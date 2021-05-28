Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Millions set to travel over Memorial Day weekend

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks restraining with us in today's update and busiest travel weakened in morning here is officially under way. Millions of Americans are hitting the road right now ahead of the holiday weekend as airports and the TSA. Are getting ready for surgeon and air travelers we'll take a look at the weekend event that could drop of one of the largest crowd since the start of the pandemic. Plus a major twist in the case of so called doomsday mom Laurie Gallo and her attorney now argues she's unfit to stand trial for the murder of her two children. We'll tell you why and where things go from here. And we're keeping a close eye on Capitol Hill the senate is back in session this morning as we wait for a vote. On the commission to investigate the January 6 seat on the capital we'll tell you what to expect and bringing that boat lives as soon as it happens. We begin with the on a. Many travelers are hitting the road all others are hitting the airports from Memorial Day weekend transportation correspondent shields and each has is that Newark Airport with what to expect. This morning the busiest holiday travel period since the pandemic began is officially under way. As Americans take to the roads and skies. We're expecting to see more travelers this holiday weekend than we've seen in over a year and for many people's me it's a welcome return to the sky it's. About my son Thomas did last season that when. Good deal letting me with excited about it. More than 37 million people expected to take a trip that 60% more than last year when 23 million traps. United CEO Scott Kirby telling us the bookings are piling up. So we're expecting a one point three million people will be by far the biggest travel weekend. That we've had so far this year that you're seeing different trends that you typically don't see every other year or so so domestically what do you say. So domestically we see huge demand for beaches but we've also seen we've had to 300% increase since. And to demand to places like Jackson Hole Sun Valley or fail places out in the mountains where people can go as so that really is can. We need to build domestic leisure travelers returning far faster than most experts predicted that airlines like united and delta already seeing pretense having numbers for June. Then you can pretty much bet that planes will be packed in fact Delta's CEO saying that he expects the airplanes to be about eighty to 90% full. This weekend she got to remember to Wear that mask it is still federal law to Wear that mask inside airports and on airplanes Diana's. All right ABC news transportation correspondent GO Benitez it Newark Airport thank you. And if you're driving your weekend destination try it won't be your only problem gas prices are seeing a huge surge. Alan Lopez joins us now from Atlanta that Alan good morning these. Highest. Gas prices we've seen in the US in seven years so. Is this related to the colonial pipeline shut down or something else going on here. Kate and that morning went 34 million people are expected to hit the roads this weekend and it is morning double in this time a year ago as for what drivers can expect. Extras scene at eight could take them at least 20%. Longer to get to where they're going across the country over the weekend Diane. And Al when you said that I'm. Gas prices are also can you talk us through that in what's causing man. Yes of the national average is three dollars and four cents a gallon compared to a dollar 96 and Jesse you're going to experts say that's in part but as. Oil production is not acted a scene pre pandemic levels in the same way and traffic is. And of course you mentioned as a colonial pipeline shut down the subsequent wind on gas stations and didn't help much either. So yeah. How old the how many people are expected to drive to their weekend destination and one of those people have to prepare for. Yes a 34 million people that's the amount of people accidents are expecting to hit the roads. And there's scene of the longest and Lacey game we'll take place between him. 30 PM and you can avoid those times tried to do that and all the agencies for pregnant here and I and didn't act decently in the number. And how warm. All amounts are drying with the exception they easel so it is also important to check the fuel availability the boy had all the doors and so is there a good time to leave the kind of a best time to avoid the traffic. Yeah still in the morning so right now would be a good time and then after 6:30 PM I had seen DA would be a good times. You head out the door betting game just making sure that there is availability of feeling your area is as important is leaving at the right time bank aren't Allan Loeb. As in Atlanta thank you. And earlier on GMA DHS secretary on the under way or Chris spoke about the holiday travel and how his department is preparing for all of this let's take a listen. With more than 21 half million Americans expected to fly this holiday weekend in the TSA ready for this fight push it travelers expect. Long lines are longer delays. Good morning Michael loud we're very excited about the re emergence of travel the chance for Americans to reunite with family and friends. Whom they haven't seen for some time. Code TSA is ready we have really focused. On a hiring surge so we're ready for the re emergence of travel summer travel and of course the Memorial Day travel. People will and sea lions. Because you know there's going to be tremendous amount of people. Traveling this weekend. But patience is required this is a partnership. Between TSA and the people we serve him a lot of cases it require for sure that we saw our piece that master still requiring airports and also on airplanes. The CDC may relax their mandate several states and for many say that while so relaxed their mass mandates as well. Do you expect a sight to see the same for public transportation so. Michael Lee mask mandate is a federal mandates in airports and on airplanes. And that's gonna hold true probably until. I'm mid September and it's a very important mandate we or were you know we are getting out of the Covert nineteen pandemic. Because of a concerted federal levered effort and we need to stay strong and really put this behind us. It we've seen a dramatic spike in violence on planes 12500 cases. Home allegedly on ruling passengers so far this year. Commit any passengers did it come from refusing to Wear their mask the flight attendants union they complained about the uptick in violence against their members. When you say you you're not gonna tolerate it fund ruling behavior what specifically. Will you do to stop it. Michael violence. Against a flight attendants on a flight is a it's a federal offense. And those cases are going to be prosecuted we will we will not tolerate. That we're gonna stand behind the flight attendants who are scared to serve the American public. Merriman made you very important. Looking ahead to summer in Europe and other country they're gonna open up. Could we seem to actually passport to travel internationally either into or out of you out of the US. We're taking a very close look at that you know one of our principles that has guided us throughout this pandemic. Here is the the value of diversity equity and inclusion and making sure that he any passport that we provide. Before vaccinations. Is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised. Fans who were taking a very close look at that. There's an underlying point here of course which is. Everyone should get vaccinated. We've got vaccinations senators everywhere no more than a few miles from everyone's home and it's so important to get that vaccines make one save. Make one's loved ones and friends safe around you. I think he's as secretary Mallorca and Michael Strahan for that insure BO and let's take a live look now at the senate floor where the senate is set to vote at some plea today on whether or not moves slower. With a commission to investigate it January 6 siege on the capitol the house voted. For that commission to go forward now it's up to the senate. But they weren't late into the night on some procedural business ahead of that vote top Republicans like Mitch McConnell are pushing their members to vote against it. Our congressional correspondent Rachel Scott. As the latest on that good morning Rachel. And then morning it was a very late night for senator is here on capitol Sheldon vote on this January 6 commission was actually. Pushing back at lawmakers debated all night Gilmore another piece. A legislation they still a few more hurdles to get to this morning before they actually get to the boat over whether or not to launch an independent. Investigation to look into what happened here on January 6. But the bottom line is is that Democrats do not appear to have the votes to get this pass we are told a Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been personally working the phones. Urging his members to vote against at some Republicans and told me they feared the Democrats. Would drag this out and hang any findings of this investigation over them at a critical midterm elections when they're trying to win back. Both the house and the senate so in the final hours of the vote you have the mother of fallen officer Brian six needs here on Capitol Hill she was going door to door. To more than a dozen Republican lawmakers' offices begging them to support the commission she told me that they're opposition as a slap in the face. The officers who defended the capitol that day and one of the few Republican senators that is on board senator Lisa Murkowski she said that it made her heart sick. But a mother of a fallen officer had to come here to the help. And beg for vote. Diane all right ray just got in Washington thanks regional mean all three Washington state police officers are facing criminal charges in the death of manual Alice. An unarmed man who died last year after being restrained by police Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest. Yeah. Yeah. Now you Ellis another black man saying those haunting words. During a violent encounter with three Tacoma police officers now accused of killing or. Or dose was beaten and Hayes while his hands and feet were shackled an autopsy revealing he died from a lack of oxygen due to physical restraint white stopped. I won't never ever give back. There were no police body cameras and it's unclear where the officers got into the confrontation with Ellis. Who was walking to a friend's home after a night playing the drums as local church they initially claimed that Ellis was trying to open corridors but his family attorney says there's no proof that that happened and video recorder from witnesses Smartphones and a doorbell camera raised questions about why police use so much force. And they're they are meant. Prosecutors say the unidentified witnesses who claim. Ellis was not fighting back and that they never sought Ellis strike at the officers. Overnight Tacoma police announcing they have launched an internal investigation into the marsh one inch when he encountered. But the police union is calling the prosecution a witchhunt and contending the facts will prevail. In favor of the officers. Diane. Reggie justice correspondent Pierre Thomas thank you should. And this morning are learning more about the nine victims who died and that San Jose rail yard shooting. All of them have now been identified and are being remembered by their colleagues friends and loved ones. This is authorities released new surveillance video of the shooter during that Rampage. You can see him opened fire in one building then move onto the next. Kidney heart tongue is in San Jose with the latest. The groups you believe. Or ninety loved ones gathering to honor the nine victims who lost their lives in the tragic shooting and light real facility in San Jose California. He's on McCain sent us these are people we know and we love and easy every single day our working lives and it's really really hurts down to the very poor our souls. This is authorities released new surveillance video of the shooter during the rampaged. That's hand calmly walking across the rail yard after already opening Steiger in one building and moving on to the next. And now troubling new details about he's packs. According to a Department of Homeland Security memo Samuel Cassie was detained in 2016 by border officials after a trip to the Philippines. He was carrying books about terrorism and fear and asbestos. As well as a black memo book filled with lots of notes about how we hates the bta. That's a valley transportation authority where he worked this victim's own employees there now I tennis site. I'm T alumni and done. Adrian nineties. Alex French Jose Hernandez. Floors lane pwn Medea tag agency saying timid he realm. Michael Ritter maintain remembered by their colleagues and friends. Do we get up every morning safe in the believe that we go to work that we would come home. To our founding in our loved ones. I did not happen many of the victims were long time and slowly east twenty and thirty year veterans becoming Stanley. And heroes. Like 42 year old Paul media who worked as an assistant superintendent. His close friend his fifteen years devastating and according to nightmare. 36 year old light rail operator tag team Steve Singh was killed trying to alert co workers about the shooter. He leaves behind a wife and two young children. He's keenly in anguish as I spoke to his brother news. Instinct was to help others and that's what he did. And I'm just glad you know other people receive president. And Alex Frey chick substation maintain air was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He later died holding the hand of his wife of twenty years. Tara. Couldn't hang hard do you wanna go anywhere and I didn't go. And Diane in addition to this three handguns and the 32 magazines of ammunition that authorities recovered here at the rail yard. They found something of an arsenal at the gunman's home more weapons. More ammunition. And even Molotov cocktails. The shooters said his home on fire the second floor collapsing into the first that's made the search there even more difficult. But it's another indication given what they found there. That this situation could have been much worse Diane. All right candy hearts and San Jose thanks Caylee. And 135000. People are said to Pakistan's at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 this weekend. They could be the biggest crowding US events since the start of the pandemic. This is the CDC reports nearly 60% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Trimmer alt is there in Indy was more. This morning from asking to that beach to barbecuing in the backyard the CDC encouraging vaccinated Americans to spend the holiday weekend gathering with friends and family. We've all been longing first time away and I'm TCU and the things we lot of other people have. But for those not vaccinated the CDC warning their guidance has not changed and masks are still recommended this Memorial Day will be the first holiday of the pandemic with more than half the American adult population fully vaccinated. Nearly 60% receiving at least one -- immediately 500 going big. 135000. People packed the stands Sunday masses required it's only 40% of the speedway is capacity. Still the largest crowd for a single American event since the start of the pandemic. Where a mile long my half mile wide 130000. People here's over that. S based isn't quite and he isn't always. More than four in ten adults still unvaccinated. States continued up to any with incentives. California now offering more than a 116. Million dollars in cash prizes to two million residents the nation's largest vaccine payment program. In Ohio 22 year old Abigail began ski just won her State's first a million dollar prize. Everyone should go and get their vaccines everyone should sign up for the Maximilian because. They could be next. They and on top of their usual employees this year the speedway will have hundreds of masked ambassadors on hand whose sole job is to work their way through the crowds. The remind people to keep wearing their masks. Diane. Terror all that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway thanks Trevor. And attorneys for the so called doomsday mom Laurie ballot now say she's unfit to stand trial for the murder happens and children. We'll tell you why and what it means for the trial right after this break. Welcome back this morning the legal team representing the so called doomsday mom Laurie thou are raising concerns about her mental competency. Lori and her husband are charged with killing her two children now her attorney say she's unfit to stand trial Marcus Moore has that story. This day bell is present here. So Laurie Belo this week for the first time in months. Appearing before judge feel Xoom on first degree murder charges in the deaths of her two kids JJ entirely in this morning her attorney arguing that the woman seen in that seat and is unfit to stand trial for documents filed by her attorney stating quote. The completed assessment determined that at this time the defendant is not competent to proceed and recommends restored if treatment. Prosecutors objecting to that evaluations. The judge halting proceedings for now but has yet to make a final determinations are whether proceedings will continue. So the agony persists for JJ entirely his grandparents who been desperate for answers of reporting the missing nearly two years ago who was telling east Idaho news. How they felt following the grand jury indictments. Just like the world does not like ISI. Found that it was a hard day for us very hard day. Now new legal trouble may be brewing prove aloe. Prosecutors a miracle but county Arizona now deciding whether Lori should face first degree murder charges related to the death of her former husband Charles fallow. Before her children were reported missing. He was killed by lorries now deceased brother Alex Cox in what was originally ruled self defense and did a separate case. Prosecutors have since named Alex Cox a co conspirator in the death of Tammy de bell. The former wife a voice husband Chad who died a few months after Charles fallow. In the indictment authorities accused a couple of justifying the alleged murders because of their spiritual beliefs. Ever since she's been involved. In this dooms day. Cult. That is not the same Laurie that we knew for thirteen years. And markets joins me live now for more on the is a mark is this is one of those stories that just it's just twist after twist after twist so. Valley isn't Diallo's attorney and now filed these documents saying that she's not mentally competent. To proceed and is recommending restorative treatment instead prosecutors are objecting to that so what happens next. Well oh Diane Wood we know better according to that border that. Battle will undergo some type of restorative treatment exactly what that is we don't know at. And so the proceedings are on hold as they relate to bellow and at some point there will be a hearing we don't know what day. Well what time it won't happen but. The judge will be a part of the discussion to determine whether. Val will indeed stand trial Seoul the but the timeline at this point Diane is still up in the air. And as a rare in your piece Laurie could also potentially face first degree murder charges related to the death. A for former husband Charles Belo who was killed by her brother. Before the children were reported missing what's the latest on that part of this case. So that's happening in Maricopa County Arizona and at this point there are considering the charges she has not been officially. Charged in connection with that murder. This is another case another part of this story Diane where the timing. Did there's still a big question mark a in terms of what will happen with that but we do know that there has been a recommendation. Before charges but that has not been made official at this point. And Chad day bell lorries husband is also facing charges not only for the death. Of lorries to children but also for the death of his previous wife so. How old these new developments with Laurie affect his trial. So it is it's all at this point it's seems like it is connected in some way and these these investigations. Are certainly leaped but in terms of how what's going to take impact. The charges he's facing it in that case that remains to be seen but we we know that they are facing charges the Tammy. Dave bell. Her original death was considered natural causes and now he is facing. Her husband the former husband is now facing charges in connection with her death so. The so many layers Diane to this story a lot of moving parts. And Lou will of course be very interesting to see how it all plays out but the big question though this morning. Is whether more of aloe home. When and if she will stand trial. In the coming. Weeks and months will be keeping an eye and that Marcus Moore thank you. And movie theaters are hoping for a blockbuster comeback this weekend huge titles like cruel well and a quiet place part two are set to hit theaters but will people feel comfortable enough to actually go. Well comes on the heels of Amazon's billion dollar purchase of NG again. Our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has more on all of that Rebecca good morning. This morning as a holiday weekend draws closer this summer blockbuster season about to kick off for the first time since the pandemic began. And leases like Disney's to Allah. Concerning commander. And a quiet place park to. Now in theaters today. Another big movie like have nine coming soon. Fly and then they. Hoping to fill theaters once again. But we knew people come in for some reason people come back. In theaters in smaller volumes and the industry expects. That will cause Hollywood to sink even bigger a ballot. Balance between movies and hearing in the home Burris is in theaters all this amid news that tech giant Amazon is acquiring MGM in a colossal entertainment deal worth eight point 45 billion dollars. MGM the studio behind classic film franchises like rocky and everyone's favorite spy planes bombed. James' park. It's the second largest steel in Amazon's history after its thirteen point seven billion dollar purchase a whole foods in when he seventeenth. But it may prove to be money well spent every parent here. Amazon hoping the deal will help meet prime video a contender in the streaming war is and give users one more reason to keep or subscribe to that prime membership. They're headache treasure trove alive. The streaming worse getting more more competitive Amazon has really improved his hand over prime video. A lot of excitement there. Now about 70%. Of US theaters have resumed their operations according to comScore and summer are. Tends to be V most important time for the moviegoing business so this is critical to movie theaters like this one behind me that people start showing up. This weekend's Diane all right Rebecca Jarvis thank you are wearing from golf legend Tiger Woods for the first time since his car crash three months ago. Now he's opening up about rehab and if he'll ever play again. And you might want to consider coming over to the dark side house bids for a stiff the lord dubbed Darth Vader home. As just hit the market but the 7000 square foot Houston home comes at a hefty price tag. Find out more about it. Welcome back times take a look at today's science and technology headlines. Here's Ray Rice. In today's tech I tech plus safety ratings take a hit. The company lost top endorsements from two key groups hackers shifting to a safety system that uses camera instead of radar. The move by consumer reports and the insurance institute. For highway safety a fax Castro's newly built models three and wide Tesla has not commented. Instant heart is launching a new feature called priority delivery so users can get their groceries faster. The company describes the service as similar to be in store express lanes. Finally Kellogg's new bull vodka. It just debuted on to college campus as students use it to order custom made combinations of cereals. No word on when the bull bought we'll debut before a wider audience does it tech IX Diane back to you. Right Reena thank you and a few more things to know before you go Tiger Woods is speaking publicly for the first time. About the recent car accident that shattered his right leg woods tells golf digest compared to past injuries. This was quoted more painful than anything I have ever experienced because of rehab process of an entirely different animal. The tigers not saying whether he thinks he'll be able to play golf again but he does have a different goal in mind. Telling Doug golf digest my number one goal right now walking on my own taking it one step at a time right now tigers walking on practice. Even Chicago Cubs shortstop pop nearby as a show is why he's called a month borrower and the magician. Why does he hit a grounder that runner on second takes spin by as runs toward first but. And if he runs toward home plate and the first baseman chase is an end. The move allowed by his teammates to score all the way from second yeah. In the high end ends up being Palin may get all the way to second base and sell only now mind you there were two outs already. So to get by as out of all of first baseman had to do was just tagged first base is biased and afterwards. I just improvised. And if you are a super millions surgeon who knew where. And I got a deal for you the so called Darth Vader housing Houston's on the market for a cool four point three million dollars. The 7000 square foot home has four bedrooms five bathrooms and comes complete with a blue laser black backlighting. One fun though a small explosion in the thermal exhaust port could start a chain reaction destroy the whole payment. Just a remote possibilities so don't worry about evacuating before your big moments but try. Our producer Josh is both elated that I read that script exactly as written and probably trying desperately to spray but the money to get. And that does it really is ABC news live. Update and and this database for joining us. I remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context analysis and Star Wars real estate. We'll see you back here 11 AM eastern with a new update Stacy.

