ABC News Live Update: Disciplinary investigation for officers in Taylor shooting

More
Plus, memorials in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg grow, and Cornell University fights to contain the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
9:20 | 09/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Disciplinary investigation for officers in Taylor shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:20","description":"Plus, memorials in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg grow, and Cornell University fights to contain the spread of COVID-19 on campus. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73169020","title":"ABC News Live Update: Disciplinary investigation for officers in Taylor shooting","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-disciplinary-investigation-officers-taylor-73169020"}