ABC News Live Update: Health officials concerned over spring break surge

More
Plus, President Joe Biden is sending FEMA to the border to help unaccompanied minors, and the nominees are in for the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.
20:36 | 03/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Health officials concerned over spring break surge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"20:36","description":"Plus, President Joe Biden is sending FEMA to the border to help unaccompanied minors, and the nominees are in for the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76471655","title":"ABC News Live Update: Health officials concerned over spring break surge","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-health-officials-concerned-spring-76471655"}