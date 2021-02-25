ABC News Live Update: Early evidence of new variant spreading in NYC

Plus, the LA County sheriff rules out alcohol in Tiger Woods’ car crash as investigators work to determine the cause, and the CDC’s new guidelines for reopening schools is met with criticism.
24:50 | 02/25/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Early evidence of new variant spreading in NYC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

