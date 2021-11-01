ABC News Live Update: House Democrats prepare to impeach President Trump for 2nd time

More
Plus, Trump is set to award Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, with the nation's highest civilian honor and demand for the coronavirus vaccine is far outpacing supply.
22:26 | 01/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: House Democrats prepare to impeach President Trump for 2nd time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"22:26","description":"Plus, Trump is set to award Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, with the nation's highest civilian honor and demand for the coronavirus vaccine is far outpacing supply.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75179770","title":"ABC News Live Update: House Democrats prepare to impeach President Trump for 2nd time","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-house-democrats-prepare-impeach-75179770"}