ABC News Live Update: Tropical Storm Sally barrels toward Gulf Coast

More
Plus, deadly wildfires blanket the West in toxic smoke, and a manhunt for the man who ambushed Sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles.
30:07 | 09/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Tropical Storm Sally barrels toward Gulf Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"30:07","description":"Plus, deadly wildfires blanket the West in toxic smoke, and a manhunt for the man who ambushed Sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73002051","title":"ABC News Live Update: Tropical Storm Sally barrels toward Gulf Coast","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-tropical-storm-sally-barrels-73002051"}