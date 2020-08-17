Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Pelosi calls House back to address USPS concerns

Today's update House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back from summer recess to deal with growing concerns about the US Postal Service. Closer wants members to vote on a bill that would block cut taxes by president Trump's new postmaster general. If those cutbacks caused delays in mail ballots that could effectively deny some people the right to vote. Doctors are worried about the potential for a so called twin endemic this fall. They say Dylan would both Coleman nineteen and influenza at the same time could overload health care systems the CDC says the best thing we can do is get a flu shot. The good news is the Southern Hemisphere has seen fear of flu cases than normal during their flu season. Likely because of social distancing and the West Coast is dealing with a weather emergency temperatures are rising to historic levels teaming up with gusty winds. And lightning to kill dozens of wildfires. One of those fires was so big and so hot it made its own thunderstorm. Creating a fire tornado. California's electrical grid is also being tested by the heat some providers or were shorting to rolling blackouts to ease the burden. An Iowa governor Kim Reynolds is asking the president to declare last week's deadly get Rachel a major disaster. Farmers in Iowa we're expecting in record corn crop but now. More than a third of I was farmland is damaged the storm even destroyed tens of millions of bushels in storage. From last year's harvest tens of thousands of people are also still without power Taylor pulled from our affiliate station KG RCG. Is there live in until I know you spoke to residents and a senior living center who just got their power back but. They say they're not getting the help they need why. Yeah that's right and it's very heartbreaking to see and be seen some very sobering scenes of what these people are dealing with yet they just got their power back within the past 24 hours but. A lot of their food and their bridges man our spoiled. There are still dealing with a lot of challenges but dating around still getting up and downstairs. And this is not unique just at this residence a lot of people in the city are dealing with these type of challenges. They're still out. Side a lot of people are outside stunt spinning their tenth time outside because they just you know can't. Get up and downstairs they're waiting to get medical supply is and in really dealing with just the it. Then after affects of this storm. It's something that they're going to be dealing with for a wild. They're really. And the good sporadic insane and this is that a lot of community members have been coming around a dropping off food here dropping off water doing what they can to help. But I can cut a lot of that food was sitting out in the heat so. A lot of that food is spoiled so they still me a lot of hope here. And Taylor as you go through the area in general what kind of damage are you seeing we're seeing a few cooks now some huge trees fallen homes damaged. What do you see as you walk through the area. Yeah yeah. It's sad in a lot of ways of the the damage is still the same as it was in some places. A week ago when when the storm hit right away we'll turn around. Across the street here so we can show you some of the damage from across. The way from the living facility as you can see. Branches still down of people as property big trees cut down. They worked very hard to make the roads passable but it's still. It's still a mass out here and city crews are doing what they can the Iowa National Guard is here now. The Red Cross is trying to do what they can be everyone's inundated with trying to get so much help to people and so they're dealing with. A lack of of damage still a lot of power lines still down so it's dangerous and a lot of places a lot of places they have kids. And families out sex tape plain and so it's a real safety concern. I'm and then farmers are dealing with a lot of economic hardships on top of what there are you dealing with half of their. Court crack is damage so we're talking about billions of dollars that. That Everett they're gonna lose and so definitely. A sad time it's when it hit a lot of a lot of time for people to back to get back to normal and a lot of help it is definitely still needed here. And we know those farmers also dealing with. Some difficulties having to do with the pandemic to said Taylor hoping you and everyone in that area a speedy recovery from this disaster we appreciate the report thanks. And Grammy Award winner Adele is revealing the secret behind her new outlook on life we've seen photos of her physical transformation and is to grant. Now she's praising a New York Times best sellers saying quote I am so ready for myself after reading this book Stephanie Ramos has more. Dell's music has always to on the talking her voice captivating fans worldwide web. But these days. It's the Grammy winner's body transformation has the world classic. A Dell now sharing it partly comes from what she's learning about herself. After greeting the New York Times best seller untainted by author Glenn into oil. The 32 year old crowd adding to oil's memoir with helping liberate her mindset about her body. Saying after reading the book it does if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Read this book and have a highlight are on hand to make notes. Adding we'll shake your brain and make your soul screen the book is part memoir part self help encouraging women to abandoned old expectations set upon them by society. Freeing them to be there true untamed selves it's been flying off the shelves since we helped launch it here on DNA with our Robin Roberts. So what if motherhood is not about selling your children how to slowly die but how to bravely live and so it is our duty. To not settle for any relationship that is less beautiful than the one we would want for her baby amen Doyle sharing what she hopes people tick away from her work we need to stop dismissing untamed women. And start supporting them reading them raising them and even acting that. Casper Dell's lifestyle revolution Doyle says six. I have long respected and adored Adele so I was bee Yond thrilled that she found freedom and peace in untainted. Here's to a Dell and to every single untamed woman brave enough to quit pleasing and start living. And for those of us hoping it Dell's new outlook will bring new muse sick. She says she's keeping us in suspense she has no idea when she will be dropping a new album. Google says Australians may soon have to pay for currently free services the government there is considering making Big Ten companies pay for news content. In an open letter Google says the proposed law would force it to provide a dramatically worse Google search and YouTube could lead to data being handed over to big news news businesses. And we'll put free services or risk. But the head of the consumer commission that drafted the legislation sent Google will not be required to charge unless it chooses to do so. Google says the proposed law is unworkable. And Google's also not the only tech giant in a fight with a foreign government ABC's will Rea has more on that it tech. Seeing today's tech bytes German authorities launching an investigation into Amazon's relationship with third party sellers. Germany is Amazon's second biggest market after the US officials say. There were complaints that Amazon had blocked some traders early in the pandemic for setting prices too high. FaceBook is now merging and sir Graham and messenger chats that gives users the option. Of chatting across both platforms and that's the latest effort by the social media giant. To bring individual products and apps closer together. And take a look at the Lamborghini don't go carts the carmaker teaming up with a Chinese company to upgrade the electronics giants mini racer. Changes include a top speed of 25 miles per hour LED headlights for better visibility at night price tag. Just over 14100 bucks. And those your tech bites Diane UN on the Lamberty to go cart ballot. Absolutely out of commute to working that they now heartbeat will Rea thanks for the update. And a programming update for you be sure to tune in tonight at 7 PM eastern for ABC news live special coverage of the kick off to that's when he when he Democratic National Convention. Our team we'll bring you the latest that's tonight 7 PM eastern right here on ABC news live. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diana stated thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next Jim a.'s top stories. They say have a great day.

