ABC News Live Update: Former President Trump’s lawyers make case against conviction

More
Plus, the Biden administration said the U.S. will have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of July , and the CDC is expected to announce guidance on safely reopening schools
21:25 | 02/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Former President Trump’s lawyers make case against conviction

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"21:25","description":"Plus, the Biden administration said the U.S. will have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of July , and the CDC is expected to announce guidance on safely reopening schools","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75857289","title":"ABC News Live Update: Former President Trump’s lawyers make case against conviction","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-president-trumps-lawyers-make-75857289"}