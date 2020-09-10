Transcript for ABC News Live Update: House Democrats propose legislation invoking the 25th Amendment

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update thirteen suspects have been charged in a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan. Stormed the Statehouse and start a civil war ahead of the election. Six of the men are facing federal charges the others are being charged by the state here's governor which burn on GMA this morning. These are the types of things your programs like Asus. This is not being militia it is easy to domestic terror organization and we need to call it out and people of goodwill on both sides vial. The deceased the end all and do the right thing here because this should not stand in the United States of America and 20/20. The FBI says the suspects also planned to target police officers. Agents say they were able to foil the plot with the help from undercover agents and an inside and Foreman. More than fifty body camera videos have now been made public in the pre out of Taylor case. The video shows swat team moving through Taylor's apartment after she was shot as she lies motionless on the floor. Four minutes in. Someone checked her pulse. The judge says she will soon decide whether to allow a grand jury to speak publicly about the case. The Kentucky attorney general is arguing the proceedings must remain confidential. Citing the safety and anonymity of all involved. Doctor Anthony found she now says that even if we get a vaccine soon things may not feel normal for another year. This is the Broadway league announces this morning that the orders will remain closed until at least 20/20 one to June of 20/20 one that is. President trump also says that he is well enough to get back on the campaign trail but the president says he could hold a rally as soon as tomorrow. The morning this morning the white house Press Secretary Caylee Mac and any said that. That would be quote logistically tough to pull off but that it's a decision for the campaign. And the president's doctors to make in a letter released last night doctor Connolly said the president is doing well but the White House is still not saying. Whether the president has tested negative for covad nineteen since his diagnosis. And within the past hour house Democrats who propose new legislation that would create a commission to determine if the president is capable of doing his job. The bill would allow congress to intervene 125 amendment and remove the president if deemed unfit to serve. But speaker Nancy Pelosi House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the proposal isn't just about president trump. ABC news seen. A Washington reporter Devin Dwyer joins me now with more on this DeVon there are a lot of hurdles to get there with this bill break it down forests. Together Sharpe Diane it's an interest you proposal light at president trumps health issues of late 125 amendment as you said does lay out. The plan of succession of the president were to die resign or become incapacitated. And one of the things it also provides as a way for the vice president the cabinet in some other body. They congress could create to make a determination that the president is unfit to serve in congress has never created that body. I seem to pass the amendment in 1967. So this is a proposal. To do that but as you said this has a lot of hurdles this is an idea that's been out there. In the either since really 2017. Democrats would need to vote on it in the house it would need to go to the senate of course Republicans. Are not likely to get to leap at this opportunity right now in this legislation would need the signature of a president. As well there's a good reason to have this discussion obviously we want to make sure that the the executive the office of the presidency is we'll handled. But Diane there's really no indication that this. It's gonna happen anytime soon uneven Pelosi herself said that this isn't really something for the current congress to decide more for the next to land so why do this now when they still have other things that they could. Get accomplished right now like a stimulus package. Well this is a good bit of politics in the timing here Diane this is as one person now put it today high octane troll lean at its best. By Nancy Pelosi there it's kind of doing a wink and a nod that this had anything to do. About Donald Trump they lean heavily into the history from 1967. Saying this was an open question but there is no doubt. That the reason these Democrats are bringing this issue to the fore right now is because of president trumps health. I spend spending forties in the hospital at Walter Reed. Obviously has rattled a lot of people a lot of voters what would happen if you word of where have fallen seriously ill. So this is just one more elaborate that Democrats are pulling to keep the spotlight. I'm president trump and as you alluded to there it's hard to see how this doesn't make those negotiations are worse stimulus package any more difficult because of course president trump. Is likely not to take this for a while Diane. Generate seven to our Washington Forrest thanks dad and things that. And hurricane delta is closing in on the Gulf Coast right now on track to become the tenth named storm to make landfall in the US this hurricane season. Chief meteorologist. Ginger how are things there are now on what will the next few hours be like. Now thankfully Diana do nothing happening quite yet and I mean nothing this is truly like a ghost town here in downtown Lafayette hadn't been here before it's very cute. Happy but nothing is then I just a few cars going by and most people have gotten out and gotten to safety already we are going to be on the right side of the storm and we'll see a lesser impact than where the corps is going to pass. I wanna bring you straight to the satellite that just to give you an update and what's hurricane delta is doing so it's moving north at thirteen and even see the satellite here AC circle becomes more of kind of an along dated oval coupled that means that there is some winds here trying to cut into this a little bit and dry air paired with some cooler waters right by the coast and we could see continued weakening. Before landfall which should happen later this afternoon into the early evening so rain has already made its way on shore Galveston getting some of those heavier showers Lake Charles and Cameron but we are going to end up getting into the rain shield here because that northerly trajectory is gonna start taking to the north east and that's why I think we still have to be very concerned about those hard hit areas like Cameron in Lake Charles from six weeks ago and Laura and the cat to hurricane takes place it's not just about the wind but the push of water and you remember this morning I was in -- on the Louisiana just one of those places that could see seven to eleven feet of surge that's why we left because the water will start rising now and we'll still see that pushed a look at some of the gusts as we go through this afternoon they can easily reach sixty even ninety miles per hour that would take -- -- we'll certainly have power outages and they -- strong all the way -- see -- Alexandria in that hurricane -- still they were having gusts of sixty later tonight along that -- now here is that storm surge so if you weren't any of those low lying spots a lot of people got -- the people we we're speaking with there. For out of there. And seven to eleven feet with an indication of nine feet that's going to be a problem for allow the low lying towns never specially break near the center and it looks like that center treaty clearly comes in just east of where it made landfall for Laura but with that remember you can have spent ups of tornadoes quickly sell if you're in Baton Rouge or Lafayette Morgan City annual islands you're all in that slight risk over to Biloxi even because some of those outer bands. And I'll leave you at this ten land falling storm will be our tent in one season something we have never done before in recorded history this'll be the big hurricane. Die and that we have seen and we haven't done that. Since 2005 and we all remember how busy Katrina reading here was. Incredible gender hopefully the quiet scene behind you as a sign that people have found somewhere safe to go. As this storm approaches thanks ginger and and a new report from the Better Business Bureau is warning about a new scam ahead of next week's Amazon prime day con artists are posing as Amazon employees. And then trying to steal personal information here's our L Russia on what's lookout for. Morning. Am on kind he's back. Which Amazon prime day just around the corner the Better Business Bureau out with a new warning that shoppers should be aware of bogus phone calls like the east. Weekly cold on that and that orders seem to be fraudulent. Press one to talk with Amazon fraud department executives. Callers pretending to work for Amazon and even more tricky that calls sometimes show up as legitimate numbers from the Better Business Bureau and other organizations. Why did you ask why do you open yourself south Q. Wherever it is they were born for your personal information only Social Security your bank your driver's license. The dvd says the scammer tells you that there's a problem with your Amazon account like a lost package or declined credit card payment. Then they asked for personal information like your Amazon account log it credit card number or your date of birth. They're turning anybody megaphones so whether it's a business or whether isn't somebody who doesn't own their own company. Are your target. Amazon telling GMA it works hard to protect against bad actors that fraudulently. Use our brand. And Amazon says these skeptical of any unsolicited calls or emails and never pay outside their web site also ignore any urgent demands for action that could be as gamers way of getting you to act fast. Without thinking. Aerial rat's ass ABC news New York. Great to know Ariel thank you. And that's another for this ABC news live update I'm Diana -- thanks for streaming with us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis check and I will see you at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown. Stacy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.