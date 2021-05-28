Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Republicans expected to block Jan. 6 commission in Senate

Good morning I'm Dennis Tito thanks for streaming with us in today's update the senate is back in session this morning where Republicans are expected to block legislation. That would create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the capitol. Democrats need at least ten Republicans to support the bill the mother of capitol police officer Brian Selznick who died after the attack. Went door to door pleading with Republicans to vote for the commission saying voting against it would be a slap in the face to those who defended the capital. But sources now tell ABC news minority leader Mitch McConnell has been working the phones encouraging members of his party to vote no yeah. McConnell says the siege is already being investigated and has called the commission a quote purely political exercise. President Biden is expected to be to speak in Virginia at any moment on the progress that that's state has made in the fight against -- it. We'll bring that you live that it happens meanwhile millions of Americans are hitting the road and taking to the skies for Memorial Day as vaccination rates increase and cold but nineteen cases declined. The CDC reports nearly 60% of Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. 135000. People are expected to Pakistan's at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 this Sunday. Which could be the biggest crowd adding US intervention in a start there's an. And Microsoft is warning about a new Russian hacking campaign. The company says the same state sponsored hackers behind the solar wind cyber attacked. Are now targeting US and foreign governments using an email account from the US Agency for International Development. The emails which targeted more than 150 organizations. Claim to have new information about voter fraud claims in the twenties when election. Senate security experts say the hackers likely had some success in breaching their targets. A White House National Security Council spokesperson says they are aware of the incidents and are monitoring it closely. And we're hearing from golf legend Tiger Woods for the first time since a devastating SUV crashed. And a new injure you tiger is opening up about his painful rehab. And what's next for him TJ Holmes has that story. Tiger Woods is opening up about his recovery from that devastating car crash. Oh. Killing golf digest it was more painful than anything I have ever experienced compared to his past injuries calling the rehab process an entirely different animal. Oh it was just over three months ago when woods survived at rollover accident while driving in Los Angeles was suffered lacerations and bruising on his head nose and chin and an open fracture to his right leg. Leading to emergency surgery to insert screws pins and a metal rod in issuing. It's very fortunate mr. Lewis. What's able to. It's a life. Earlier this month woods shared a photo of himself using crutches to stand on a golf course but now he's not saying whether he thinks he'll be able to play again. Instead he has a different goal in mind telling golf digest my physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day Adam focused on my number one goal right now walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time. I think he's trying to keep his own expectations in check you know it just knowing him knowing his competitive spirit costing him there is a chance. At least trying cuisine it's possible. And I am most of the rehab is focused on that right leg he sustained. Fracture that is really difficult describe of one of the most grew some you could really imagine the net right leg so most of the focus is there. But still Diane they're not sure if he'll need more procedures or if he'll ever get full mobility in that lake again. All right TJ Holmes thanks for that ash. And the US is now reassessing where our troops are sent around the world. General Kenneth MacKenzie the top US general in the Middle East has completed a tour of the region where many countries are still asking. For American military assistance to deter Iran. But this comes as US troops could be taken out of the region and moved toward new threats in Asia. ABC senior pentagon reporter Louise Martinez joins us now from the Pentagon with more honestly thanks so much. For doing this I know you just returned from this week long trip with general MacKenzie so what's the significance of this reassessment and why now. Flooding and this is something that divide administration is undertaking to try to figure out globally wherever makes sense for US troops to be. How we've heard that the focus has been on Russia and China that's the national defense strategy that they inherited from the drug administration this is something that they want to continue in the future as well. So we for the last twenty years we've had so many troops in unit in the Middle East region. Tom that it's been a suck and injuring on resources for the rest of the military now they're trying to read determine does it make sense to go down in totals of first levels. I in the Middle East and leisure them and more than towards. The the Far East in terms of the endangered Pacific region as a college here depending on. So one of the main pro purposes that's Jim Secretary General intends he's trip care. Was to reassure America's allies in the Middle East. On that despite whether there is. Any kind of reengineering and forces on that the main priority will still be the Middle East for the United States and that they will have their back. And Louis you interviewed general MacKenzie again in Saudi Arabia just after he met with Saudi officials to discuss Iran so what's the latest on that relationship between Iran and the saudis. And you get the sense that the presence of American troops has deterred Iran and anyway. General MacKenzie was pretty clear that did the presence of American troops inside Saudi Arabia has deterred we call state vs state aggression from Iran. This is something that is very keen four Saudi officials because for the last year or so the last two years the had been receiving lots of missile attacks from. The southern state of Yemen. Inside Yemen as we remember you counties who if you rebels that are in charge armed and they are backed by Iran and they receive missiles from Iran. And they have been launching them back as Saudi Arabia in an effort to try to get. This Saudi troops that are inside of Yemen fighting against them. On to withdraw from and so low taxes and general MacKenzie was again reassuring them that there are capabilities. Comment because as he said they've been under attack and this is what he had to say about it. You know harm measure returns in the wall hold but I would say that I believe are popular theory has proven stadiums. Tactful way. It is not permitted proxy attacks from or hey you're from Yemen to Saudi Arabia or as we have seen. In Iraq yes or forces that are but it has brutal war surveillance latest. It's hard characterize attribution for each individual attack but it is very easy you know we're equally careful. It is very easy you know whether training camp it is breezy you know we strategic direction and and that all came from around. So Dan what he's talking about is Iran's malign activity in the region it's not just limited to inside of Yemen. We're talking about the backing of Iranian backed. See Shiite militias inside of Syria. Thanks to be inside of Iraq creative launch attacks against US facilities such as the US embassy. Com or even military bases on so this is not just limited to inside yet in this is a whole regional. I'll probably problem for Iran on interns at the United States wants to maintain as you heard him at the top. Deterrence against the run and he never knows until how to deterrence is working until it goes away endured and say that it. And I know you also visited Syria with general MacKenzie you lull us his take on why US troops are still there. And and what are some of his concerns having to do with that region. There are multiple reason YE the United States is still inside Syria. How when it amid the main reasoning he told us in a near you on is to try to prevent ice is from reforming. On there are concerns that guys who senior they've been defeated on the battlefield. Bomb but they can we come back together they can try to continue want to reassert themselves in that Kalla fit that we heard them. Bob brag about so often put allowed for the years of their entry in control inside Iraq and Syria. Comment but there's also concern about what where they're. You might be seeing some kind of incubators. Four extremism in the future in particular this massive camp called Al hall. For about 70000 refugees in there the majority of them are. The children and the winds of ice is fighters. It's consider concerns that may be this next generation and extremists settings on the can be extremists on May be fermented right there inside that camp and here's what he had to save. And we've always heard that Syria is complex now. He explains Louis okay. I'm sure there are a lot of factor lot of nations and lot of interest that collide here in Syria. In northeastern Syria is a perfect example one of those one thing I would say as our interest in Syria is getting after the final. Completed action. And preventing ice is in any form from ever being able to threaten the United States that's the reason we're here and that's the reason that we. Maintain this network and were brother is steel partners up and down that opened on the U pretty throughout. When and if things that general MacKenzie is really focused on. Is making sure that the extreme is an angle inside that all halt prison county detention camp. On doesn't pick expand further. Now you heard in talk there about how complex of the mission it is inside of Syria it's not just think. Crisis he also held the president's. Of Russian troops who are they are backing liaison regime you've got the Turks in the north they have their own interest so it's a very complex battle field. And how does this all tying into the beginning of troops who need a worldwide. Well he needs concerned that if you need to maintain a presence inside of eastern Syria. But ultimately the decision is not going to be up to him it's going to be something that the Pentagon is gonna decide. And then be on that president Biden will have to decide. Whether the troop presence of US troops inside Syria is gonna have to continue as the focus shifts to Russia and China Diane currently Martinez thanks for that. And a lighter note had a mistress sharing the spotlight five year old Reagan's preschool graduation was canceled so her mom came to the rescue of three air onstage. For her own graduation. Ceremony but mum got a surprise of her own both graduates will join us live. Right after the break stay with us. Welcome back it's time for feel Good Friday wearing bring your little good news heading into the weekend and today it's all about Rihanna Hawkins and her five year old daughter Reagan after Reagan's preschools graduation was canceled her mom one to find a way and gave Reagan the graduation experience. So Rihanna who was also graduating decided to share the spotlight. Bringing Reagan onstage during her own commencement ceremony at Drake University but to both of their surprise as Rihanna was handed her master's degree certificate. The school gave great in a diploma are all in joining us now I think graduates themselves Rihanna Hopkins Reagan Robinson thank you so much. For being here and in relations U boat. Thank you don't need this. So Rell are Alice halting came together. Yeah so great genes she was graduating released early in the course that's why I'm looking in the east and she are he had. And they crazy in interest in here her graduation got canceled because her teacher head. To go on veterans because she's have been put our fingers to her English and I they don't want to take that experience you write your hand it was her married her speculation. Mounts her life. Not just wanted to ensure that she had that experience in the locker to stage. As a mother of colors we always think about that clean and my original clean US to have her marker is agent me and now we're here. And so how did you steal then when use the university president. Then take that extra step of actually handing Reagan her own diploma. I was mind alone because. I didn't expect for him to give earned diploma. I kind of went on the really need to give me the until this good or gone to bring her because I didn't want to give him the chance Tuesday no we didn't do that. Ticker is so when he gave her an accomplished. It was. A heartfelt. Experienced because at that point is shown that the university supports the he's shown that they according. A little and her future success. You can see that you get a little teary eyed when you when you see that moment rating haven't UCLA in that moment when you got handed. Your own diploma finally after your own graduation was canceled. Me. What did you say your mom after that moment. You can. And Rihanna you said he wanted Reagan to appreciate what it's like to accomplish your goal so. How do you still does to lead by example on that day and to receive your master's degree with your daughter Breyer sighed. Yeah who. So there are accomplished because. Me in my master's degrees is allowed big ears. So it is repeat after me in his or her. The people who may not feel like they can get there. So being a representation of that as low as the in her room I had from my entire show that when she shouldn't rely. Lot of college given her degree you know gone after her ghost chasing her dreams include engine perspectives. I'm capable of doing whatever I want what I mean no more capable. Sure my daughter that she can do whatever she thought her nineteen. And Reagan how did you feel seeing your mom get her master's degree of that day. Me CE and that you're on graduation when you pictured what it was going to be like what did you think. You mean a little. Did or are you happy how do you feel about having the graduation when the graduation your plan but what did you think about the graduation you got. The CE will. The crowd let me ask you this had of the crowd reaction they gave you that diploma did people start clapping. Although there are only in the happy weeks and an Reagan tell me now that your moving on kindergarten Heidi billion look forward to that. Yeah. Rihanna and Ayers single mom to so what did you take away from that moment. Seeing Reagan walk across that strays while you yourself while raising her are getting your degree as well. It is now. Well me. I was just gradually from our journey. Because their final game experience of being taxed beings that are there inherent challenges in their current staff had to go to my life. I don't think that my own man went hat in the air show it just felt. Great to be. A single mother and still be able to do something that being because getting her masters is ED. Especially being a single mother I had just not cater to Nash and ardent foes from Josh. It was it was must definitely. It was a major attorney Alice say that it was a very nature. I'm sure you're juggling so much during the course of all of this what's your advice to other moms are just people out there who will feel like they're struggling right now to make it all war. And what's your advice to Reagan. A. Of them my own as I was saying don't get better. Aimed you know times make it hard time thinking. You may feel like there's a never ending. But it an innocent there's always lighting everything that we go through our bad days we have there's Hershey shining. It is a mix so that way we can go back insert there is any tumor beautiful dire. I was saying you are capable of doing it and put your mind to go ladies and every ten years. Always continue to say affirmations and wounding. I live he's. Quarantine being cute. No candidate even better notes and other and that Rihanna raining graduation again and thanks so much for sharing your story with us. Thank you know you have an amazing day you to enjoy the weekend ladies wishing you the best. Big shoes yeah. And that doesn't fit as ABC news live update I'm Diana Zeta thanks for joining us and remember ABC news let us your free all day with the latest news context and analysis stay safe everyone have a great weekend.

