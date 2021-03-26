ABC News Live Update: New storm threat after 23 tornadoes tear through the South

More
Plus, President Biden now hopes for 200 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, and Pfizer is testing its vaccine on children ages 5 to 11.
16:10 | 03/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: New storm threat after 23 tornadoes tear through the South

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"16:10","description":"Plus, President Biden now hopes for 200 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, and Pfizer is testing its vaccine on children ages 5 to 11.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76706850","title":"ABC News Live Update: New storm threat after 23 tornadoes tear through the South","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-storm-threat-23-tornadoes-76706850"}