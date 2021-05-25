Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Minnesota to hold moment of silence for George Floyd

Good morning I'm Diana state thanks for streaming with us in today's update today marks the one years since the death of George Boyd. A celebration of his life is taking place in Minneapolis today with musical performances. And special guest the governor also signed a proclamation calling for a moment of silence at 2 PM eastern lasting nine minutes. The 29 seconds the length of times and police officers their children. Held his knees on charges placed next. Coming up our team is live at George Bush where channel president Biden is set to meet privately with Boyd's family today at the White House. Biden spoke with the Stanley after Shelton's conviction promising to pass a police reform bill. He's seven deadlines for today but so far congress is at a stalemate. And George Floyd's death sparked protests around the world and jump started a national conversation on police reform and race in America. Let's go to Alex for -- live in George fled square in Minneapolis and Kenneth Mon Andy C. With more on the impact of Floyd's death thank you both. For being here Alex I want to start with you first so what's it like there at George Floyd's faring now. Well Diana right now mean they're getting ready for for today's activities you see the cars to file and filing in behind meter people out. We got vendors set up. Just plugged in astronomy here they'd be built a stage where there's going to be a concert later. I will say that in this is the most akin to those times were we reporting here last June that I've seen since. And certainly since this became an autonomous zone it's that is certainly a larger camera presence out here the media's back. Hot which which which marks the need to be changed right on the certainly this since. Of of a celebration of life today as this community from here is used to to honor the life and legacy. George. Floyd and a silver and Kenneth today employed family is scheduled to meet with president Biden at the White House luckily expect from that meeting. And what else does the family have scheduled today. It's a busy day for George floor he's family those loved ones many of whom were inside that courtroom during that three week trial there in Minneapolis. I just a few weeks ago. And we know that after that guilty verdict Derek show when it was president Biden who got on the phone with George Ford's family in the hallway of the courthouse. And he said you're invited to the to the White House as soon as possible and it's happening on the anniversary of George Forrest killing I'm who's going to be at the White House meeting with the president today is going to be. Man George florist brother his sister many of whom again we've seen in the public eye over the past year or so speaking out on their brother's behalf. Calling for action in the wake of his death calling for there to be more to happen in the halls of congress. Calling for lawmakers to change. When it comes to police reform. And to make change and so also meeting with the president will be Gionta Floyd and remember her words Diane what more than a year ago or less than a year ago at this point. I'm in the wake of the killing of George floor she took my daddy change the world and right now we know this family is. Really pushing really trying to force congress to change. Won't when it comes to police reform and to really. How play impact. When it comes to how policing happens in communities all across this country. I said it's going to be a busy time here for George boy's family here they're starting on Capitol Hill. Meeting with represented Karen bass. Also senator Tim Scott. Also senator Cory Booker these are all people who were working on that George for equal justice and policing act. We here at this point there is a framework. But as you mentioned there's been a stalemate here congress but we are hearing from Tim Scott this morning that there is light at the end of the tunnel. When it comes to this act it they're trying to get passed through congress. Anne and Kenneth I want to ask you more about an a second bad Alex I also want to go to. Something else the family just announced in terms of their push for change they're talking about details now the George Floyd community the level Linz benevolence fund. How are they hoping that this fund will help the Minneapolis community. Apple did die and you heard can't talk about the or push for change. And and certainly that's happening at a federal level but here's an opportunity for the Stanley is targeted for them to make an impact specifically. In this Minneapolis community specifically. This area 38 in Chicago and so they're starting with his benevolence fund. About 500000. Dollars. Midsize going to be doled out into grants. For organizations and businesses stated they believe have been negatively impacted by. Systemic racism here in this community. High and so again this is part of of of a local hyper local. Push. That it's also been echoed. At other levels of state and national that we've seen but this is this is how they want to impact this particular this particular community. And then Kenneth as you mentioned there are also looking to get this federal this national police reform bill. Off the ground the families using their visits Washington today to talk with a few lawmakers about that. So what is the status of bill because originally the president wanted it passed by today that doesn't look like it's happening. But what are the prospects of this bill will it get pass and make it to the president's desk and is they're timeline for that. At this point as you mentioned the dot line has. It's come and gone and the deadline is today and they won't meet that deadline but we've been hearing. Lawmakers on both sides those who organist Karen bass and Tim Scott saying we need some substantive here. We can't arrests this the NAACP is also set the scene you permits the same sentiments here they want the right bill. And that even though president Biden called for this act to be. This deadline to be met to date that this act be approved on both sides we know that it won't happen. And again it out those who are working on it say this needs to be something that state teak. Careful review something they take their time on and so I think that's why we've seen in this. These comments come out on the past day because they near the president's deadline but Diane it when it comes to the pressure that president Biden is facing east. Facing pressure on both sides to get something done here but especially by activists and members of his own party here. And so when they have that private meeting with that when he has that private meeting with George Bush scandal today we're not expecting any cameras. We're not expecting any comments from the president but we could hear from being crop the family attorney for George Floyd. Sam wait to come out. Outside of that White House and to say something later on about what happened during a private meeting. But back on that police reform again I mentioned earlier there's a framework we understand Tim Scott said that he can seem delighted to end of the tunnel. And it's got beat up course Iraq must point out the only black Republican in the senate who's working on this telling our congressional correspondent there is. A conscious effort to keep both sides of the same table fighting for the same issues. In making progress on those issues so what are the issues die and I'm we understand there are a number of sticking points for the biggest sticking point. Qualified immunity we understand that is. What war when you know obviously when it comes to qualified immunity. Com it's. Legally shows law enforcement from being personally liable for constitutional violations essentially. That allows people to sue police officers. If there constitutional rights have been violated Republicans want to keep qualified immunity in tact Democrats are pushing for higher police accountability. Measures here and so we obviously on capitol hole had seen a number. Up precious for the George Floyd justice and policing act. It passed in the house one month after his killing. But then at stalled in the senate. And so when it comes to the democratically controlled house people think yes it can get done mayor but if the senate where the problems are and we know is a closely divided. And Republican Democrat senate right now it's so. That's why you see senator Tim Scott taking the lead on this trying to find a bipartisan solution. That would give her enough Republicans on board and the senate and they would need about ten of those Republicans Diane. Ryan and an Alex we know that the day is full of events. Two both commemorate was happen also celebrate George Floyd's life so what are we expecting but there in Minneapolis. And across the country. Well they and I think one real power. Powerful moment is CU mentioned certainly deployed to and we meeting privately with president fighting bull ride around that time more were immediately after. The governor here governor Waltz has signed a proclamation urging residents. And Minnesota in Minneapolis to observe nine minutes in 29 seconds of silence. Who representing the nine minutes and 29 seconds dates Derek children knelt on George awaits nagged by. To block we're gonna check in with Alex and a bit something there maybe some trouble they're in Minneapolis for gonna check in with them. She we hope that they are safe. And meanwhile as lawmakers try to work on federal police reform some cities like Minneapolis and Louisville have already implemented their own reforms banning choke holds. And restricting no knock warrants elected officials and other cities like Austin Seattle new York and Portland. Also noted and twenty Twain to reallocate funds from police agencies other services like housing and mental health assistance let's bring in civil rights lawyer activist. And former president of the Minneapolis chapter of the NAACP Nikki Levy Armstrong. For a look at that change that has already happened and the change it activists are still fighting for Nikki know how do you feel today knowing. The tragedy that the day marks but also the movement that it sparked. Medium but it's one city that Minnesota. Makes let me stay will forever be asked in our minds that hey we witnessed the collision. A black man seared in our comedian plays are supposed to be progressive. I don't slips what you've seen are also well sleaze. Continue to persevere and demeaning and in some police violence and police murder and a mini mart ability. We also scenes also drugs slaves where. Who lives in the media would in the vicinity of drugs like it was L. Exel. And he's saying. Intersection. And the cable TU whole intersection for a year. Exit we. Nations here. Outside a police station and a governor check in. Sargent Mark Clark and Linda Steele but it. Was killed in what was there Minnesota on April. Eleventh but it is the longest. Period of time in wish citizens that enables you hold on him. Sue what they're considering sacred space. In honorable person was being killed by police in their remarkable. And acumen that doesn't church Floyd prompted this nation wide reckoning on policing in America and a nationwide conversation protests broke out across the country. With calls to defund the police among others so what do you think the long term impact will be from what happened to George Foot a year ago. Well seeing significant saying. You know there are at it on streets. Are only eighty became the first jurors shin-soo. It while I'm beauty. And and solid state or Maryland. Older term miracle he's looked right past you seeing play in so called an extra innings and placing restrictions. On no knock warrants. In Minnesota. Understated but not nearly enough we had a lot what are bills. Last year during the legislative session one almost. That he'll act actually included. Also is mine sure any unlocked or surrounding. In Iraq will close the web and online news issues are. And alert the all was championed by UOBI disorder. Any young black man was killed in. A rare win in the last couple of years. He had an underlying needs or is she knew was suicidal and police used by eight. India lady makes she'll need here they must Prada. I'm with you know what we have seen. In Brooklyn center actually. The mayor a great deal but you should see your. Arms are pushing for a community saints. One of the exact. It's been a shift now. News that conversation surrounding. Police being able to pull people Lawler clone seeing track and stock situations. Now on what they are pushing for their slugger. Professionally it's is he. The words includes stops like an unarmed person. You sure seem limited time to update our stock and it happens you. Wright as well Salerno XTO. Here in the state of Minnesota. A huge share from business as usual. Date other jurors station should adopt something similar. Ordered it decreased the amount. Not only racial well but again and the daily news gag. And would regard as some of police. Traffic stops and had occurred and stay. Yeah a long way to go out in an exchange insults were well. We are close the deal seeking qualified immunity which gained any road traction. I'm here in our legislature. In the ring around it is our choice that's. A new super. You lose in OE a RO traders a lot of are some things re opened the door to show being hired. New they're pretty use and the. Legal aid and the way these are being the orange police she. When he your CDs I got a police are shaking finally. They bouncing around it is it BO but. We're conceding Williamson pushed forward exchanged a particular system. We want to see. And hear the gators. The EU general or special prosecutor. For those and so yeah. So yeah I'm. There. She was seen as well the quality of expert witness and it does. The local Chinese and tried to use only a and he's going slower and victory in doubt they might. I'm chase where it. Has been transferred from a local county and he seemed used general. Or Barton ants at a meeting members. Rent civil rights lawyer and activist to Kimberly be Armstrong acumen thanks so lecturing on with us we appreciate it. It's our pleasure and I want to go back to Alex for Shea now at George Flint plaza Alex we were talking just a few minutes ago. You had to cut away had a so worried there Kinney he tells lament about what happened and and more importantly they guys are okay. Both Diane we we are okay its team you got to safety but I mean you can you heard during. You know that that second question to your third question is are asking me. What sounded like. Initially immediate cluster of of a fireworks but you know you use your morning or those pops he recognizes. It's did you did resembled gunfire and so our security team. Evacuated guests. How we ducked behind. Roll up a row of cars here in this this this church parking lot. And I hate to tell you did one of one over security guards here. Means and he'd seen gunfire. Maybe about a half block from from our live location. But again you know what we've mentioned how big this was the most akin to you are returned to life here that we saw last style last last June when. When this was was not an autonomous zone but I will say. That in talking with weather be leaders of the church are leaders of some of the small businesses here. They have mentioned the dead so we'll look. After. After the police sin and ends and ended in fire have been moved out of here and after this became an autonomous zone. They've been dealing with issues like this and when one of this. One of the challenges is when something happens people how do you did you first responders and how do you did medical ladin. And certainly you know today the anniversary. The one year after George forwards murder. What they're being so much so much emphasis. Any concentration from from the outside on George forwards we are people coming here warning to. Take part and died in Indian be a part of this energy. That's definitely something that's going to be of concern going border told you. Citing other setting up 444 concert here. And industries parking lot which is the kind of maybe maybe a block and a half away from where where. We believe this gunfire erupted so. This is this is going to be something that's. It's going to be of concern as as as the day progresses. It's underneath juvenile Alice junior team stays safe please glad you guys are okay. Welcome back here's another look at George Floyd square in Minneapolis as we mark one year. Since George Floyd's death it all started a global conversation around social injustice. TJ Holmes is a closer look at how one day in America has led to a national reckoning. What. George Floyd live life like most of us. He had made good choices and some bad choice as he tried to be good to people and on that day he was mostly minding his own business. On the day that he was killed him. When this. A generation of Americans this will be there and Mattel moment. They will never forget it's the summer of twins winning the death of George Floyd. We live the next unknowns. It was pry Dixon was housing authority. No income. Made batons and he is citing its life. And Harden of George's family wants his mother. His CC rule. He left his mom and his mom left him two and there was no secret everybody knew. Joyous and mom mom is you watched him. Bed love and had in his own way god have green. And they're there they used to always played immunity. Dominant emptiness. He would moving because of minivans or president's own. And while mom this mob. Who enjoys loose this who've been he used to always be able to go places and people follow lo wood and just like there. Denis elementary was listed as the fifth poorest school in he's denied his stage and the boys and girls win. Write an essay on what I wanted to beef and I Carla when I got I want to be a supreme court judge. When people say your honor he did rob the bank I will say BC it. He was a good student he was really quiet student. And tele got on the plane grant. Floyd is due in full while playing basketball. This is here it's going to let them listen want to put you can not remember. Based rule of pay as he's on the least in his new body all the way caught the ball. And he ballerinas have the best city in zone. Throw us because she's ball. Throw home was to them tragedies more than people even know. George would be the first in his family to go to college but he be back home within two years. The police she's into the suites in the two bills that talked existing data in every community. He would have trouble with the law. The most serious arrest and aggravated robbery and deeply guilty and served four years. He goes home matches she's losing he'll create your future. Big Gholston now fighting to help. Freedom in imports of your life. I met a big Floyd to tell he was. Our prison we needed somebody who was a gatekeeper whom people respected and who could open doors. And big floor was that person for us. What I saw Lewis who makes lol it was. Redemption. He was using the fact that he wasn't no C in the neighborhood and was helping young man and everywhere from five to fifty walked. Not your generation is clearly no spring is here it is. Yeah what this whom he would go to you what though he's going no sense from. But there were internal battles and George made the decision to follow a well known test to seek help. Locals call it going to Minneapolis. He needed to give away from day environment. He meaning they changed. We want to just be of the -- me in the Vietnam father. You know. He has to Colleen back to look ahead. Alice kids paying me. Andy. And Dan Lee and and Palin recent news. George attended a treatment program. Worked security jobs tried trucking school but struggles would come. Minneapolis is known for having some of the steepest disparities between. Black and white residents really white and everybody else. Minnesota nice. How ironic right. A year before he died George faced a crushing loss. His mother's just took a toll on him. He didn't know how to hymns. This faithful man. Was devastated. Which is leaking. And then came to open. George like so many Americans would be laid off and contract the virus when it came stopped by produced over you know. Struggled a little bit but. And violent deaths like those of free on a tailor and a model Marbury work anguishing communities. By the time we're on the cost the Memorial Day people just want to relief. From the psychological. Trauma of everything that they didn't feeling. On their holiday Monday in cub foods. George is alleged use of a counterfeit bill. Just twenty dollars and what ultimately lead to the police being called an. Zero eastern here commotion Georgia's unit on the ground leading you know for his life. Miss employees saying he can't breathe the officer saying he can breed if she can talk. It's not true. When she's is due tomorrow. He's not resist the rest you have to have a temple voice tomorrow my concerns. For George you know to the police. No response. I watch the this man murdered another main Hulu or like. And the for no reason. That was somewhat in Dalian city. One and said mom. This when he got real when. And people all around the world scene in video and it was like with the humanities. They look like bill unanimously kids on the road with Dunham bought. Hi TJ Holmes thanks for that and you can see more on after Floyd the year that shook the world a soul of the nation's special tonight at 10 PM eastern. Right here on ABC. 