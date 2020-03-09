Transcript for ABC News Live Update: President Trump orders federal government to defund some cities

Good morning I'm Dennis Tito thanks for streaming with us. In today's update president trump has ordered the federal government to begin the process of deep funding some cities including New York city's Washington DC Seattle and Portland. He claims local leaders there have allowed quote lawless protest the move is expected to face legal opposition if he goes through with it. Meanwhile Joseph Biden is set to visit Kenosha Wisconsin today where he'll meet with Jacobs lake's family. The number of Americans filing for unemployment fell last week. 800 an 81000 people filed for unemployment benefits that's the lowest number of applications in a single week since the economy shut down because of the pandemic. And Dwayne the rock Johnson says he and his family have tested positive for Kobe's nineteen and Johnson says they got the virus from close family friends who quote. Have no idea where they pick it up. This has been. One of the most challenging and difficult things we never had to endure as the fabric. Johnson says they are all on the mend and are no longer contagious but he also says that he's counting his blessings. And is very aware that not everyone recovers from this virus. And a director of the CDC says we could see a coma nineteen vaccine as early as November 1. He's now asking states to prepare for that possibility as the WHO offers encouraging news for treating severe cases Victor can those in Miami with the latest. In a letter obtained by ABC news the CDC director is urging governors nationwide to get ready for a possible vaccine release by November 1. Just days before the election. The timing raising questions and concerns of vaccine might be rushed. It has nothing to do what November 3 is much as it has to do with. With September 30 October 30 November 30. There is encouraging new guidance from the World Health Organization this morning after looking at several trials published in the journal of American Medical Association. Recommending the use of Colin steroids in treating severe been critically ill coded patients. The fight to contain the virus as urgent as ever health experts still urging people to use caution and avoid large gatherings. No word of the first death. Trace of the South Dakota motorcycle rally in Sturgis last month. An event that drew a crowd of 400000. Many without masks. Schools and colleges from coast to coast are struggling to open the president of West Virginia University. Responding to reports of images like this one circulating on social media showing a large crowd outside of a popular bar. Many people not wearing masks saying in a letter to say that I am disappointed would be an understatement. University of South Carolina reporting that more than 1000 students have to over nineteen. And at the University of Georgia nearly 800 students tested positive for coping nineteen last week. At Indiana University blooming tin. Thirty of the school's forty Greek houses are now under quarantine because of the virus and are being asked to halt in person activities outside dining and housing. For the next two weeks. Across the country and Arizona State university's Tempe campus. More than 300 students are isolating following a rise in confirmed cases. We need you around campus immediately. Currently ranked incumbent since. Doctor if they felt she warning those colleges without brakes not to send students home say it is the worst thing they could do because they can continue spreading it. In their home state. Diane. Good advice there Viktor thank you. And despite the pandemic concerns millions of Americans are still expected to hit the road and the skies for Labor Day weekend. G a but he says is that New York's LaGuardia Airport with more on that kgo. Hey Diane good morning to you yet the pandemic is actually making it very difficult to make any travel predictions this year but take a look at this because for the fourth of July holiday this year. During the pandemic just over three million people got on a plane. That's down from more than twelve million last year. Memorial Day weekend nearly two million this year but last year more than fourteen million people flew. But for this holiday weekend experts say more people be hitting the road instead of taking to the skull eyes. And where are they going well according to the travel planning company trip it. Florida is this year's top choice for Labor Day Orlando Tampa and Fort Lauderdale all in the top 25 travel destinations. Phoenix is also a top pick all of this despite the covad cases and Arizona and Florida the Caribbean and Mexico also getting a lot of attention. Now if you are traveling by road just keep in mind traffic is getting a lot busier so make sure. To give yourself some extra time. Diane. Our idea but he says at LaGuardia Airport will make sure to be ready to ride their destinations Lachey and and FaceBook says it is going to abandon new political ads starting a week before the presidential election. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he's worried there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country. And that quote we all have a responsibility to protect democracy that means helping people register and vote and clearing up confusion about how the selection will work. All ads that are currently approved will continue to run on the platform through the election and for more on science and technology headlines here's will reap. In today's tech bytes Prince Harry and duchess negative Markel inking a big deal with Netflix the royal couple signing on to make documentaries. Scripted TV shows and children's series. Financial terms are private but analysts say the deal is likely worth well into the millions. Next step big real estate investment from Google it just unveiled plans to create a new campus in its home city of Mountain View California. The forty acre campus will include more than a million square feet of office space along with housing units and retail space. And your computer screen it is aging you a new study finds thirty hours in front of the blue light from your monitor. This is bad for your skin has 25 minutes of sun without sun screen experts recommend screening breaks and skin creams with antioxidants. The lesson the problem does your tech bytes die and maybe some of those blue light glasses might help. I know why and has antioxidants and it will maybe that's you know. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next Jim day's top stories have a great.

