Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update the House of Representatives will vote today on whether to remove Georgia congresswoman acumen on supporter Marjorie Taylor. Ingredients from her congressional committee assignments green is facing criticism for supporting bizarre conspiracy theories about school shootings and nine elevenths and house minority yeah. Minority leader Kevin McCarthy is defending green saying privately she has denounced stomach. I think you'll be helpful if you could hear exactly what she told all those denouncing Q1 I don't know what they're right I don't know what it is. Meanwhile congresswoman list Cheney will keep her leadership position after some fellow Republicans tried to have Parikh. For voting to impeach president. There's some hopeful signs in the corona virus crisis hospitalizations in the US and a lowest they've been since November. So far more than 27 million Americans have been vaccinated and a new study in the UK is testing the effectiveness of mixing public nineteen vaccines. Participants will be given one dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines and one dose of the Pfizer Biotech vaccine. If the approach works it could help get more people vaccinated faster. The new jobless claims report shows nearly 780000. Americans applied for unemployment last week to. The number shows continued improvement but jobless claims are still well above pre pandemic levels. Seventeen point eight million Americans are currently claiming some kind of and Democrats in congress are preparing to push serve public release bill without Republican support. The president Biden is still pursuing a bipartisan deal Biden is negotiating with Republicans over stimulus payments and the level of state and local aid in the bill. On G amid this morning Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed how critical she believes this it is the economy. This is really didn't hurt children need end we need to ask me. We would have to make sure that we provide appropriate services. And people are in school hard times indefinitely. Five this crisis and. I yell and did not directly answer the administration would pass a bill without bipartisan support. I just three days and assume a ball we're learning new details of how a team barber testing positive for covad nineteen. Almost sidelined two star players meanwhile Tom Brady is staying focused while preparing for the game at home will Reeve is in Tampa with the latest. Just three days away from Super Bowl 55 the source of the chiefs Coby scare now revealed. ESPN reporting a team barber got a positive test result while in the middle of a haircut Sunday backer of senator Daniel Kilgore in the chair when the results came through more than twenty other players and staff for waiting to get cuts including superstar Patrick Holmes chill gore making light of the situation tweeting this photo shopped update to his team had shot. But now both he and to Marcus Robinson are on the cove in nineteen reserve list. Neither have tested positive. And if you continue to. You play on Sunday. Our contact tracing team was on site and was able to it to get a very clear understanding of the exposures and so at this point we feel like weren't a good position with that. Meanwhile in Tampa Bay the Buccaneers preparing to be the first team ever to play a super rule in their home stadium. Another milestone for legendary quarterback Tom Brady who's making his tenth Super Bowl appearance Brady says he's focused alone at home. My damn he's been out of town last six days they're not coming back in town until Saturday so I really had an empty house for. Will be twelve days leading up to regain its most prep I ever had found it really books on what I need to do. From a football standpoint. With the house to himself Brady says he has even more time. Puerto backpacks problems getting ready for the Super Bowl as well also. Getting ready to be Ed dad his fiancee Brittany do with the baby girl quite soon. The home said he told her to try to hold off until after the big game. Diane. That would be something will read in Tampa thank you. And history will be made on Super Bowl Sunday as Tampa takes of the field with two women full time assistant coaches. The women say they are proud to make history but they are focused on one thing winning the big game here's Qaeda whitworth with their story. And the world sees them breaking barriers positions lag time of their three down values. And they do it without breaking focus. I just don't want and be a destruction. I wanted to be in addition I wanna be of value but I I don't point the exceptions I don't want him to special treatment. We're not just happen group B smear work and tear. Prepare to win. Bucs coaches and lord locust and morale to bodies are making history this Sunday the first time an NFL team will have two full time assisting coaches that are female. That's the super ball yeah. What do you see yourself before you know do my job Ian Al marrow all that outside pressure distraction. See you insulin anything that I dean cheered that I that I that. Coach Lowe started playing semi pro football at age forty. Then began coaching working her way not to be NFL. You spent. Years. Trying to get any kind while raising two sons now they're. Coaching in the super ball how do you look back at the time. It allows you appreciate you being here a lot more because I know would have to get here Jim body fire known as and Jay. A college athlete herself earning a doctorate in physical therapy or expertise and body mechanics is a perfect fit. For the bucks her parents fleeing Iran after the revolution. Hoping for a brighter future in America how you are searching on the world's. Biggest staged. Like today say. My dad and my mom or both cheers and happy cheers Erik Sheri ecstatic so the NFL says that 47% of their fans are. Seeing you know on the sidelines. Isn't vigil. Reminders that there is a place for them in this game they goes back to your husband. Equal opportunities overall and. That is armed ultimate goal. Sumi if there's going to be any influence would be women that are. My aides saying not what is still why not. Diane in searching for the win head coach Bruce Syrians looked past gender and color hiring dean most diverse staff in the history of the NFL. Three black coordinators a black assistant head coach. And two full time coaches that are female. It's a great story Qaeda where were thanks for that. And now to Atlanta Georgia where a mother to be says her baby is coming any day and her fiance is stuck in Peru. It's a growing problem with the pandemic bringing many routine immigration matters to a near halt. For this couple it's been a months long battle now forcing them to face the prospect of welcoming their first child while they are countries apart. ABC's Maggie really has their story. In Atlanta Georgia 27 year old American Andy Matt scenes putting the final touches on the nursery for her first child. A boy to be named Isaac. She thought her Venezuelan fiance Alejandro. But people are signs as they prepare for the biggest moment in their lives. Instead he's in Peru where we first met the couple in July of last year. We had a lot of hope that scene. We both Eagles in common being the United States together. Sort of earth our child. Now and 39 weeks pregnant. So their baby can really count on any day and I'm here in the US and you're instantly Ingraham. Can't we actually haven't seen. Or or progress with his east what each. With time ticking the couple was forced to make a heartbreaking decision. Abby left for the US in October to have the baby in the State's buffalo hunter who continues to weed out the visa process in Peru. Ray I was going through security. You know I was themselves I like I wanna cry in the night this surrendered by. No I didn't instruments and. Or not not prosecute but they thought Kamal. There are suddenly without this is here to see see it about a series. Boy. Clearly it's easy film. This is it asks whether it up. And I don't want but it didn't. And on the job is on the east. This is just a snapshot of the kind of life changing choices US citizens and their loved ones all over the world are weighing as the Kobe in nineteen pandemic continues to off and immigration operations. Temporary closures of consulates and embassies. Co would restrictions and waiting rooms and reduce staffing all adding to a backlog of cases and longer wait times for anxious applicants. I'm me last year people overall number pieces both temporary and permanent. I didn't cry and I approximately 90% that was a precipitous decline and things don't work visas were issued. State Department spokesperson telling ABC news US embassies in consulates are working to resume routine Lisa surfaces on the location by location basis. However the pandemic continues to severely impact the number of leases our embassies and consulates abroad are able to process. We do not expect to be able to safely return to pre pandemic workload levels until needed 20/20 one at the earliest. According to immigration long group boundless processing time for fiance B cell like Alejandro is would typically takes six to nine months before the pandemic. But improv group a surge of Kobe case his could complicate that timeline. With the new wave of tougher restrictions currently in place Lima Moore Alejandro lives he's facing the highest level of lockdown. Residents only permitted to go outside for one hour each day in the embassy there closed until about mid February. I really understand. The masters their sanctity for how the safety reasons then you're another moment like this where the USC's class in. It is so little frustrating because now that I shouldn't have pushed deeper through isn't available blue. The timing could not be worse is we checked in with the couple over multiple days we learned an outbreak of cold in nineteen hit home all hunter was staying. He updated us over the phone. I feel good. Well. The truth. We happen you know. Experiencing some difficulties like. Like. You know some people are not while giving some symptoms. Like. Working together mutually helping each other to not like Paul into a depression because of the virus supporting each up. What's the hardest part being away from him right now especially knowing that. He is rich people that are sick and potentially its yeah I just think the hardest for copying is unknown split I don't know if he's gonna get sick and four. I don't know he has every. He needs after the call Abby told us that all hunger has developed possible Covert symptoms. She says his home lacks basic medical supplies medicine. And regular access to clean water a couple filed several requests to expedite his case before the outbreak but all were projected. I understand that you can't maxed out on an. Ace and that they are denying minus recent west the eleventh or at least and we will not in any subsequent requests. And so thank you Leon X a little discouraged. I'm still looking for other ways to get on your here's C news. Well the State Department announced in August 20/20 that it would prioritize be on TV says it's called K one B says. Couples like Abby and Alejandro have yet to hear word on where they stand in the process over seven months since they filed. Experts say that transparency knee increase under the Biden administration. Qualities of Israelis act is is for the new administration's whom. Tend to change the word is change who calls for a when he agency and hopefully in contrast into. Greater Yahoo! customer service and communication especially when there are buddies are planned and concluded. Town meetings or writing including my character is you know there's where. No Alejandro won't be in Atlanta for the birth of their son he says they don't regret their decision to be a part could just take of their baby from a world. Dead and some. When the talks come. A pop for example. It is impossible for you to be here for us to be able to calm or. It has been very difficult for me to be able to be supported the view from here. But yes. The process is totally worth it. I have no doubt about it. Abby remains hopeful that they received a bright future for all three of them in America and Martin's grass now do you -- friend. I have to believe that's something incredible how few cheered and I have to believe that. How about early in the year since the beginning or life if he's a citizen. Vacuum leak ABC news London. Amazing how positive their staying draw that Maggie really thank you for that report. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see you back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the breakdown. We stand on. Shirley Chisholm. And service businesses proud. She was forced.

