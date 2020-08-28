Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Donald Trump’s big night on the final day of the RNC

Good morning I'm Diana cedar thanks for streaming with us in today's update we're getting a look at the scope of destruction after hurricane lord tore through Louisiana and Texas. The deadly storm as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Gulf Coast and this morning there are still tornado and flash flood threats our team is on the ground as the cleanup begins. Also ahead protesters take to the streets of Kenosha Wisconsin for another night. After the police shooting of Jacob Blake now his father is raising new concerns about his son in the hospital. And the seventeen year old suspect accused of killing two people at the protests is now in custody as we get new details about the investigation. And tens of thousands are expected on the National Mall today that it get your knees off our next march. I'm the 57 anniversary of the march on Washington when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made his I have a dream speech. The call for action today against police violence and the fight for racial equality we're live at the Lincoln Memorial. But we begin with last night at the Republican National Convention president trump officially accepted his party's nomination for a second term. Before he even started though he already sparked criticism by making that speech at the White House using government property for political event. But there on the South Lawn the president made his case for his presidency posing a stark contrast between himself and Joseph Biden. Mary Bruce is there and has all the highlights this morning merry. Overnight president trump reveling in the moment. Something we've never seen before the South Lawn of the White House converted into a packed convention floor. Nearly 2000 supporters know social distancing and very few masks the fact is I'm here. The fact is we hear and they are not. It is seventy minute acceptance speech the second longest in history the president painted a dark picture of what the country will face if he is not reelected. If the radical left takes power. They will apply their disastrous policies to every city town and suburb. In America casting himself as the law and order president he made only a passing reference to the police violence that is spark social unrest across this country. When there is. Police misconduct the justice system must hold wrongdoers fully and completely accountable. And it will. We must never allow mob rule we can never allow mob world. Going on the attack trump called out Joseph Biden by named a 41 times. Arguing his opponent is a danger to America. This election will decide whether we. Will defend the American way of life or whether we will allow a radical movement. Two completely dismantle and destroy it. Won't happen. Biting tweeting throughout fired back remember every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch under his leadership. During his presidency. Just steps from the White House a stark contrast protesters demanding change and racial justice saying the president has divided the nation. And doing their best to disrupt his remarks. And president rob is now eager to get back out on the campaign Joseph gets to New Hampshire today and is expected to travel to key battleground states. In the coming weeks ads for Joseph Biden he's been laying low. Recently but he is also looking to get back out there he's trying trips to several critical states like Arizona and Wisconsin sometime after Labor Day but his teen says he'll only do so. If it's possible in accordance with the local safety guidelines. Diane. Mary thank you and here at us now to break down some of the big moments from the final night of the RNC ABC news political director Rick clients get Eric. And I am. So what gets you most about this speech in the night in general. They're the setting was extraordinary you can't get past that I'd never seen anything like it never thought I'd see anything like it to see those trump hand signs. A political rally on the lawn of the White House and of course the lack of social distancing the lack about swearing and in the messaging also extraordinary the president. Coming close to his own record in terms of lying. And in any engaging in a very selective rewriting of history a selective reading of recent history no mention directly at Jacob Blake but mentioning. Kenosha and going after Joseph Biden in the most detailed comprehensive way possible it was a meandering speech he checked a lot of boxes with it. All but it was distinctly trump the end. It's impacted meant to rally his base get people behind his candidacy and set the stage for the months ahead. And you talk a lot about security a lot about the economy tried to tout some of his accomplishments. You think it'll work not only to rally his base but to attract some of the moderates that he's trying to get. This condition was not about undecided voters or even moderates this is about bringing people back into his fold that where they are already some of the soft soft supporters people that may have supported him for. Years ago people that might be a little quieter about their support. To make them feel better about progress as he sees it. And also didn't scare them frankly about what Joseph Biden's America would mean. Biden's point there that these things are happening. In Transamerica it makes for some pretty extraordinary pretzel logic on behalf of the president he's depicting things that are happening on his watch in his America. But saying that he'll be more of that if Joseph Biden wins. A Rick. And you mentioned is already there has been a lot of criticism about him doing this at the White House some say it's unethical some say it's illegal. Walk us through the issues there and do you think it will impact him politically or legally. The federal laws clear that you can't use taxpayer resources to support. A political candidates and that includes the White House employees the president vice president are exempt from that but White House staffers are not. Time the idea that this entire event could happen without taxpayer resources supporting it. It's unfathomable so it did they there's a very strong argument that what happened last night actually is illegal. All that how you litigate that whether there are consequences is another story and whether it matters politically I don't think it changes minds one way or the other but that's not the point of course this is these. These standards exist for a reason. This is a law for reasons are trying to wall off. Politics from official duties I can't imagine another president in American history quite frankly wouldn't even thought to do something like this much less the goal often pulling off. I will work now it's all over both major party conventions they're done know what can we expect as we head into the homestretch now of the campaign season. Well as Mary mentioned we're talking about campaign events on the Biden's side which really hasn't happened. Since the pandemic began there is president trumps in New Hampshire today he's going to be out on the campaign trail in a kind of a different fashion mostly outdoor venues. How you adapt exactly to politics. In a time of Kobe particularly when the White House the president. Trying to convey that they that the crisis is over and Joseph Biden trying to convey very much the opposite message so we've got about four weeks now before debate season and it's going to be interesting to watch. Hi how the adjustments are made for both candidates beginning test to get out there are a bit more now that the general election is officially upon us. Rick we appreciate the breakdown of. And Laura is no longer a hurricane but the storm is still posing a threat bringing heavy rain flash flooding and even tornadoes as it moves through the south. Into the midwest rob Marciano is in Louisiana with more. Overnight more a driving inland as a tropical depression. Torrential rains now threatening parts of the mid south and at least two reported tornadoes in Easter Arkansas. In Jonesboro a church and several homes ripped apart. Texas and Louisiana reeling from the monster storm devastating communities. It is the hurricane making landfall the strong category four storm. Producing winds of 150 miles per hour causing catastrophic. Destruction. Between the two states six dead and over 850000. Residents without power. Vast areas between White Lake and Cameron now submerged in water. In some parts of the coast treetops and the roofs of homes are the only things visible. At this chemical plant west of Lake Charles a fire igniting filling the air with chlorine gas and clouds of smoke. The storm completely do you railing a mile long freight train. Louisiana homes severely damaged him Eagles and in her daughter -- Alyssa thankful to be alive so it was a roller coaster. Terrifying. Terrifying. Miss man's mobile home flipped onto its head the wheels of the base facing upward his family's belongings scattered across a field and I'm happy. It's just how much thought into the room on the water Kyle Rex writing this form out and it's Cobo. Definitely softened I would not want to experience Milan I felt a lot safer on a boat float some. I don't steal this search for survivors under way this morning. Us. Local sheriff's departments traversing battered neighborhoods conducting welfare checks. I officers were the owner of this home was missing thankfully a neighbor relaying that they were able to evacuate I think there and take. Nearly impossible to get down to Cameron parish because there is so much water still there. Thankfully we didn't get the extreme flooding here in Lake Charles but we've got the extreme winds over 137. Mile Ferraro wins here and this is what it did. Blew out solid brick walled buildings like this like an EF three tornado came through this place so many businesses and homes destroyed or damaged by the storm. This this is that this is draperies it looks like a wedding gown right that's because we are at a bridal shop a T store bridal shop where a second floor the roof was blown off. And out while somehow. Made a bridal gowns remain on of that Iraq. Recover your I can't even begin to know where to start. Where buildings and homes are still standing. There's not to be electricity for weeks. There are natural gas leaks all over this town no running water anywhere including the hospital so they've evacuated patients to have facilities that have all that stuff. It's going to be a long long road here Diane and lower certainly believe a permanent mark on this community. The set up incredible seeing their rob rob Marciano forest Lake Charles, Louisiana thank you rob. And a teenager is facing homicide charges this morning after police say he shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha Wisconsin. Police say seventeen year old Kyle written house turned himself in more than twelve hours after allegedly shooting three people. Meanwhile there are new concerns is Blake's father says he is handcuffed to his hospital bed despite. Not having been charged with a crime ABC's Alex Perez has the latest. No way to protesters back on the streets demanding justice for Jacob Blake the National Guard called in from three states. And now new details emerging about the deadly shooting that erupted during a night of unrest earlier this week. Seventeen year old Kyle Reid and house as seen in this video before the shooting now in custody charged with homicide. Accused of killing two people and injuring a third. The team from Antioch Illinois a former police cadet has seen guarding a car repair shop Tuesday night. I'm telling you please TV was armed with lethal ammunition. They're rejecting from the theater there are covered already by good morning Patterson in the grouting. In hour and a half later the disturbing and graphic incident unfolds it detailed in a new criminal complaint. At 11:48 PM ray NL's can be seen a running across a parking lot he turns to face a protester. Now identified as Joseph Rosenbaum and shoots him he picks up his phone then runs away Rosenbaum does not survive. One minute later at 1149 the shooter can be seen running down the street long gun in hand. Protesters to tackle him to the ground. Next victim Anthony Huber tries to grab the gun is seen in these still photos attempted to disarm him with a skateboard but he shot. Killed another protester engage grows crates is shot in the arm at 1151 he approaches police arriving on the scene. As police move in pre and house can be seen with his hands up but he's not taken into custody. It's not until more than twelve hours later their police announce he's turned himself in across state lines in Illinois in situations that are high stress. You have such an incredible tunnel vision so those great questions about the police response in light of Jacob Blake shooting. Now Kenosha police revealing new information identifying the officer who shot Blake seven times in the back as Reston show ski. Jet ski into whether officers have been placed on administrative leave and a federal civil rights investigation has been opened. And this morning a demand for answers to Jacob Blake's father saying his son is handcuffed to his hospital bed while he recovers from those seven shots to his back. There had been a warrant out for Blake's arrest when Sunday's shooting unfolded but no word on whether that warned his web Blake is handcuffed to his bed. The governor of Wisconsin baffled Blake is still partially paralyzed. We have no personal understanding why that I would be necessary. Certainly. He's he's paid. Horrific price already. And Diane authorities are also no scrubbing through various a social media accounts believed to belong to the seventeen year old including several posed expressing support. For police officers ahead for president trump. Diane. All right Alex thank you. Meanwhile Wisconsin's attorney general says investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake is moving forward. And the officers involved are cooperating ABC Cecilia Vega spoke with Wisconsin AG jobs call earlier aren't Yemen. What happened on the scene there is something that the entire country is watching right now this video scene by so many an and it's at the heart of the protest that we're seeing. And your state right now an officer holding Blake's shirt when he opens fire and shoots him in the back. How does that happen. Well that's part of this investigation is our fears are conducting a full and thorough investigation the facts of this case we have who sleep. And understanding as possible or what led to those events that. Are charging decision that's based on facts and law can be made and in this case. And does go to before a jury that the jury has thoughts when complete picture facts. A call says several witnesses have been interviewed and his office will provide the public. With the information that they can as the investigation continues. The NBA playoffs meanwhile will resume today after a player led boycott sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. NBA stars led by LeBron James are demanding justice but decided to return to the court after discussions with the league and some help from Michael Jordan. Adrian banker has a closer look. This morning NBA players have reportedly agreed to resume the playoffs. Sources tell ESPN Michael Jordan owner of the Charlotte hornets and the only black majority owner in the league has emerged as the voice of reason between NBA players and owners. Urging fellow owners to listen to players' concerns and frustrations. ESPN reports that teens voted early Thursday to play on that are still negotiating when to reschedule the games ending the boycott that began when the Milwaukee Bucks abruptly decided they would not play on Tuesday. Reportedly leaving their opponent blind sighted but Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter Williams says the sudden move was understandable. Court decision that they may pose an emotional decision at all costs are wrong lover I don't personal. Issues live. The police force and no longer so it's very heartfelt knows very close and you know they're red heart it is their backyard we stand with the. And overnight the Mets and Marlins holding a 422 moment of silence in honor of Jackie Robinson before laying a black lives mattered T shirt over home plate. And walking off the field the Mets general manager apologizing earlier in the day after accusing MLB commissioner rob man Fred. Of pushing to limit the walk out to just one hour the commissioner responding saying. I have not attempted in any way to prevent players from expressing themselves by not playing. Nor Bayh suggested any alternative form of protest to any club personnel or any play your. Any suggestion to the contrary is wrong. And again this is touching every pro Riga the NFL releasing a joint statement with its players late Thursday. Saying that they will continue to call out racism and injustice and come together to eradicate its Diane Adrian thank you. Final preparations are underway as thousands of protesters from across the country are expected to gather on the National Mall in Washington DC today. But he get your need off our next march. It takes place on the 57 anniversary of the march on Washington when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Made his I have a dream speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Demonstrators are expected to channel that message in protest police violence and racial injustice. White House correspondent Rachel Scott is there at the Lincoln Memorial Rachel what is seen how does this year's anniversary of the march on Washington. Differ from years past. I will you know that I and it is the fight for racial equality that moved to. Here in 1963. And it is still that same night that is bringing thousands of people back to this that's. Of the Lincoln Memorial to recommit for that dream a Martin Luther King Jr. and violent against. Black communities is the common threat from the crew. The threat and there are outraged over the Birmingham bombing this Alabama. Today there is outrage over the killing of black men and women. In this country and so today they are coming you're taking to the streets but still the turnout today. Is expected to be smaller because of DC's corona virus restrictions temperature check. Faith and asked will be required. What Milwaukee group that we spoke with walked. Hundreds of miles right here to the nation's capital to take this that I've towards freedom towards racial justice they sank. Originally noticed Marge is expected to drop huge crowds there also protesters outside the White House during the RNC last night and I spoke to some of them what's their message overall. They it was a remarkable contract and a split screen last night you have the president. Accepting the Republican nomination on the South Lawn of the White House outside you had protesters. The how is of the outrage coming from protesters and the lack of action on me by the president but from locked up for all lawmakers want think you're the president. Save the words that are kings it right there on the plaza in front of the White House the black lives natter they want to hear the president say the name. I'm Jacob lake and they what are the president not only talk about the under wraps. That is happening in our nation right now but the Cobb a bit how black people and brown people in this country are treated differently. From others and that is the message that they wanted to send to the president last night Diane and no doubt that's going to be some of the messages we hear today who are we expecting to hear from today. What how Scharping is a big organizer of this and Bard she decided to move this march forward after the outrage over the death. George Floyd's will be hearing from George voids the annaly. Here today and you also be they will be joined by the relatives of Rihanna Taylor trade bond mar an air garner. And healed and cheered today is to talk about. And the racial inequality right into puts pressure. On congress to pass police reform at the past voting rights to ensure voting rights ahead of the November. How election they want to make sure that this outrage turns into lasting. Impact than that of the message that you're hearing from organizers here today but you know it was eight minutes and 46 seconds that that officer. Had his knee on the knack of George Floyd and today organizers say that America has had its knees on the neck. A black and brown people in this kind. Three for far too long Diane and I Rachel Scott we will be covering the march on Washington live starting at 11 AM eastern right here on ABC news live Rachel thanks for that. And some good news for families with kids going back to school the CDC says forced sleep away camps have successfully avoided coated nineteen outbreaks this summer. Now the agency is highlighting how they did it. And what schools can due to follow Trevor all is at one camp. On Long Island with more. As the summer fun comes to an end and students had out of camp and into the classroom it's not just the children learning lessons of the planning always TE I mean obviously we wanted everybody he saves our CDC study has powerful new takeaways for mitigating Covert outbreaks citing the success of four summer camps in Maine we call them. Layers of medication it wasn't one. Thing that was going to keep every day thanks eight. They're guide to success a mandatory fourteen day quarantine prior to the start of camp frequent cleaning mask protocols and maximizing outdoor space. Now having campers fourteen in pots which they called neighborhoods are families for the first two weeks of camp. Cold air by there at an air sampling when you're with your family you you don't need the mess and you and your family and be with your family. And experts like doctor Laura blazed down the lead author of the CDC study believe this multi step approach can be used to limit the spread in schools. Tip number one diligence inconsistency. It's it's maintaining distance all the time tip to you layered safety protocols. Clearing out all of the players back ink. And bed early Asian. I reading that allows us as he is drink and the robot Ager in and he's. And hit three create a culture of compliance going to schools our colleges as a privileged as you're and we all need he cared one another and do what we can. Of course not every summer camp was so fortunate Georgia's high harbor camp had hundreds of campers test positive despite precautions and only being open for four dates. You guys yeah example it's mostly outdoors I didn't understand how the power base on the talks and end stage. A CDC report found their staff were wearing masks but campers worked in frequent shouting and chanting didn't help. But others like crest would country day camp on Long Island it did not spread and that's pretty awesome are wrapping up this summer season would zero coping cases. Camps and schools are not the same what this study adds is that each what is diligent about multi Leary in public health interventions. Kobe and his credit co that he can be unity. And the owner here a crest woods says their health measures of limited groups and aggressive hand washing didn't just contain corona virus. It also led to a huge drop off in other illnesses too. And that the campers were far healthier this year and they banned any year before. Diana's great great news there Trevor thank you. A few more things to know before you go Japanese prime minister shins L abbate has announced he will resign due to chronic health issues. On bay has an intestinal condition and said he decided to resign after medical examination but we'll stay on as a member of parliament as long as his health allows. Wal-Mart and Microsoft for making a joint bid to buy tick tock as the CEO says he's out. After just a few months on the job to talk CEO Kevin Mayer says the role he signed up for is changing due to politics. The jump administration has given a video sharing app 45 days to sell its US business saying its ties to China's make it make it a national security threat. The apple filed a lawsuit last week fighting that executive order saying it violates the company's fifth amendment rights. And get ready for an excellent adventure bill and Ted are making their long awaited return to the big screen after almost thirty years. Bill and Ted's face the music centers on the duo is quest to fulfill their destiny and unite the world. Star Keanu Reeves says it's really about family and community and the message that we're all in this together hardy undue. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis it's up next year Thomas takes a look at the fact and fiction behind voting by mail. Stay safe. And the excellent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.