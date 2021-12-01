Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Trump makes 1st appearance since Capitol siege

Good morning I'm Diana stayed out thanks for streaming with us in today's update we are seeing a president for the first time since last week's capitol stage as the house prepares for an unprecedented second impeachment inquiry. The president left the White House moments ago headed for the US Mexico border he's visiting Milwaukee high art highs building throughout his administration. It's worth noting president trump has not made any public statements since his Twitter account was permanently suspended Friday night. But president trump did finally speaking of vice president Mike Pence yesterday in their first meeting since last week's each. We'll have won that conversation and moment. We're also seeing new disturbing images in the capital last week including a video of writers telling a fire extinguisher at capitol police. Security is ramping up in DC as we learn about new threats against Joseph Biden come on Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It's just eight days to go until the inauguration. And as he heads in the US Mexico border president trump is speaking publicly after days of silence. White House correspondent Eric Philips joins me now for more on that cure what does the president have to say. And why take this trip now. Right now for so let's get to what he said we've decided not to even air it because what he said was just simply. I think delusional is the best way to put it and that's of course what critics are saying now as soon as they heard his words. Because he actually said to reporters. May we don't you know who today are. Looked at my speech looked at my words and I have no regrets and I said nothing that was inappropriate. I think we just need to. To move on because that that that is just simply. Not true when you look at what happened last week and is just completely disrespectful. To those who died in the violence that took place up on capitol Capitol Hill so let's move on to why he's making this trip. Look I mean he's trying to save his legacy bright he's heading to Alamo. Texas not to be confused with the Alamo by the way and you know he's speaking to eat it be his base I mean the core issue. During his his campaigning and when he did step in to office was that he was going to be. Build a quote big beautiful wall and he was going to keep the Mexicans out and you remember all the controversy. Surrounding the he's trying to go somewhere where he thinks okay they'll pay attention to me this is a big part my legacy this was when my big promises to the country. But I tell you Diane that I think it's being completely overshadowed by what's happening on the hill and how Democrats are going forward with yet another impeachment. And least three house Democrats have not tested positive for Coleman's nineteen since the siege last week. Saying some of the lawmakers they were in lockdown with refused to Wear masks now at least one congresswoman is calling for fines what's the latest. That's right so we just actually this just came through about five minutes ago Diane Democrat from Illinois at Brad Snyder is the third member to test positive now. For Kobe did the first representative Dick came forward was Bonnie Watson Coleman the Democrat from New Jersey and then it was. Representative app privilege I have Paul hoot who just came forward and and made a lot of noise about the fact that that more people are testing positive sends that locked down and here's what sort of created the conversation. When that did the doctor up on the they hill announced that there was somebody that tested positive and there was concern about everybody being jammed day and really tie eight during the siege there on Capitol Hill and and there were people not wearing masks matter of fact there was a video that surfaced Diane you might remember where Democrat. Was seen handing out Madsen and Republican members were not excepting that mass of mean we don't we still don't know who exactly was. Infected at the time and how exactly this spread but clearly there is concern about the fact that everybody was hunkered down and it was a double whammy. There was it and violent mob. Infiltrating in the capital meanwhile there was somebody that was positive with co bid and and possibly passing along to other members as they were all jammed in face to face oh yes. Jaya Pollack is calling for fines. But were yet to see what exactly will happen and president Chung met with vice president. Pence last night for the first time since pence announced Biden's electoral victory. What do we know that that meaning. Can I tell you something Diana I would've loved to ban a fly on the wall Turkey that meeting I wouldn't let many others yes exactly and isn't that interesting that that meeting was closed doctor reporters and and really all we have is what the White House is saying happened within that meeting and it was. It was very Vanilla that they talked about the last four years they talked about the week laughed. And that those that in that were a part of that violent mob on the hill were not people that represented. And Trump's America first movement. But look. We know. Donald Trump by now pretty well right I can't imagine. That the conversation about and bilking the 25 amendment didn't come up in that meeting and then the conversation. Just prior. You go weak book war. When when the president was very vocal than putting pressure on on vice president pence to quote do what's right. About collect oral college count so. What truly happened in that meeting it deed to Eaton. It will be hard to find that out but what the White House is saying is that it was a civil conversation and they were reflecting on what they've done in the past four years and how they're gonna go forward. This next week. And we're also learning more about the backlash from private companies over president trumps role in last week's event. What's the latest there. Well I mentioned that yesterday you and I talked a little bit about it and I'm not surprised things started to sort of circulate yesterday. When the PGA came forward and said were pole in the championship. Tournament from my trunks of golf club in that mr. that was. A huge. Move and and change and and announcement because. That hits president trump. We're right in the pocket book and write to the heart you know he loves golf he loves his golf clubs and this is a big money maker for him so. From the time you and I talked about that sit too today. Deutsche Bank decking its relationship signature bank kicking its relationship. Donations. Up freezing. In a truck has a lot of properties he has a lot of real estate. His brand is Ari starting to get hit hard and that's going to continue so when you're talking about president Donald Trump and his brand. And his bank account and that now that's taking a big hit. Well. It's not gonna stop I can tell you that and I'm sure we'll hear from him regarding how this is gonna have so determined his economic impact on him just put aside the political impact. What's gonna happen to his wallet his future his investments. Unknown at this point but it's not looking good right Kara fills for us in Washington thank you. The bed and now to new tick tock trend that could help keep you safe. Users are creating videos to help others in possible danger just play the video out loud to anyone around you. And it looks and sounds like you're on the phone with someone Becky Worley has the story. Rally honest here. This is not a real phone call with Mary parent substance rock he ticked up dating someone complained when they're traveling alone don't have someone to talk to immediately and feel unsure of their surroundings aren't entirely believe you. County on the bounce that we need to talk with prompts to respond to video makes it seem like you're having a real conversation. This video by Mandy Purdue viewed millions of times though they started because my friends. Call me when I when she was leaving work and I was. The Iranians and I need our conversation. I was unavailable luckily nothing happened to produce friend the incident they'll inspiring her to help others. Yes I do posting videos and tick tock various scenarios for kids walking alone to school are you a new way to school. But someone potentially being followed in a parking Arab. There in just a few minutes I should be Florida started getting all these amazing message is just people say he saying he and this helps me so he hates. -- talk users like evil on the grassy says one imprint his videos stop someone who was possibly following are. Only. The I think people since. And people who. Don't TSE Purdue inspiring other creators to make their own videos with the hash tag safety call hey kiddo it's up. The started to retrieve the comments and somebody said boy whom do you really really great if somebody would do this but from a dep Simeon who went back to your dorm now. They get a spray with you right. The girl. Three out of ten Americans say they feel unsafe walking alone at night. Our safety calls are are not the magic bullet to say they are great tool that's what should have as multiple tools in your arsenal. To stay safe when you're alone experts advise always tell someone where you're going also stay aware of your surrounding. Criminals don't want to be seen on camera committing these crimes and so Patten that camera going is a great deterrent. Any peace think you're in danger call 911 immediately. Purdue does that on her videos and tells others to do the same. On the bond. A reminder. If you feel you are in danger call mind when one. And users are getting increasingly creative with these videos some make it sound like the person on the line can actually see you another. Aimed at getting the user out of a sketchy date pretends to be your irate mother who wants you home immediately. Our thanks to Becky were early for that report. And the Alabama Crimson Tide won its sixth national championship in twelve years beating Ohio State last night in Miami. Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver Dovonte Smith made it look easy shattering records with twelve catches and three touchdowns in just the first half. ESPN college football analyst Jesse Palmer has all the highlights. Overnight news championship unlike. Any before it. Because the season was so unprecedented. Two undefeated teams ending an unlikely season with number one Alabama defeating number three Ohio State. With a score of 5224. Yeah. And the star of the night Heisman Trophy winner Dovonte Smith. Smashing seven record speaks smitten with twelve receptions and three touchdowns and 215. Yards all before half time garnering praise from dozens of sports giants on line. Like LeBron James the Buckeyes fan writing. Men is he good. And Wayne Smith left the game with an injured hand in the second half. Teammates Naji Harris and Matt Jones helping to finish what he started smashing records of their alone and I want to. Maybe credible news. Perseverance. The win it's an historic milestone for coach Nick Saban. Earning him a seventh championship trophy and moving him past. Paul Bear Bryant for the most titles in college football history one. It's a big time players make big plays in big games of the Ponte Smith certainly did that it's been a season unlike any other in the end. And the Crimson Tide are national champs it's their sixth national championship. In the last twelve years Diane. Not bad says he Palmer Miami for a thanks Desi. And that doesn't for this ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed up thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis policy back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the breakdown.

