portland Oregon had three days in a row they ended up with a 115. Degree at the top remember their all time as of last week. Plus 107. The latest deaths smash that 0118. Fred all kind of Washington Seattle made its 108 the look at the numbers now. It's really interior so Yakima still hot Boise even a high heat advisories and warnings all the way up through Montana sort him out along the Canadian border. Excessive heat for at least a couple more days now Seattle Washington had a little bit of a break. Today because you see that trough coming and that's going to allow for. The western part of the states to be cooler and you can see some of those numbers dropping in the eighties the look at Billings almost a hundred by Thursday so we are going to see continued. Heat with that don't that's just in the slide to the east now. That don't Obama left side of the country in the middle of the big trough. And then you end up having. Another high pressure system that's been parked on the east does. That is going to only keep the temperatures in this extended heat wave of four plus days for some folks Wilmington Delaware. All the way to Augusta means back to Syracuse all have some sort of heat advisory or excessive heat warning. New York City will feel like 103 today so I wish to you Eva that the student who. And gender we are grateful to be inside we'll tell you that thank him heist. Well violent crime is surging across the country but things are particularly bad in Oakland California Oakland police chief. Is sounding the alarm saying violent crime in his city. Is now an epidemic chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has an exclusive look at what it's like he rode along with police going from. One shooting to another. It was the 65 murder this year it seemed to break something in Oakland's police chief on Monday. Saturday night. I went out to a scene. Other young man that lost his life. The lady yelled out the window. Do something about it. It's the other epidemic spreading nationwide search in violent crimes. In Oakland murder up 90%. Since last year did there's been partner shooting her. In somebody's heard a lot of scrutiny and we were whipped Oakland police that night racing. That very shoot. When we arrive officers tending to the men on the ground. Oakland's police chief arriving telling us that the victim had died. The city of 425065. Homicides. So far this year how do you explain. It's clear that violence is at epidemic in this community is clear that people have to easily access to firearms. And it overly willing to use them. And less than a minute into our ride along with lieutenant Lisa also miss her hit chasing a suspect is endemic. The men allegedly leaving the gun at or near this park I couldn't quite. Are full of kids. On this Saturday night arsonist was in charge of policing over 200000 people with only 38 officers. You some of the resources to respond to the home. Across the US homicides in the first quarter of 221 already up by near the 400 from last year. Aggravated assault case is up by nearly 5000. They just this weekend a shooting in Times Square. After a dispute between street vendors be stray bullet hitting a 21 year old bystander and it's happening as departments like Oakland's are being defund it. The city's chief city could mean losing about fifty officers in the roughly 700 person department could. Crude and it's also been a challenge retaining officers who and they see this busy. In the city would this level of violence in the city this level of scrutiny. Even the police chief and law enforcement experts say there is no magic bullet it's not just about. Increasing funding to these police departments and adding officers to the streets it really requires. Community vine about agreeing on a shared goal. And also violence prevention measures they say they would have all three of this fact of these factors combined. That's when we might start to see a reduction in crime. Eva. I've gotten in there and Oakland thank you the Taliban is greening gaining ground in Afghanistan as American troops. Pull out of the country the top US general the region tells ABC news that the security situation is quote. Not good at and that the Taliban's push to seize parts of the country. It is concerning. Chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has the exclusive interview. It is an extraordinary view of history. Barbara mayor field worked countless air strikes were launched over the past two decades. Where bin Laden's body was taken for identification. After that daring raid today. Nearly a bandit with the final draw down almost complete. They're clear objective is unilaterally say that normally I would draw men if there are checks and we certainly have the ability to respond to those. And with could tell him leaving the island assault across Afghanistan. General Scott Miller is acutely aware of the risk how alarmed are you. The loss of terrain and there and the rapidity of that loss of terrain test has to be concerning were start to create conditions here that doesn't. Won't look good for Afghanistan in the future affairs of any. Push for a military takeover. The US invaded Afghanistan because the Taliban was harboring bin Laden and al-Qaeda. But Miller says the threat is still Bayer. You have to pay attention to these groups and if he stopped paying attention doom. They'll oftentimes surprises. General Miller says the US will keep an eye on Afghanistan from afar but it is harder since the general. He is also very mindful of what happened in Iraq after the US left when crisis began sweeping through the country and US troops were forced to return. Eva. Cheap global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz thank him. If you're traveling for the fourth yet might finally little early more than 47 million people are expected travel for holiday weekend according to AAA which. Would make it the second busy fourth of July at Burke we'll tell you what to watch for before heading out. Plus Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out for the first time since her sister's conservative ship hearing last week. For message for the fans and her sister. After the break stay with us. Welcome back the upcoming July 4 weekend is expected to be the busiest for travel since the pandemic cat. Now many airline cancellations are leading to frustration for travelers the holiday weekend comes just as united placed. The largest order in the airline's history adding 270 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to their fleet. The biggest order by a single carrier in a decade transportation correspondent G opening test has more. This morning America bracing for a record travel rush more than 47 million people expected to hit the roads in size for the holiday weekend. Potentially making it the second highest. Fourth of July travel volume. On record regardless of the pandemic. That toppled volume by far is actually up. The 42 million of Americans that are going to be traveling by car from the money that's I. Saw. And by air 3.5 million are expected to fly. As airline struggled to keep up with the rebound in demand. This morning United Airlines announcing its largest aircraft order ever 270. Jets worth an estimated thirty billion dollars. But as passengers wait for more planes to be deployed. Get ready for possible headaches. American Airlines is still canceling. Dozens of flights per day because of a major pilot short and southwest has canceled hundreds in the last week. Blaming weather and ninety issues and sage Steele has been in LA visiting her grandchildren and was scheduled to fly home on a southwest flights Saturday. They told me cancellations Denver might like amber. What's the weather. There was nothing going on whether in Denver a time. They also canceled a plate today pretty her return slate and they're still in the weather. On the roads at major metro areas across America. Could see nearly doubled the drive time delays I 95 in Boston could see up 330%. Spike in traffic. The worst of it all begins Thursday afternoon. And there's no end in sight yet for those rental car prices in some places prices are up by 300%. The average price in Hawaii and Alaska soaring to as high as 436. Dollars per day. Classy of any SRS if you're traveling this weekend make sure you have this flight status alerts turn on your phone. See you can use the airline zapper you can use another app called flight aware that way if the flight is canceled. You'll know right away and you can read book right away. But she Pasadena as quickly as possible again our thanks to G have been yes for those tips. And Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn is speaking out for the first time since pretty is passionate testimony and the battle over her conserve your ship. Jamie Lynn is now publicly on social media backing her sister and supporting britney's petition to in the conservative ship. Today Norman has more. This morning Jamie Lynn Spears backing her big sister for the first time speaking publicly supporting Britney Spears is petition to end her controversial conservative are shipped. Arrested or start I love my sister always have always bill is long she. Did thirty year old still we won a one star saying she resisted speaking publicly about the matters that sparked a free Britney movement until her sister spoke out first. The way public would like BT and when the hash tag on public platform but I can assure you that I scored my sister long before there was a passionate miles Porter will have to. This show of solidarity comes just days after Britney Spears fled for a judge to end the conservative or shipped that 39 year old mega star called abusive. And says has controlled her finances and her life from more than a decade or shocking courtroom allegations comparing her conservative or shipped to sex trafficking saying she's been exploited and then -- by dosing control spears testifying she's not allowed to ride in the car driven by her boyfriend. Or make her own decisions about fourth control marriage or having more children. I just let you guys know that I am fine. I'm happy to set everything in my life it's saying she hasn't been honest about being okay. Saying I lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy I'd been in denial I'd been in shock I am traumatized. But now I'm telling you the truth to OK I'm not happy I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane day. It. Attorneys for Spears' father saying she could have asked for the conservative ship to be dropped for years but spears saying she didn't know that was an option raising questions about her former legal counsel. With so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago my sister doesn't love and support act. Excellent personnel anything to. And it Millen also made it a point to say in that video that she's not her family and she's only speaking on behalf of herself. And that she'd made a conscious choice not only participate in britney's life. As a sister Eva. Zhang Norman for a sec thank you. The service industry was on the hardest hit by the pandemic bad things start to reopen and that's changing quickly. And one group of potential workers are uniquely positioned to take advantage we'll explain. After a break stay with us. Welcome back teens across the country are looking for summer jobs right now as the economy starts to bounce back from the pandemic. Last month teen employment hit its highest level in over a decade. And it's not too late to land a supper chop ABC news chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has more on who's hiring. For many teens like Sarah but column last summer was a bit bus TV board starting my first job is camp counselor go. Maine was called off so I don't know they cancel it good. From summer camps to restaurants to hotels this service industry was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic with the leisure and hospitality unemployment rate reaching a high of more than 39%. Last year. But that's all changing now in teens are some of the best positioned to take advantage of the reopening this. The jump in employment that we are seeing right now among teenagers is. Precedence or recovery is taking place in the industry's. Most teens food and beverage and retail. One of the biggest assets teens bring to the tables flexible hours many businesses. Still hiring for seasonal work crustaceans grow didn't include because the recovery is taking place at a time when he's typically leave school intentionally. And last and small businesses are still past rapids Peter saw an optional blu regions. Just one of the millions summer jobs available right now experts recommend. Re trying to please visit might have mollen through last summer Siri did and starts trading at the end of next month. I'm going to be running the waterfront and boating so I'm encourages you shouldn't. The prospect news and orphans ages feels. Terrible casting a wide net. With remote Clark acceptable you might even be able to get a job and in different cities without ever having to travel there twenty dessert thinking about it from Johnson City. Take the summer they can be creative industry and their twins and you post may happen. That was an EC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis thank you. And that doesn't this ABC news live update at Mina pilgrim in for MS AM thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live this year for you all day with the latest news context and analysis we'll see you right back here. At 11 AM eastern. Within us.

