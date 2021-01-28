Transcript for ABC News Live Update: President Biden set to sign new round of executive orders

Good morning everyone I'm Terry Moran thanks for streaming with us in kids' days update. Today president Biden was signed another round of executive orders these will be all about health care expanding access to the Affordable Care Act. One of Biden's new orders more open a new three month enrollment period under that act. During this pandemic another one reverses a ban on US funding to international nonprofit organizations that offer abortion services. President by this time forty executive orders since taking office last week. The Department of Homeland Security has issued a stark warning about growing threats of violence from homegrown extremists in the wake of the insurrections attack on the capital. According to them bulletin right wing militants and lone wolves could target elected officials and government facilities. DHS says extremist. May be emboldened by the January 6 breach of the US capitol if at first national terrorism advisory from the in the year. And then a White House covered response team gave an urgent warning. In their first of what will be they hold regular briefings saying. And that it could be to. 90000. More deaths in the United States in the next month alone sources tell ABC news discussions are now underway to call on as many as. 101000. Service members to help administer shots at a hundred sites around the country. So far more than 2030000020. Million people have received at their first dose. For the White House says it will be months before everyone who want to vaccines can get one vaccine rollout. They even more critically highly transmissible vibe but variants are being detected in states across the country. Now UK officials are saying a barrier there. Does appear to be more deadly and president finds chief medical advisor doctor Anthony fat to discuss the latest on the fight against Coleman nineteen and those new variants. Here on the in the US on GMA this morning. It is slow start with a situation we're facing right now we're seeing some cases coming down across the country were seen hospitalizations come down across the country yet. We'll set up prediction from the task force yesterday 9000 deaths. In the next month how would you describe what we're facing right now. Well it's still a very serious situation. George as the president said and as we have said in the corona virus medical team. That if you look throughout the country to dynamics of the outbreak are a little bit unstable even though for the most part. We're seeing general trans seven day transit cases going down and ultimately hopefully. Hospitalizations and deaths you have situations like the outbreak in California with the new variant there that's causing a lot of trouble. The threat of seeing now other meat variants that are you know at least from what we hearing from a UK colleagues. That increases the degree of transmits ability significantly. May be a little bit increase in legality but that. Variant the UK variant that's called. 117. It's a lineage at different type of mutant. It's it's here in the United States and it spreads and won the vaccine that we have looks like it would be able to come of that. Which is another reason why even though the messages sober about the fact that we're going to be seeing more cases and deaths in the future. The other messages now's the time to double down it would vaccine becomes available. Go get your vaccine because that's going to be very important problem is is not available everywhere right now we saw president Biden are the same is. They hadn't gone one point five million a day if it appeared. The members of task force were backtracking from that yesterday what can we expect in the coming weeks and beyond. You know what you can expect. If things go well and I think day will an escalation. Of the number of doses that will be available. Throughout various regions of the country. We know have contractual arrangements. With more Dan and Pfizer already. To get 200 million doses each. From each of those companies and most recently. We signed another contractual arrangement to get an additional. 100 million doses in addition to the original 200. From each of these so as the months go by George as we get into February march and April. We're gonna see an escalation. Some availability of doses that we may not have had a week or two with three you know are we moving fast enough to out raise the variants you mentioned the UK very else on this one from South Africa. Well the one a South Africa George troubles me and the reason it troubles me is that even though this is something. That is now really dominating the South Africa's scene when you look. At the vaccines that we have available now. The media didn't neutralizing antibodies that they induce it would talking about things just than a test tube when you measure that. Against the south African isolated it is diminished by mold in full in its ability to cover it it still within the range. But what you would predict to be protective. But I take no great comfort him that I think and we're doing get and that's one of the things that wanted to mention this morning George we're going ahead already now. And trying to stay a step or two ahead of things. By making vaccines. Along the same type. That we made for the ones we giving now but having it be directed specifically. Against the isolate that's in South Africa so that if it's necessary. May not be necessary but if it is will already be on the road to being able to give people a boost. That directs against the south African Islip. He says what we're doing right now so we're just yet we're not taking any chances well good. Good it good on that we're seeing this real controversy now that school's opening up the schools we know president Biden's goal to have all elementary schools open in the first. Hundred days being you're seeing some strong feelings across the country teachers and Chicago didn't want to go back didn't want to go back to work this week until they were vaccinated. The union is threatening to strike. What does the science say about where things stand right now. Well it's very clear that right now in the situation when you look at the community pennant trends of laid by a virus and now it's spreading. Winning the school's. Interestingly when you give the schools. The protection and the resources they need to be able to have me asking to get the teach is to be able to have the resource is they need. To do some physical separation. The infection transmission in school appears to be less than that of the community so if you have a situation. Where you have. A dynamic civil viral spread in the community it's less likely that the children or in the school. If we do things right it's less likely that they gonna get infected so the science tells us. That does something leaning towards all the things that we need to do obviously want to get the teaches vaccinated we want to make sure they have the resources to do it correctly. But when you look at the history of how this virus is moving in schools it seems to be less spreading there than it is in the community. Doctor fashioned things can for your time and information this morning. And thanks to George Stephanopoulos for that interview healthcare workers and Oregon turned a moment of meetings to in this snow. Into an impromptu vaccine clinic get a letter this they were on their way from administering doses at a mass vaccination event when they got stuck in the snow. They had six doses of vaccine left which would expire by the time they got home so. They offered the doses to officers who were stranded on that road letting. No shot go to waste the just being candid public health director said it was wanna quote coolest operations. He's ever been part of good good work Smart thinking that well though Robin Hood stock trading platform. Has restricted trading on GameStop after amateur traders inspired by a community on rented called Wall Street that's. Took advantage of a vulnerability that set that stocks soaring they saw that a number of influential Wall Street investors were heavily shorting GameStop which. Seems they were betting that that stock would crash but that's not what happened. And now amateur traders who got an early arcing huge returns and hedge funds while they've lost an estimated five billion dollars. And we are celebrating a Hollywood legend this morning tributes are pouring in for Oscar and Emmy winner Cloris Leachman whose career spanned. More than seventy years. She passed way yesterday at the age of 94 here's or Chris Connelly. Sex appeal oh then that. I still do. That and then some well into her eighties Cloris Leachman brought her deliciously elated like sizzle insists that comes as raising hope I'm just hanging. When her friend. Kind of ten teach and show. They didn't suit to doing the tango and Dancing With The Stars getting a leg up with the show's judge I hit until it. My leg dead. Did even before her Renaissance is a prime time provocative tricks Cloris Leachman had eight primetime acting Emmys and Academy Award. And an unmistakably great way with a comedic one liner. Oh that lives had they. New Iraqi theater of swallowing hair. The seventy she'd be best known as part of the ensemble on the Mary Tyler Moore Show as Phyllis Lindstrom. Married to Lars mother of bes creek over disclosing neighbor swimming in a sea of Twin Cities single. She's one of those geniuses. Who is capable of thinking on the spot and making it funny and making it truthful she'd bring those curls and that can load eyed gaze to the spin off. Phillips. Later taking on a different look as she took over for Charlotte re on the last two seasons of the facts of life meanwhile on film she was sensational at the gym teachers wayward spouse to The Last Picture Show. In my mind you can contact me here. Why not calling him high Hannity you you know. Remember her throwing the coffee pot we did Stephen King. Leachman would win the 1970 when supporting actress Oscar. I'm having an amazing lack hits and it isn't over yet she'd also starts a two comedies as young Frankenstein. Some ball merely. No thank you very much. No sex. All my team. For writer director Mel Brooks who tweeted such said news Cloris was insanely talented. Every time I hero horse Whitney I will forever think of Cloris is unforgettable frau Lugar. Born in Iowa Leachman attended northwestern and competed in the 1946. Miss America pageant she take her film debut. 