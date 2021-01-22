Transcript for ABC News Live Update: House to send Trump impeachment article to Senate on Monday

Good morning I'm Diana -- thanks for streaming with us in today's update it looks like former president trump senate impeachment trial will begin on Tuesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to deliver the article of impeachment to the senate on Monday the constitution stays the trial must start the following day. The structure of the full trial is still being negotiated. President Biden has signed ten executive actions aimed at fighting coat would nineteen including amassed mandate for interstate planes trains and buses. International travelers will also be required to get a negative cove a test before coming to the US and to quarantine on arrival. And Biden's using the defense production act toward a private companies to manufacture needed supplies like swaps masks and specialized syringes. This says doctor Anthony fat she made his return to the White House briefing room addressing concerns over the new variants emerging in Brazil South Africa and the UK. Came very close attention to it but right now from the reports we have literally as of today. It appears that the vaccines will still. Be effective against got whipped. The CDC says of the nearly 38 million distributed vaccine doses only seventeen and a half million have been administered. But many cities are reporting shortages New York mayor build of Lazio is now asking the federal government for permission to use second doses as first doses. And the US recorded its second highest weekly death tolls since the pandemic started more than 21000 Americans lost their lives to -- nineteen this week alone. But the Kobe tracking project reports there are indications that country is moving in the right direction. The rates of new cases hospitalizations. And deaths parties and as that new variant of cove in nineteen takes hold here in the US many are asking what new safety measures are needed. To protect themselves against it Becky Worley has the details. Clothing hygiene wash masked distance. But with the CDC warning this new variant could sweep the country what should we do different scientists still don't know exactly what makes the UK variant more contagious. But these mutations also aim to forty. Tories a more can aegis version. This virus is probably be high and people who are our hour and it. These particular variant. Are shedding more virus more buyers from white and able to another part. Or maybe the virus is more effective at infecting our cells what ever the reason behavior matters now more than ever. Some masks and should we be wearing different ones CDC recommended cloth mask still wore the trick using it consistently. But experts say it never hurts to Don a mask with more layers and at the inauguration we saw people Indies KF 94 masks and also KN ninety five's these masks have between three and five layers of filtration. They also create more breathing space in front of the mouth for comfort. While true and 95 masks are still being earmarked for medical professionals. These alternative standards once difficult to find are now more available Amazon offering seven pages of KN ninety five's. Another option double mask also on display in the capital a move experts say is good to do whenever possible. I didn't you do that you have disposable mask. One of the surgical mask and a mask on. And it's fun mask on top of it. Only adds to the effectiveness of the filtration that's taking place slows it doesn't make you work so much as you can actually get they are unique. Public health officials are urging us to double down on the basics masks hand hygiene and social distancing. They say we should continue to limit our time inside with people from outside our households. And when we're inside tried to increase physical distance even more with vaccines just around the corner this is all more important than ever Diane I'm Becky -- thanks for that. And now to the most stunning looks from the inauguration and the designers who created that Deborah Roberts spoke with one of the new start stepping into the fashion spotlight. This morning we're learning the details about the new vice president's eye catching wardrobe during the inaugural events. All designed by up and coming black fashion designers. 36 year old Sergio Hudson credited with creating Harris is sleek evening dress. When you saw the vice president stepped out in your address last night what was that moment your. Orders. Orders. And is out of this in that my. Right now my knees are not auditors. When salute to say she broke the glass ceiling. My career goals are. A native of South Carolina Hudson has been making a name dressing celebrities like beyonce. Kendall Jenner and Isa ray. This week he stepped into a new world outfitting not only BP Harris. But also former First Lady Michelle Obama in that breath taking Burgundy pants suit. People all over social media using expressions like she slaying she always comes to play did you read those comments and let it be like for you. And should work punch. And is one of three black designers who gave a shine to the new vice president this week. At the cove at memorial Harris paid her respects in a coat designed by Kirby Jean Raymond a prior moss. And at the historic swearing in ceremony that purple ensemble Christopher John Rogers. Vice president Harry S. Matt you know deciding that she is claimed she Wear black designers for an inauguration and why is. Obviously a very conscious decision. And it was why and I hadn't automatically. Our rates those designers in the public imagination. This is been a week in emerging fashion designers can only dream not go Hudson says he's had little sleep. To be a young black designer and to have your. Designs on the world's stage not once but twice. What does that. Lunch. Sent to Hart industries would be in. In about land Asian ever. That it is usually are. Of the financial constraints are commutes. Are not daylight yesterday. Buys present a fair winner. Replay is our errors. It is signaling the world. A gift she KN. Eight I'm substantial amount and then let her know there's just preconceived idea. What does he steer even when independent designers launched trans fat worm. Absolutely luxurious. They were. Described. As. Urban north street where. But his new film spotlight all bring cool he says hope for change in the world a black designers. We see. Speeding. Our hope and I that I guess today was this are sharp tomorrow and Carl industry. Our Deb thanks to Deborah Roberts for that report. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see you back your 1230 for white house press briefing until then have a great day. The Supreme Court today ruled that gore has completely private matter to be decided by a mother and doctor in the first three months of pregnancy. The seven to combed through the seventies through ruling to that effect would probably result of the drastic overhaul of state laws on abortion. Specifically the court today overturned laws in Texas and Georgia. And ruled the government has no right to enter into a decision that should be made by the mother and doctor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.