But we begin with the search for survivors in Surfside Florida as rescue effort Strachan to their fifth day. At least nine people have been killed more than 150. Are still unaccounted for as more than 400 rescuers are working round the clock. ABC's TJ Holmes is in Surfside with the latest. Officials identified for more victims overnight among them Tony six year old Luis Bermudez and his mother. As the desperate search for survivors enters its fifth day. This morning crews and officials working around the clock refusing to give up hope that we just a few more miracles. Each day. The death told climb to at least nine overnight more than a 150. Still unaccounted for. Rescue teams arriving from Israel in Mexico to support the operation six to eight squads scouring the massive destruction at any given time. Pouring through the rubble left behind after this horrifying moments of collapse. This whole section of the Champlain tower's south now gone. Twelve stories pancake into the ground the way the building collapsed leaving some hoping that voice or pockets of air. Could form in the rubble large enough for someone to survive and now new questions about the Champlain towers. The city of Surfside releasing documents from Tony eighteen. Estimating the cost was nine point one million dollars to address. Issues raised in its when he eighteen report that found major structural damage to the concrete below the pool deck including failed waterproofing. An engineering report from that same year identified significant structural damage to some parts of the building. Now concerns growing about the towers sister buildings nearby. These photos from Champlain towers east. Showing chunks of concrete missing from columns in the parking garage one expert tells us the damage and those images alone would not calls a complete system failure but some residents refusing to take any chances. Fear relative Ramsey who has lived in that building for 21 years now leaving over fears her home could collapse and health concerns. I wanted to stay. I wanted to have but the community at the same time where they Meeks although her dust smoke five year put you tonnes de hair I stopped it to be pretty difficult for me to but he has. Also this morning growing concerns over Champlain tower's north similar in construction and ace of the building that collapsed Surfside mayor Charles Burkett says they're urging people to evacuate but not mandating it. I don't know if I'd be comfortable staying in that building until I knew for sure that they had done a comprehensive. Top to bottom study on. What's going on with the systems in. And Diane back in 1995. In Seoul South Korea. Building collapse a woman was pulled out of that rubble after sixteen days to go back that's when he thirteen Bangladesh. A man was pulled out after seventeen days after building collapse there go back to 2010. That Haiti earthquake someone was pulled out of the rubble after 27 days so you have stories like that. And the word is not unlikely the fact of the matter is is not unprecedented. For people to be pulled out of the rubble after. After many days and many weeks even so full is the word here until otherwise noted Diane. That's very resume those rescue teams still working round the clock TJ Holmes in Surfside Florida thank you. Meanwhile families are growing more more desperate for news of their loved ones some are holding out hope as TJ said. Others are looking for closure ABC's Victor Kendall has their stories. This is our part commanding control and planning. ABC news getting an inside look at the base of operations for Miami Dade fire rescue is Florida task force one. And a lead unit that's been deployed to disasters all over the world but this one hit home. What keeps you guys going for us first team members you know folks individuals. Are trapped in doubt. That degree that were victims of this event. The process is boosting. Relatives asked for DNA samples to help identify those found in the rubble. They bring unique characteristics for the missing such as tattoos and scholars Dixon Wilson whose grandparents or any and Miriam knocking lived on the third floor. Says that his family has gotten sixteen phone calls from the apartment landline only to. Don't you stand together and we're just trying fit rationalize. What's happening there that we're just trying to get answers. The trial earlier this morning Robin Roberts speaking with Miami Dade fire rescue chief video Perez about the search and rescue efforts. We have the latest technology as far as rescue equipment. We del solar systems acting here we got unnerved funder of ground now sonar systems that can detect. Victims we have we brought in. Huge trains to helpless in this big slabs of concrete and obviously that's an aid so we can get inside and then again find those boys. That we know who might possibly be there and then you know. Rescue those people. Senator Kennedy joins me live now from Surfside Victor what are you hearing from engineers about the issues raised and that's when he eighteen report. Diane I've spoken with a number of engineers since this happened and they all tell me pretty much the same thing that they believe it's going to be. Multiple factors that contributed to this collapse it would tell you a little bit more. But vowed that she does an eighteen reported self released by the city of Surfside showing the estimated cost of the mandatory forty year recertification process. Was nine point one million dollars this is to address issues raised and that's when he eighteen report. That found quote major structural damage. To the concrete below the pool deck including failed waterproofing and engineers also filing another document shredder on the same time. Describing the over all concrete framing. Has been. In good condition so there are still so many questions it unfortunately they won't be answered. For some time because this investigation is what's big weeks months maybe even longer and again the priority here on the ground Diane. They're still on search and rescue. Manager on that had the fire chief says that they've found some Voyager air pockets within the rubble. And that's allowed them to be that kind of tunnel through the building how important is that at this stage. Diet is critical but keep in mind as I've been saying this is. Big dangerous. Like delicate operation. Here is what she's Kaminsky said just yesterday that there is avoids base we want to make sure given every possibility for survival. Then that's what we can't just go in and move things around radically because that is going to have the worst. Possible outcome see how the safety of the crews and the safety of any possible survivors on the line. Diane and Victor as they listen for updates what are you watching for today. Well we're waiting for an update a few hours here from officials so of course. But the one thing real are all hoping force word on any survivors. And then we'll see if the numbers have changed at all. Overnight one thing or should Mitchell it didn't rain pretty early this morning it's a sealant that got the fires under control which have to see if the elements will be on your. There are side today the way the mayor of Surfside is but it given all the fires they've had to deal with. Then the rough weather and the stifling heat they haven't had a resource is problem here they've had a look problem. Crossing fingers for a little bit of good luck there in Surfside today Viktor had to thank you. And former attorney general bill bars speaking out for the first time about former president trumps false claims at the election was stolen. Barr tells our chief Washington correspondent correspondent Jonathan Karl. That he personally looked into trans allegations of fraud and found there was nothing there now trump is unleashing on Barr calling him. The disappointment in every sense of the word. Jonathan Karl has the story. Bill Barr doesn't mince words and a series of exclusive interviews he tells me he investigated Donald Trump's claim shortly after the election. And found there was just nothing there. And it was all be yes. Yeah I had no motive there's a precedent. My decision won't want long rule is that there's nothing there was. Bart told me conducted his own informal inquiry into the major allegations. Trump himself was making. Sheikh salmon to the evidence he talked to the experts he took them seriously but it was all bonk. For example he talked to cyber security experts at the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI about allegations that voting machines were raped. You can talk all you want to have you know. Just could have been. Or you know whatever but its accounting machine and we save everything that was captaincy just reconciled. There's a pile right there have any knowledge of thousands predator galaxy therefore. There's been no discrepancy we reported anywhere it is just look at that means I'm still unaware of any discrepancy. On December 1 when Barr was still attorney general he publicly declared there was no evidence of widespread fraud. Prompting Donald Trump to explode in anger during a meeting at the White House. Multiple sources who witnessed the president's reaction told me they had never seen him so angry one said quote. He had the eyes and mannerisms of a madman how the expletive could you do this to me why did you say it trump demanded. Because it's true bar replied you must hate trump the president responded you must hate trump. And Jon Karl joins me live now from moron says John Barr was seen as one of comes most loyal cabinet members so what do you think the fallout will be. From hearing him speak so bluntly about this. Well up. You you're you're exactly right on this that the did what makes this so significant is. He was. Perhaps the most loyal cabinet member are seen as the most loyal cabinet member but more important than even fat. Is that borrowed was considered the most popular cabinet member among the trump base among the people that are out there right now. Who actually believe. What the president has said his lies about the election being stolen about election fraud. So now you have that individual this isn't this isn't solemn. Republican in congress or somebody that was critical trump this is this is bill Barr this is the guy that stood behind trump throughout the Russian investigation. And he even bill Barr the ultimate trump loyalists in his cabinet is saying. That there is nothing to these allegations that he looked into them and they're all as you heard it his word BS. AM BS a Hugh Hewitt right for it without one John are you also spoke with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell about this. Why was he saying to bar as this whole thing was going on. Pulled this is another de they're so many remarkable elements. To this story and frankly. 22 what was going on during these final months of of the trump administration I've been spending. A lot of time over the last several months trying to or talking get every all the key players all the people that were around the president. Bomb and that you go through in his administration outsiders administration about what was going on after the election the president was making these outrageous. Allegations. Under preparation for for reading a book about all of this and and one of the details here. Didn't it is so remarkable is that McConnell. Who had said no thing. Nothing publicly. About these allegations and tell waved told the middle of December. McConnell. Called bill ball are on multiple occasions. And this account has been confirmed by not just McConnell also bar so both men have that told me this is this is accurate. Did the McConnell called him. And was urging him in fact pleading with him. To come out and publicly contradict the president's claims about election fraud to come out and say there was nothing to it. So McConnell was doing this even as he himself was saying nothing about it and and and here's that the kick her on this is. McConnell told Barr I can't do it because I need him in Georgia meaning. He couldn't come out and say there was no fraud that the claims were bogus because. McConnell was worried about the two run off elections in Georgia those two Georgia senators that had run off elections on January 5. And McConnell was worried that if he came out. And said Biden legitimately Warren there's nothing to these claims of fraud that he would enrage Donald Trump so much that would jeopardize. Those two Republican senators who were up. For this runoff elections in Georgia. And he'd. Called we're repeatedly to Barnes and you're really the only one they can do it and ultimately. Bob Barr did it he Bard didn't he came out not as bluntly as he did in the interview with me but on December 1. He came out and end the language back then was there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud it could have tipped the scales of the election. And I sign your Twitter free this morning John and now former president trump is going after McConnell tip. Bob did did did did the former president has put out a statement by. It is a remarkable statement balls in terms of its content and its links. It is a day could goes on fur fur for a few pages. Added it could viciously attacks. First of ball bar called gimme rhino Republican in name only. And then it goes after McConnell who in this to keep kids but trump calls a another beauty. Andy and he's accusing both of these people not being real Republicans. Because they have both now. Come out perhaps belatedly in both cases. In said that that there is nothing to these fraud claims. Now John chump still hold a lot of power in the Republican Party how much impact do you think this will have on that. Well I. You know if it it's such a good question and these the honest answer is I don't know why you would think. Did having somebody of the stature within the trump space has bill Barr coming out and speaking so bluntly it would have a big impact. Bobbled but there have been so many moments where you would've thought that Republicans now finally would say you know an off. There's nothing to what the price though that what the former president is saying it is time to move on. The bottom line though you saw in Ohio. There is no other Republican mom in the country they can attract the kind of crowds that Donald Trump can attract. Who has the kind of support among rank and file Republicans even after all of this pull this have an impact I think this will have some work. Of an impact. But at the end of the day at the end of this day he's still going to be the most influential Republican in the country. My chief Washington correspondent. Correspondent Jon Kyl John. Thank you and your book on the last days of the trump administration betrayal is out everywhere at November dot congrats on that as well. And overnight president Biden ordered airstrikes near the Iraq Syria border the airstrikes targeted Iranian backed militias and the administration says there in retaliation for recent attacks. Against US troops and facilities in Iraq. Rachel Scott is at the white house with more good morning Rachel. They ended warning this is the second time that president Biden has ordered airstrikes in this region we're told that this is meant to send a very clear and direct message. Please listen rooms and backed by Iran that there will be serious consequences that US forces continue to be threatening to or attack now take a look at this video released just overnight. Showing the moments these airstrikes were carried out. At this time it's unclear if there were any casualties defense officials say that the targets were three facilities behind recent drone attacks on American troops in Iraq. The Pentagon is describing this as a defensive strike calling it necessary. To address the threat but as escalation does come at a critical time when talks have been under way to see if the US in Iran. Can return to that landmark nuclear pork that former president Donald Trump withdrew from now these militia groups are already vowing revenge they say they will continue to target US forces Diane. All right Rachel Scott at the White House Rachel thank you. And the highly contagious delta Varian is leading to a surgeon called it hospitalizations. States with low vaccination rates are particularly vulnerable ABC's Ellen Lopez's outside CDC headquarters in Atlanta with the latest Allan good morning. Hey Diane good morning even as Kobe cases drop across the country there aren't. Pockets for infections are rising that dealt a variant a major threat in the fight against the virus. Especially states when low vaccination rates hospitalizations. In Arizona Arkansas Nevada. First surging all by nearly twenty percents for more. And that highly contagious strain of the virus has now been detected in all but one state Missouri now the coming off hot spot for that variant hospitalizations. They're at their highest level since March. Anything is real beer and now we imposing. It's indoor mass mandates just ten days after lifting them amid a surging cases related to highly contagious strain the prime minister there. It's urging those toward not vaccinated to get that. Our continue to Diane all right Alan Lopez and Atlanta thanks Alan. And out of that life threatening heat in the west newly 25 million people are under excessive heat warnings. Our rob Marciano is in Portland Oregon where they could set an all time record for the third straight day. Hey good morning Diane the furnace is awful blast here in the Pacific northwest this is a historic. Climate change amplify he way we had a 112 degrees yesterday it the old record two days ago was 107 so we really blown that out by five degrees and at 104 in Seattle all time record there. Litton BC and Canada won sixteen. In British Columbia that's an all time record for the entire country. Of Canada. Penetrated as part of the world you know not everybody has holes air conditioning so if you're gonna see breaks down Arafat's and friends who had that happen good luck getting a technician there's been a run on. Portable. Here in this community organizers in the store you can't get what do though you go to this cooling center I'm standing next to where over 200 people horror house. They get food they've got water they got cots and most importantly they've got to air conditioning. There. There loading up water to deliver two folks who need them 80000 bottles of water the mall mall Mike Downey has on staff. And the vault volunteers are are helping deliver those we went out and saw just how hot it was in the streets yesterday these temperatures are typically measured in the shade. You go out to the streets the asphalt we measure Hans 157. Degree temperature there. And people are living on the streets it has been and this explosion. Of bought house lists are homeless population here in the last couple years. All right so 115 that's expected high temperature today third in a row over all time wrecker we expect maybe even getting a 110 Seattle seven states and as he waves thirteen million under. Steelers. And I'm not really cooling off all that much to tomorrow on the I 95 Porter RI five quarter matter of fact the entire northwest will remain warm. Well above average through the rest of the week Diane. All right rob Marciano thank you. Should not get more on that forecasts in the latest on when this heat will subside. ABC news chief meteorologist ginger zee has more on that hi ginger. And we are sandwiched between the heat from the west and the east right here in the mail the country there was a state of emergency here in Michigan we have more than five inches in Grand Haven but when half splits. On the east side of the state you can see what that resulted in some are really big troubles on highways those trucks just. Under water and just submerged in there. Well unfortunately those flood alert stretch all the way back to New Mexico and Texas today the bulk of the rain looks like summer between Oklahoma eastern Kansas and Kansas City and up to Chicago and so flash flood. Alerts are up and that means that that 110 four inches happens very quickly. Here Ari super saturated analyze these places. Targeting three to five inches in any of those yellow orange and red so keep an eye on that especially these plans to drive now I'm I mentioned that we are sandwiched between that all time record heat in the Pacific northwest is blocking pattern set up the trough here. And then look at the heat that ridge ship building and staying. This'll be an illegitimate heat wave meaning ninety plus for a lot of folks from Wilmington Delaware all led to bang your main you've got a heat advisories in place he'll feel close to 100 or a 105 degrees and the temperatures the actual air temperatures will stay in the ninety's than 96 and 95 bill Tuesday and Wednesday for New York City. Boston. Evening getting into the mid and even upper ninety's so hot hot hot as they get into summer Diane. Drank in Jersey thank you. And want to know what it's like to be in the first crews to set sales from the US since the pandemic when we return our geo but he says he is on that ship. With a firsthand look. Welcome back a cruise ship has set sail from the US for the first time since the pandemic started. The celebrity edge launch from Florida with 100%. Of adults on board vaccinated transportation correspondent GO Benitez is on board with more. This morning America at sea what's it like to be back. It's our honeymoon possess the ability to undergo an life as good today on board the celebrity edge all adult passengers are fully vaccinated. No masks or social distancing and that the thing that's open but crewmembers serve the food. We're told right now that this is a fully vaccinated sale if it wasn't would you have gotten yes. We would have really want is we love to cruise. The edge beginning its journey in floor of which is at the center of a bitter dispute with the CDC over vaccine mandates. As the public remembers those images of cruise ships without breaks last year. Don't sugar coated don't look at it through rose colored glasses you got a big problem and you gonna need big solutions. And so we worked on that. Richard Fain is the chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean which owns celebrity. A federal judge ruling this month that cruise ships in Florida cannot mandate vaccine. It's what happens when you start seeing larger numbers of unvaccinated Athens. Well the vast bulk of our guests want vaccination that's part of our policy. That we need the vast bulk of people on board he taxi. The unvaccinated he says will pay for their own testing before during and at the end of the troops masks will be required for those passengers. And they'll have separate seating. Even with the vaccine there will be isolated cases just three weeks ago to adult staying in the same room. Tested positive aboard the celebrity millennium in the Caribbean. And on Thursday to children tested positive and Royal Caribbean adventure of the C. He's let's say I'm in contact with someone who test positive later on. What happens to me where to why go well as soon as you're gonna fight and you will be fairly quickly because we have that technology. Then we will isolate you and then we will test you right away. Meanwhile the cruise industry supports more than 400000. American jobs. It's not even just. The jobs that are associated with the cruise industry there's all of these branches you know that supplied cruise lines. Captain Kate the cure her of her first female captain of the mega ship gaining a tick talk following of almost two million during pandemic. Spending most of the past fifteen months on this (%expletive) 318. Days straight in what was that like it was amazing. The strikes came off crew members became. Friends and family. And captain Kate says she really felt a responsibility to be here during that time especially to get all of the employees back home she says that was a monumental task and she did not see your husband. For seven months straight be no Diane I gotta tell if this really feels like pre pandemic times here because as we talked about. Every adult passenger on board is fully vaccinated only the 24 children here. Are not and so that's why these passengers at this ship. Fifty correspondent GO Benitez looks like you're all having great time saved travels. And last night's BET awards were full of surprises from Carty beach to make in these stallion. When we come back we go backstage with the stars and hear them. I'm how it felt to be back on stage live in forever real audience bears back. Welcome back we will get another read on a job market on Friday with the release of the monthly jobs report. Analysts are expecting 800000. Jobs a have been added in the month of may. It's also one of the best times to look for a job with nearly ten million jobs open across the country right now. So if you're looking for work cat you stand out from the rest of the pack ABC's Rebecca Jarvis has a closer look. Like so many graduate this year G pop goes senior year of college was and how she imagined it our entire senior year was remote so that was certainly disappointing and many lives and now that graduation has coming on the job search has begun luckily for Gionta and her peers. There are entering their job market with they record high of nine point three million job openings more than twice the amount available than this time last year deer are a lot more entry level jobs available as soon as the country is starting to open back up. We're seeing big industries that continue to Hulk is navigating this transition how are really starting to high. Obviously a lot of internships are canceled it a little more typical I was fortunate enough she who have. And a lot of internships. Or pandemic she's been able to keep in touch with the networks from her previous internships to help find opportunities. Annual is a work study project to booster resonate when she couldn't be in turning. I was still able to. He hands on and a music industry like project not necessarily adding additional injection. Standing out on your resume is something -- career expert Catherine Fisher says is especially important in a remote environment she says due. Utilize your network some people say well. You know I don't have a network to actually jail about it coaches the professors at teachers classmates that friends. That is starting to build your network access your skills a lot of skills are transferable if you were at bartender for a waitress during college. You've got customer service you have time management you got people skills sales. Those skills can apply to the jobs that companies really hiring form and apply early and be strategic if you're one of the first people to apply for job in the first ten minutes or four times more likely to get hired. So set of those job alerts. And economists predicted the job market will get more competitive in the next few months fails to say the one thing employers are looking for right now. Is reliability. Rebecca Jarvis thank you. And with today's science and technology headlines let's go over to Monaco's are up to a since it is set by it's still looming deadline about robo calls by Wednesday every US voice provider. Let's implement new technology forcing robo callers identify themselves. Americans received 22 billion robocalls from January to may. Google will now let you know when it doesn't have a reliable answer people who use a search engine to look up breaking news are rapidly evolving topics may be warned. But the results are changing quickly and awaiting reliable sources. It's one of several measures aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation. And China sharing images and audio from its Mars rover. Footage included the vehicle landing on the red planet as well as video of its movements on the surface and is rover landed last month it joined NASA's perseverance. But in a Bryant in March. Visit tech bytes and axiom all right monikers are Abbie thank you. And now the big night at the BET awards from the show stopping performances that huge surprise announcement from Carty be. Jane Orman was there for at all and went backstage with the night's big winners. Culture's biggest night is back. Returning with a live 100%. Vaccinated audience and none of zulus screamed insight and clr. Megyn does sound in winning bid. Taking home three awards including viewers choice pay and best female hip hop artist. I think it's ought to Wendell support me couldn't. If it's really appreciate it. Her celebrating her birthday in to win for best R&B artist. Honestly it's been a crazy year and I just feel like this site. An expert they ever. Leading the celebration of creativity forward and excellence. Whose two run DP Henson. I would have along because you not be having this is the girl not as everybody's exhibit even I am. I love digging up women's. Her craving deny steam we the year of the black woman. Women even after. Elect strength and supple ever mood okay good biggest surprise of the night. Party V taking the stage alongside amigos and dropping jaws showcasing her second baby bump. In the little non next setting the stage a blaze stunning the crowd with his Michael Jackson inspired performance. Which ended with a kiss from the bold young artist. I really happy. And there was royalty in the house Queen Latifah receiving the lifetime achievement award. And Sullivan taking home album of the year sharing that moment with her mother. We now have her here when you went through I think you're everything but then standing right next year there on stages he accepted. Born on December medicine have a chance to see this having. One of the biggest moments of the evening. The high energy all star tribute to the late tee and then. Hi Jane Orman thanks for that great show. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and I remember ABC news live is here to bring all day with the latest news context and analysis. Plus you right back here at 11 AM eastern with the new update Stacy.

