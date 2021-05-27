Transcript for ABC News Live Update: New details on San Jose mass shooting investigation

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update we are learning new details about the deadly mass shooting in San Jose California. Ten people are dead including the shooter who turned the gun on himself. We now know what kinds of weapons he used during the attack and new surveillance video also shows the suspects. Leaving his home for the last time after reportedly setting it on fires. This morning investigators are searching for a motive as we learn more about the victims of the shootings. Nearly 60% of Americans have now gotten at least one dose of a cold in nineteen vaccine now states and companies are going all out. To provide incentives to get the rest of the country vaccinated. Ohio announced its first winners of the backs a million lottery. And we'll hear from the fourteen year old who just landed a four year college scholarships. And it could be the busiest travel weekend since the start of the pandemic more than 37 million people are expected to fly or drive to their Memorial Day weekend destination. Major cities could see congestion on the roads as early as this afternoon we'll give you the worst and best times to travel as you head at a town. But we begin with that deadly. Shooting in San Jose California flags are flying at half staff the White House after nine people were killed. When the gunman opened fire yesterday in a transit yard the shooter then later killed himself as well. Rail services in the area are suspended as authorities investigate the attack is California's eighteenth mass shooting just this year. Kinney hard time he's in San Jose with more. This morning a community reeling from another mass shooting. Leaving nine people dead. This is an active shooter or her heart and we ate our employees at the player on any end Jared. Just after 6:30 AM local time the suspect identified as 57 year old Daniel Cassidy. Opening fire where he worked at this transit authority light rail yard in San Jose. Wright is train service for the morning commute was getting under way. And just as some eighty employees were reportedly holding a union meeting. Mary police officer at first responders with headquarters just a couple hundred yards away flooding the scene. A sprawling complex officers running yeah wall shots ring out. Hear it on the third floor or kill another shot heard. Going in immediately we don't wait until the shooting stopped they were able to confront the suspect its own life. The bomb squad also combing the property. Dogs detecting multiple explosive devices desperate Stanley members rushing to the area anxiously waiting to hear if their loved ones survived the Rampage. Don't you strangle both kind and insurers students. Who should slow. Yeah definitely scary. Julie hundreds of thousands father Russell was working out there really your during the attack she says he ran and signs and hid behind a train car until help arrived. I can see tears do that I am. You know he's just think they're going to where she's worked there 24 when he worked when he tried here's my whole life he knew in addition under. And they would walk in the same time it didn't see anything moves are even not think that. Becoming a game and Sheila. Please the nine victims all men and ranging in age from 29 to 63. Officials say at least some of them worked week to shooter. But it's unclear if any of them were targeted and now new details emerging about the moments that led up to the deadly assault. The suspects seen in this surveillance footage leaving his home for the last time he set the house on fire just before the shooting. Sources say the suspect at bta employee owned multiple weapons. Cecilia announced who was married to him for ten years says he was known to have a temper. Few of save. Things you know I don't you get off. Good question no but I knew him. Thank you a hard time joins us now from outside that bta rail yard at Caylee an that you just spoke to the sheriff's this morning what's the latest here. Killed Diana we just learned to ask how that the gunman carry out this Rampage in terms of that guidance he was carrying we've learned he was carrying two handguns he also had a legends loaded magazines at the ammunition. Those items were found next to the shooter. As authorities found him where he taken his own mind but we also learned that. They haven't yet found any clues to a motive there is no manifesto. No letter that was last again nothing leaving any clues to motive in a situation. One law enforcement source told me was one that nobody could have predicted this wasn't an individual who was on authorities' radar. And when it comes to the investigation here at this crime scene which is still very active today you're gonna have ATF and FBI and local law enforcement officials. Here still combing the scene they say they want to search every crevice. What of the reasons why was that his canines detect it. Explosive materials. We now know those explosive materials were detected by K nines in the suspects longer these were precursor items to actual explosive device so things like the detonator cord. This investigation will take a long time Diane this really our facility behind me. It's massive but what we do know what this year stands by. Is the fact that lives were saved because of the quick reaction from law enforcement here I am just a couple hundred yards from the sheriff's department one way the police department the other. This situation could have been much worse and now we know the response was quick there rail services in the area are now suspended as the investigation goes on so in addition to. Making sure the building is secure clearing it at any explosives and so on. What other kind of details are they looking for at this point. Any day at this point they're looking for any clues that could lead them to understand how and why. This gunman carry out this attack again law enforcement sources here telling me. This wasn't an individual who was on their radar there have been some reports. That he had grievances that he was expressing to the union we know that there was a union meeting taking place around the time of the shooting but we. When you take into account the fact that canines detect if explosive materials in this man's locker. This was clearly a planned out very intentional attack. And authorities need to understand the steps that were taken. That allowed a mass shooting to take place in another workplace think about it a FedEx facility recently the supermarket now. It's a rail yard where again people are going to work trying to do their jobs. And our lives are cut short. And it. Caylee the crime scene is larger than just that rail yard and we saw. That surveillance video now of the suspect leaving his home police say that he started a fire before he left so. Oh what our authorities finding now as they go and search his home as well. Yes it just as authorities are combing this crimes he meticulously they're doing the same thing. At the suspect's house says we were there yesterday the bomb squad was just to writing more of those explosive materials those precursors to explosive devices. They were found at his home as well and most interesting thing. Perhaps a learned from the share this morning was the fact that. There's a time line. A 911 calls they came and so it's 630 for the first calls an active shooter came and but it wasn't until 637. That the first 911 calls came in regarding. House that was on fire in any neighborhood about ten miles from here. So now authorities say they're working theory and the sheriff says this is her opinion is that it's likely that the shooter. Had a device in place to set that fire after he left in coordination. We think shooting Diane. I give a hard time live in San Jose candy thanks for staying on top this for us. And we're now learning that the suspect had two semi automatic handguns and eleven a loaded magazines as Caylee just mentioned the FBI. Has also now join the investigation Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington with more on that good morning care. Diane good morning are sources of thankful that the shooting was not worse human affect the killer likely have access to multiple guns was sources say he owned. And it's only the fact is Samuel casting tried to burn down his house as a sign he left his home with no intention of surviving today. A Secret Service threat assessment on shootings and public spaces suggests the police will be looking at whether there were recent stresses in his life. Did he have financial difficulties and did anything happen at work that was set him off. Now mass shootings are increasing at an incredibly disturbing rate nearly doubling if you compare 20/20 to 2018. We had 611 assists against us last year were four more pixels wounded or killed. And as of this morning there have been 232. Mass shooting so far this year 258. People killed. And nearly a thousand wounded in less than six months Diane. It's staggering statistics Erika Thomas thank you. I'm on screen ABC news contributor and former FBI agent Brad Garrett for more on this Brad thanks for being here where the investigations. Like this typically go after the first 24 hours what do you think investigators are looking for now. So it is clearly pointed out they've got to resolve this whole issue with the explosives. I'm gonna guess that they didn't find any actual devices 'cause they would have by now. They're gonna dig in deeper as to what was the motive now. As we all know motives for mass shooters. Tin and not be anything that would sit inning the rest of us off in particularly committed anything violent so. So the question is did something happen at work. There's always a tipping point there is something that says that sets them off but he bit me that clearly understand. That mass shooters. They've they narrowed their world they live in isolation. This apparently was the case where this particular shooter. It allow thousands of sort of fellow minute the negative activity in their life about things at work about relationships about. Life in general has only get to the point where they just 10 in Iowa a dollar but. And me in the external eyes all of their feelings and other words it's our fault out here. That I had issues and problems in my life and then he's gonna give schori the immediate world that I live in an in his case. Because he lived alone I'm gonna guess who work was a big component of his life and so he knew he went there to destroy it in Stanley did. Exactly that. And Brad sadly we talk about these cases all too often you said before that that the mass shooters tend to follow. A kind of profile they all they all seem to have certain patterns in common so what do you think. As we learn more about this gunman how does he fit in to it that context. So others in his age. Where he's 57 and typically mass shooters are every you know they run from school age. Kids threw me into the twenties and thirties possibly in your forty so he's older. That's that's unusual but everything else the isolation. The anger resentment. Neighbor said he would this give them a cold stare. Wouldn't say anything. Apparently people had made comments about. What his set and work possibly shooting people are harming people. Assuming that's true that's certainly would fit with someone and that's about to commit a mass shooting they go into a very dark place is the short answer. And they believe that the only way they can take control of their life again they feel totally powerless. Is to commit the ultimate act which is just destroy or annihilate people around them that they have relationships with. That's why a lot of these mash it is our. Our family driven porcelain goes and annihilate see entire family maybe and maybe in more than one location. So he fits if I want to a checklist with you Diane of the dozen things he probably fits everyone of them. And Bradley often look back on these cases and say where were there warning signs that that may have been missed we know that shooters. Ex wife says that he would say things that she didn't believe because. She thought she knew him so for those of us who aren't trained in law enforcement. How do you tell the difference between someone who's just blowing off steam and someone who. Who is making a real threat we need to be concerned about. It. It's very difficult but I think you have to look at things beyond the comments that are making. And indeed just acquire more weapons have they talked in India in very dark or depressing weighs about work about people act work. Again Diane the problem of all of this is none of that's against the law. It's not against the law to be negative little and hate your neighbors not talk to any one. And does lead by most definitions of a pretty sad to life. And on top of that you're able to acquire firearms legally. No felony convictions not adjudicated mentally ill. So you've got a guide that yes. If I were look at him six months ago when I say he's a prime. Candidate to be a mash unit he answers yes but a vast majority of people who fit his profile. Our mash shooters he see the dilemma in trying to stop people. Like this guy. They've Brad Garrett it was great to have you thank you. Meanwhile president Biden has ordered US intelligence agencies to intensified their investigation. Into the origins of the corona virus until now the Biden administration and this scientific community in general have largely dismissed the idea. That the virus leaked from a Chinese lab but now president Biden is making it clear. They have reached a consensus on the origin of the virus and he's giving this lab theory a serious second look. Senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has the latest. This morning the president asking new questions about the origins of Kobe in nineteen and setting a new deadline in the search for answers died in directing the US intelligence community to redouble their efforts and report back within ninety days. Saying they've coalesced around two likely scenarios one of the virus was transmitted through contact with an infected animal the other. It escaped from a lab in Wuhan China doctor Anthony found yesterday on Capitol Hill asked about the origin of co lead nineteen I still believe that the most likely. Scenario is that this was a natural occurrence. But no one knows that 100%. For sure in March the World Health Organization determined it was unlikely the virus emerged from a lab that earlier this week the Wall Street Journal reported three workers in that Chinese lab became sick with flu like symptoms. In November 2019 and had to be hospitalized. One month before China reported. Its first case of covad. Now pressed on the timing of this new announcement the White House insists it has nothing to do with those reports. Of those Chinese lab workers being hospitalized in November 2019. But the White House had also said that any further investigation should be led by the World Health Organization. But now with these questions growing the president is tasking US intelligence officials. To dig deeper trying find out what really happened here. Diane. Primary Bruce thank you. I nearly 60% of Americans have now gotten at least one dose of the cove in nineteen vaccine but the seven day average of doses administered in the US. Has dropped nearly 50%. In the last six weeks. Now states and companies are going all out to incentivize more vaccinations. Offering everything from lottery tickets to a C at this Super Bowl. With Johnson has more. This morning new research examining how long protection against cove it could last two encouraging news studies suggest people recovered from the virus. Had some immunity long after antibodies faded even a year later researchers found cells in the bone marrow still remember the Covert infection the news coming as new blockbuster incentives are announced in the race to vaccinated CBS health launching a new sweepstakes thousands of prizes available like a trip to the Super Bowl for two with game tickets airfare and hotel included a VIP package to the -- heart music festival a one week Norwegian cruise or four day trip to Bermuda New York's state rattling off fifty scholarships to twelve to seventeen year old who get vaccinated room and board included to state colleges the winners will be announced in drawings over the next five weeks. For apparent. You were to bargaining college tuition tell your twelve to seventeen year old. Go out. Get a shot. I wait is over and overnight in Ohio officials announcing the first winner of the states backs a million lottery Abigail do you Ganske from silvers in Ohio. 22 years old the first in the state to win a million dollar jackpot just for getting the shot another winner Joseph Costello getting a full ride scholarship. Back to that question of immunity for those who have recovered from Covert some health experts suggest that if you've had the virus getting the vaccine almost acts like a booster shot. Super charging those antibodies with protection lasting much longer. Diane. I would Johnson thanks for that and US is expecting to see huge travel surge this Memorial Day weekend. Americans across the country are set to travel at the greatest level since the beginning of the pandemic. ABC news transportation correspondent GO Benitez. Has the details IGO. Good morning it is the beginning of a very busy travel weekend in fact delta tells us. That already this weekend we're looking up more than three million bookings between today. And Sunday take a look at this right now because more than 37 million people are expected to travel starting today. That's 60% more than last year when 23 million travel. And in just four days delta says domestic leisure travel. Returns to a 100%. A pre pandemic level. So on and mountain destinations sing the most activity for airlines. Places like Jackson Hole Sun Valley veil. Along with Vegas Miami and Orlando in fact four is such a big destination right now that air traffic controllers in the area. That's a leasing more planes in the sky than they did in when he nineteenth. Before the pandemic. Now what about if you are driving while I expect a lot of traffic more than thirty more million people are expected to hit the road this weekend and in many major cities the worst delays hit. This afternoon in Atlanta they're expecting from. Three times the normal been destined. Between 330 and 530 and here in New York we could see more than five times. The usual traffic starting as early as 1 PM today and driving this weekend could really cost you. Americans are seeing the highest gas prices in seven years. The national average right now three dollars four cents a gallon a year ago that was a dollar and 96. All right ABC news transportation correspondent GO moneyed says thanks GO. And ginger zee has the latest on the Memorial Day weekend weather forecast good morning ginger. That and I'm not complaining I got my toes in the fan than a gorgeous morning. Things are about to turn their few reasons why some storms that have got to tell you about some storms that just happened more than 300 severe storm reports. In just the last 24 hours a couple of them tornadoes you can see here that's a big woman Nebraska. Two tornado that once this happens often they come in pairs but that one has had a roping out that means that part of it is maturing. And going to die soon thankfully no injuries there it'll obviously just in this field this one in Texas trying to cross the road. Picturesque when they're not hurting anyone for sure but that energy is gonna move and got a lot of energy behind it the first storm did this more than eighty mile per hour gusts in Washington DC. Unbelievable with the trees in the power lines down. A lot of tree damage from this and now we're gonna start to see a big change it all begins that that new storm I was mentioning. The severe storm forecast from Iowa and southern Illinois. Back to western Kentucky into Texas seat Tulsa Oklahoma City and that southwestern Missouri that's been a damaging wind threat is highest the hailed suits that keep that in mind you could also see an isolated tornadoes that sprint today. A lot of people on the road I forty the boy art things about the change look at this gorgeous drums stop along the beach here this is the Jersey seller. I most glorious really. Really. Beautiful day ahead so hopefully some people do have today to enjoy because things are gonna get ugly as we go in do look at the cold. It starts the dive in and look how chilly by Saturday morning we're talking wind chills. And freeze warnings if you are northern Minnesota or North Dakota you could even see a freeze. And then temperatures that will feel some forty in Indianapolis they'll feel closer to forty in New York City on Saturday morning so that's not going to be that data be. Barbecuing at least not early and look at this is the grievance. Fly you across the country just to give you an indication Chris things do get better and there certainly are warm pockets and some nice. Feeding you let whether look at the warming up on the West Coast. Phoenix going to be toasty out Memorial Day itself that this is Monday's forecast the sunshine in the southeast will start keeping out. And we'll get rid of the showers. At least for the most part but it's dynamic but Porter for Sunday into Monday but don't be surprised at the suit of those just lingered around. And tell them out into the weekend Diane. Come on did you get those showers out of there ABC news chief meteorologist ginger zee I guess thank you. And the so called doomsday coupled Chad Dave bell and Laurie Belo have their day in court. Plus the new charges are facing in the alleged plot revealed in their text messages. We've got the latest after the break. Welcome back we're learning new details about the prosecution's case in the indictment of Lori of aloe and Chad day bell. The two appeared in court to face charges for murder and valleys to ballast to children. And Dave bellows also charged with killing his wife. Now the prosecution says there religious believes played a part in those killings Amy Roebuck has that story. This morning this so called doomsday couple Laurie Belo and Chad day bell. Appearing separately in courtroom zones miss Dave bell is present here mr. de Velde can hear me okay. Yes. Can you need to speak a little bit louder mr. Dave bell yes I can hear you. The couple charged with first degree murder for her two children JJ and tightly Dave bell also charged with the murder of his wife. It's punishable by death. Or life imprisonment. If the death penalty is not sought. The court shall impose a life sentence including mandatory minimum period of incarceration. And teen years. The chair facing nine new charges in all including grand theft and insurance fraud the maximum penalties of all. Of those counts. Carry up to. That they can all run consecutively one after the other or they could run concurrently do you understand that. Yes. I do a couple has maintained their innocence when Val was arrested in February of 20/20 Dade Belle insisted that kids are safe it. Everything that you would like to say to people who have a whole who. Concerned about the kids are concerned about you. And you write anything at all you want to say. Their bodies leader found buried on Chad day bells Idaho property. Now we're learning new. They justified the killings but their spiritual beliefs. Friends previously telling investigators chat and Laurie believed they were part of the church of the first born and their mission was to rid the world of zombies. At least one friend telling investigators boy believed her children had turned into zombies. That JJ was considered a dark spirit and that a person's true spirit was stuck until the host body is physically killed. Prosecutors say Lori and chat exchange text messages cleaning Tammy gave bell his then wife was possessed by a spirit named by Villa. And alleging Chad increase the life insurance policy just a month before Jimmy's death. Diallo accused of collecting Social Security benefits for JJ anti leak four months after they were killed. Laurie is now deceased brother Alex allegedly part of the plot to according to the indictment he conspired to commit the murder of Tami Dave bell. Chad de Velde will be arraigned on June 9 no date was given for lorries next appearance but both could face the death penalty if convicted. A first degree murder Diane. Current any robot thank you. An earlier on GMA ABC news contributor Dan Abrams talked about. What happens next. In this case let's take a listen. The kids disappear in 2019 when he takes a long. I think you're a couple of reasons first of all they have been suspects since the children disappeared and they have certainly been suspects. Since the bodies were found on his property. And the question to Kim way sex why wasn't he initially charged in murder she initially charged in murder when they find those bodies on his property. I think that they wanted to make sure they didn't just have a case of disposing of a body concealing of evidence were pretty initial charges against them to hold them. They wanted today to cross the t.'s and dot BI is to make sure they had everything they needed on possible return to their he had them. In in behind bars and I think Kobe had delayed things a little bit as well in terms of some of the testing that they wanted to do it said Iraq. But they have long been suspect the and I think no one is surprised that they have been charged of murder that there was another key player in this case Laurie Valens brother right. I think he is that he is thus third player in this. And you look at the indictment and it makes clear it this Alex Cox who is her brother who's now died. Actually had killed. Her ex husband at the time the claim was self defense and it was believed that the time before all of this came to light. That he killed her ex husband in self defense it turns out from the indictment he also had tried to kill. A chads ex wife. So you've got this guy who's now no longer alive who may have been a critical witness here in May have been a defendant I think. Who was seemingly involved in a lot of skis he was also with the kids one of the last people to be with the kids as well of their religious police playing Elvis look you know I think that there's going to be some sort of mental defects defense here where they're gonna say they didn't understand. Right from wrong. And you also could see by the way one of them turning on the other and that's also the possibility particularly your hang the death penalty or someone. View can potentially get whichever one they think is less culpable if they do you think one is less culpable to possibly turn on the other but then again they may say. Look we got enough evidence here against both of them we don't need either of them deter. Thanks to Dan Abrams and George for that interview. Meanwhile states are pulling out big incentives to get residents vaccinated from lottery winnings to Super Bowl tickets. When we come back we did fourteen year old had just won a four year of college scholarships. In Ohio's backs a million campaign. We'll be right back. Welcome back for look at today's science and technology headlines here's Andrew Denver. It's safe sex by continue moon buggy is in the works so Lockheed Martin and General Motors. Are teaming up to developing new lunar vehicle for NASA's upcoming hard to miss missions to the mood. The vehicle will be equipped with autonomous driving capabilities to maneuver over hazardous char rains. Annual pro miss patsy three billion years or mark the browsers being used by more than 3.2 five billion people that's about 40% of the entire year. Apple's safari is a distant second with 944. Million users and finally a view of the Eiffel Tower like it's never been seen before. One of the world's most popular monuments was lit up with electricity produced from renewable hydrogen it's part of a push to reduce carbon footprint. Make people more aware of green energy the iconic landmark leaving less of a mark on the environment does your tech vice Diane back to you. Candy timber and thank you. And a few more things should know before you go Eric Carle the author and illustrator of the beloved children's books and very hungry caterpillar. Has died at Colorado in Germany during world war two and once told NPR during the war there were no colors everything was gray and brown. So over his six decade career Koppel color into every page of his more than seventy books. Including brown bear brown bear what do you see apple please get me the moon for me the very busy spider do you wanna be my friend. And pink cakes pancakes. Eric Carle was 91 years olds. And the late actor Chad and Bozeman has received a new honor this time from his alma mater Howard University. BH BCU is aiming its newly reestablished college of fine arts the chattering in Bozeman college of fine arts. The black Panthers are graduated from Howard in 2000. Bozeman died last year after a four year battle with colon cancer at age 43. Nearly 60000. People assigned to change dot org petition asking Howard's president to name that's cool after. And the first winners have just been announced in Ohio's backs a million giveaway aimed at boosting coming vaccinations. Fourteen year old Joseph Costello won a four year scholarship including room and board for one of Ohio's public universities. A nation for as an added. Happy. And they involve Ford fell and he is probably doing long and hard to believe then yeah it's really exciting. Governor Mike DeWine congratulated Joseph posing this photo on Twitter and saying if your between twelve and seventeen years old and had at least one dose of the vaccine. You could be next. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana Zdeno thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you right back here at 11 AM eastern. With the new updates Stacy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.