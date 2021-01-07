Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to authorities

Good morning I'm your bullpen Sangster streaming with NASA in today's update new this morning a Trump Organization CFO Alan Weisel work. Turning himself into authorities as prosecutors here in New York are expected to file tax fraud charges against sand and the organization. In a statement the Trump Organization accused prosecutors of using Weiss over as a pawn and we will have updates on this developing story throughout the day. And scorching temperatures are breaking records all over the U asks. Conditions so dry that fireworks are banned in major western cities from Seattle down to Los Angeles. This as the holiday weekend travel crash is already in full force. Today expected to be in the previous day on the roads almost fifty million Americans expected to get behind the wheels. And overnight a massive fireworks explosion rocked an LA neighborhood injuring at least seventeen. TL EPD bomb squad called in to safely debt needs of 5000. Pounds of illegal fireworks. Find out what flat rock. But we begin with a special grand jury in bringing in indictment against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer CFO Alan Weiss a bird. Surrendering himself to authorities in New York this morning as charges are expected to be unsealed this afternoon. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl has the late. Yes. This morning after a two year investigation into Donald Trump's business dealings. The first criminal charges against his company had been filed. And are now just hours away from being revealed in court sources briefed on the investigation told ABC news. The charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Alan why so berg. Include tax fraud when sober Erez worked for the company since the 1970s. And one of his old books trump said of moiso bird quote he did what ever was necessary to protect the bottom line replacing George this week. Is my chief financial officer how otherwise sober. And you think George just stop waiting to see Alan sources briefed on the investigation say the company and why so Burke. Are accused of avoiding taxes on fringe benefits including call hours school tuition and rent free apartments the charges come after the Manhattan district attorney. Obtained Trump's tax returns and other financial records in a battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court trump has long insisted he wants a clean company. And the investigation. Is politically motivated. The continuation. Of. What's the word is the most important person in the Trump Organization who is not a member of the trump family. The big question now is whether prosecutors can get him to testify against Donald Trump. Deidre. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan car all thank you. The Trump Organization has released a statement saying Alan Weiss oberg is a loving and devoted husband father and grandfather who has worked at the trump organization for 48 years. He is now being used to buy the Manhattan district attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempted to harm the former president's. The district attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits and that near thirty higher arrest nor any other district attorney would ever think of bringing this is not justice this is politics. Former president trump and not expected to be part of these criminal charges. But the investigations being conducted in New York have gone far deeper than any initial indictments might have indicated. With us now block professor and a former federal prosecutor Jessica rock and ABC news is senior investigative reporter. Arrington there's heat for more on the legal and political implications for trouble welcome to you both Jessica starting with you. How significant are these indictments I mean they are criminal. Yeah it's not everyday that you see an indictment against a corporation it's not unprecedented it is certainly not every day. Certainly had not yet corporations are closely associated former president of the United States. And one that's strictly on the up and Nazi Nazi Supreme Court multiple times absolutely does it get to and how serious it is dangerous in the end. On the company eight. Wait and see what the charges are how they are range including what's election who was in college what the nature of the conduct what how pervasive in once and for how long standing was clearly it's not going to be good day for the Trump Organization. So Aaron picking up on that the big question in this case has always been and know whether white suburb well cut a deal and testify against the former president how likely is acts and what information and should he provide. Why solar has worked for the trump since the 1970s. Going back to when Fred trump Donald Trump's father. Ran the Stanley real estate firm he is long thought to be a loyal lieutenant. Of the former presidents but when you all are facing criminal charges and you have kids and grandkids as the statement put out from the Trump Organization indicated. You wonder whether all of this pressure couldn't perhaps turn you from loyal foot soldier in two cooperating witness. Prosecutors would undoubtedly like white place over to cut some kind of a deal in order to help them navigate. The finances of the Trump Organization and there may be no one else but Alan Weiss oberg. Who has such a window given how deep his connections to the former president are. So speaking of Stanley Jessica and backs you how are prosecutors going to group pressure on white suburb to cut a deal. Sinden bringing other charges the reality criminal charges be filed early changes the way person thinks about whether or not cooperates. Certainly something he would be seeking an anticipation of the ability to chart ST file. So this will not the first time that west will be discussing this idea possibly with his attorneys and the reality of charges would be filed. And then there are consequences. That I think really changes. Might well think about their best interest in the interest and the family and again need to wait and see how the charges are for. It would entire brain is penalties are literate. Cash and the they didn't bat an impact. Bison burger things about let's see he's. So Aaron sitting on his family theme what is charges tell you about what could be next step for the former president and his family members. At this stage we believe this is just a first strike of the prosecutors may be building up a case using why so berg using the company itself to eventually. Get to the former president or perhaps his children or or other executives and we don't know for sure. Once these charges are unsealed we may have a better idea but we believe they are focused. On certain fringe benefits and other kinds of perks. Paid to executives including why so berg things. Like you heard Jon Karl talk about. Things like school tuition and and cars and rent free apartments in the question is whether the requisite taxes were properly paid. But remember Deirdre these are prosecutors these are not accountants they're not just looking for irregularities. They're looking for systemic sustained. Fraud in significant amounts in order to make it worth the of bringing criminal charges so this may only be the beginning and it's not expected. That any of this two day is going to include what started this investigation in the first place and that's hush money. Paid to stormy Daniels the adult film actress. Who had accused. That the president of a long denied a fair and and was paid off so she didn't talk about it. During the 2016 campaign. That. Payment was arranged by Michael Cohen who with the time was a lawyer and a fixer for the former president. And then he testified before congress talking about the way Donald Trump valued his his assets when he was talking to tax authorities. And maybe how we value them differently when he was talking to banks to obtain loans so all of that is still right. For the district attorney has state they work through eight years worth of tax returns that he fought to the Supreme Court twice to get his hands on. As they are good points and Jessica attorneys for the former president say he is being targeted over politics of course Ahrens is reminding us of how Michael calling went to G now. Companies are almost never charged over employee compensation or strange and benefits that is the statements. Do they have appointment back. I can't seem to whether there's precedent for charging companies. Or cringe that it I'm just not where he's street is there if the Athens is not air and the chargers can't beat on the evidence is there that it charges can be Barack subject to considerations. They're discretionary about whether it's appropriate to charge corporation. I didn't circumstances. And that includes the image. The in the history of the company. The seriousness of the Carolina and how important. You see he is to bring charges against the company is received for example that it's a danger she flew eighty. Iraq can't seem to whether to cry for these particular tighten their charges. But it ultimately depends on the evidence and whether it's there and he's discretionary decision is up about the company not that would put him. Us thank you so munch and Jessica Ross Aaron protest he thank you thank you stay with ABC news live all day for live coverage of the indictments of Alan why so burned. And the Trump Organization. Well this July 4 weekend more Americans are expected to be on the moon and we have seen since the pandemic began but airlines are still canceling and dozens of flights per day. ABC transportation correspondent GO Benitez is at Newark Airport with the latest. S this morning to travel rush is officially on with an estimated 47 million people beginning their fourth of July journeys across America and beyond 3.5 million are expected to fly this weekend. United's CEO Scott Kirby telling us the busiest day so far for air travel. Could be today. July 1 is going to be the busiest day since code started but only have that record for. Four days because July 5 is going to break it. But not without frustration at airports and on the ropes American and southwest are still canceling dozens of flights per day. American with the pilot shortage southwest blames the weather and while TSA insists it's ready. A warning from the TSA union had we call blue black bear. You know they're going to be. Mona I'm impatient even airport parking is running low New York area airports now asking travelers. To reserve a spot on line. And across the country reports of people looking for parking for hours and missing their flights. So we're expecting Chicago and parents to be the busiest airport this weekend it'll how about 403000. Departing seats which his. Nearly a 100000 more departing seeds in the next two busiest airports. Which are LA ax in Los Angeles and Dallas Fort Worth. And the busiest time for airports tomorrow specifically between seven and 8 AM eastern. But what if you're one of the 44 million expected to hit the road this weekend well you better start drive in. Yes but he is telling us that the worst traffic will be. This afternoon and tomorrow between three and 6 PM. Cities like that land off Boston San Francisco. We see 34. Even five times as much traffic. As they typically see on any given day severe drought it is going to be extremely this. Jeremy says thank you very much and as everyone is looking ahead to the holiday weekend Americans across the country hoping to avoid drenching rains and thunderstorms. Slamming states overnight take a look at lightening striking right outside of Yankee Stadium last nice. And many out west looking for some relief from the deadly in record breaking heat wave. Chief meteorologist ginger Z in Seattle tracking it all hope for us good morning tens there. Teen drama while it's a cloudy and cool morning here around Seattle Lincoln theory behind me there and we just got those new numbers in from that unprecedented heat wave at least 76 people died and that is state citing Canada it could be nearly 100. And on top of all of that Oregon has issued a state of emergency for wildfires police out wildfires in Canada out of our window as they flew into Seattle so. There's also a new fire just south of Mount Shasta of course we had the level which I'll tell you about but this one has the salt fire. They've got about a thousand acres there are no containment and there were those new evacuations and then the evacuations that have expanded throughout the week in the wobble fire that one now exploded to more than 171500. Acres still at 19% containment. Let me take it what's going to happen as far as the temperatures because you see the big high that was the problem in silver Alberta and Saskatchewan now bringing the heat to interior so Rockies. Northern Rockies like Spokane still ninety's there at 97 Helen 102 from boys today look at Billings will be around 99 that's not gonna go down the next couple days either as we go into the weekend so still many states are on alert for that and also the dry lightning you can come with some of the storms in the gusty winds. That's making for those red flag warnings which will likely expand. On the East Coast in the front that broke up all that record heat because Lisa audit will 102 at Newark for the second day in a row that way about the sixty to seventy miles per hour winds of the damaging wind that was the 160 some reports from Maine back to Virginia it wasn't just in Dutchess County but look that's from Middletown Pennsylvania senate the Latin tree limbs down. Waking up this morning cleaning up in there will be more lingering showers. Behind all of this they're still flash flood threats from New Mexico into Missouri a feeling those have been there for 34 days now. Down in the Ohio River valley over to New Jersey so again anything that falls could fall on the order of one to three inches super quickly and that's why we'll kick dust that's up at least through today. A formal steps. Stretch. Ginger easy in Seattle Flores thank you for end the fallout continues after Bill Cosby was released from prison yesterday. After his sex assault conviction was overturned due to a technicality. 'cause we returned to his home outside of Philadelphia in the afternoon following a ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Lindsey Davis has been covering the story from the start she has the latest. This morning Bill Cosby is officially a free man following a ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning his conviction for sexual assault. The comedian telling me in a phone conversation about his disappointment with some of the coverage. The scripts. Is great weight blood surging this. Match up with the troops. Is not what I was taught in college doesn't. Then came out with a statement maintaining his innocence thanking fans supporters and friends. The 83 year old now back at home flashing a peace sign to the cameras. What we've added it was Jeff. The legendary comedian previously found guilty and sentenced to prison in 2018. Accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Conn stand. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversing that decision Wednesday. Because of an agreement his legal team had struck with a former prosecutor. That he would not be charged if he agreed to testify in the 2005 civil suit brought by con Stan. The court says cons beat will not be retried on the same charges. And that decision is of course sparking reaction on both sides. Police sureshot who portrayed his television wife Claire hunks of all celebrating the news writing on minster Graham. Finally a terrible wrong is being righted a miscarriage of justice is being corrected. While 'cause always maintained his innocence he was done by accusations of drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women. Which he has also denied. Now for many of Cosby's accusers anger and frustration. Con Stan releasing a statement calling the decision disappointing and saying it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system. That sentiment is shared by Lisa lot Lou blank. Who testified against 'cause be accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1989. Yeah team back. Saturday ECB. This here act. And is honor for error. One legal analyst that we spoke to put it this way she said that sometimes legal law and moral law don't always coincide. The Cosby district attorney released a statement saying that Cosby is free on a procedural issue. That is irrelevant to the facts of the crime Deirdre. When's Davis thank you very much (%expletive) joining us now for more on this is the host and legal analyst at law and crime in network Terry Austin and Terry thanks so much for lending us your expertise. How is this all happening on a technicality. Well it's a procedural decision here it's not a substance decisions. But I Disney keep that it was the right decision not direct result also the conviction was vacated because. They actually used of poison fruit from that tree that they should not have gotten so another words. They use that testimony. That built highs be made act is deposition when in fact he was promised it would not be used against him so he gave up his Fifth Amendment right and that was the right decision I think though that they dissent. Got the result and the remedied right because what the Supreme Court could have done here was to stay vacate that decision. Don't use of fruit from the poisoned tree but allowed the claim to be brought again what he essentially did is to stay for ever. This claim cannot be brought against bill cot be and that really isn't the intention. Of a prosecutorial. Agreement it should be jest for. And that defend it not for efforts not hard sell. I think the court was parsley right and partially wrong. Our cant partially right partially wrong worries surprise that he was let out of prison. Well with the decision today eight heat that conviction. That would be the next step for him to get out of prison and Sao I think that was correct. That he hit are already served three of the ten years and in fact he what is denied parole very recently because he failed to. Go to a sexual assault program but that court just decided obviously that it was a wrong conviction that the charges should never have been brought DJ that's essentially what they said. That the case should never have been brought they didn't say that the jury came to the wrong decision from a substance standpoint. They said from a procedural standpoint the charges should not have been brought and so therefore a Bill Cosby should be let out of jail. Search carrier what about their future of this case I mean can be appeal what are the next most logical stacks. The next logical step would be an appeal to the Supreme Court I don't think that that will occur I don't think the prosecution is going to. Try to get that -- many and I don't think that the Supreme Court of the United States is going to take up this case it's a criminal matter it's something I think that the Supreme Court justices will decide is better left. With the state to determine how it should be resolved. So I don't think that we'll see anything further at least sparse the prosecution is concerned I do think that the other victims. Might try to bring cases if they're not time art. Our gaze of that was my next question and speaking of next steps there's Andrea con Sen and there is another woman Cingular with claims against Bill Cosby. And then numerous others but they have bath and beyond those statue of limitations. So what are their choices collectively. You know I think they need to movement that time's up movement which assist individuals in terms of bringing cases against people who have victimized them I think those cases will proceed. And yet can't stand her case went forward because she wasn't time Bart there was no statute of limitations. Mini and the other cases have been time Bart. But if in fact there is it case against bill crappy or anyone else for that matter and it's not time Bart is stacked it hasn't rider they will be able to bring it there cases. One other thing out mention is I think from prosecution standpoint. Those prosecutors won't have to think carefully. About which cases they bring on behalf of the victims and what that evidence shows just to make sure that at the end of the date they have a conviction. Terry thank you Terry I stand with us there. President Biden and the first lady's sense in visit Surfside Florida this morning after that deadly building collapse and rescue crews working tirelessly. Around the clock eighteen people. Have now been confirmed today and 0145. Is still unaccounted for. Thicker Victor a Ken gnomes in Surfside with more. Exactly one week after the devastating collapsed overnight the heart breaking update. For more bodies pulled from the rubble. It is with great. Sorrow. Real pain. What I have to share with you that two of these were children. Age four and ten the two identified as Lucille and her younger sister ammo. Their parents markets Laura and his wife Anna have been identified to. The death told now it eighteen and 100 in 45 are still unaccounted for search crews doing everything they can't define them we. We find every day new spaces new tunnels. We can't use the content in trading from that side. This gut wrenching moment so firefighter telling a Miami station W field G. That shortly after the collapse they heard thumping on a wall and a woman saying I'm here. Get me out. He later learned she did not survive. This new video shot by injury on a Serbian though. Just seven minutes before the collapse capturing water gushing into the garage below the building as well as debris on the ground. Wait builds up as you come down the power so those columns on the first floor are essentially supporting the entire power in this haunting voice mail. Reported the moment rice who Rodriguez saw the Pincay building. And well a lot of going. She's now suing the Condo association sing she's voiced concerns multiple times about leaks in the garage. Police telling ABC news search and rescue crews heard cracks in the Champlain to ourself in the middle of the night. Pausing operations are reminder that the part of the building that is still standing is unstable Deirdre. Victor bookend though in Surfside Florida fang care and reunite and Prince Harry Prince William back together again today to honor their mother Princess Diana on what would have banned her sixtieth birthday we'll give me a closer look. Plus the very latest on the battle over Britney why a judge denied a request to remove her father for her conserving their ship. And what it means for the pop star going followers stay with us. A bit of breaking news we have a new statement from the Trump Organization CFO Alan why so burned after he surrendered himself to authorities in New York this morning. It reads it mr. Weiss ever intends to plead not guilty and will fight these charges in court. We expect a grand jury indictment against Weiss a bird and the Trump Organization should be unsealed this afternoon. In the meantime Prince Harry and Prince William are reuniting she unveil a statue honoring their late mother Princess Diana. On what would have banned her sixtieth birthday the Brothers well unveiled a statue of Diana at her former home in Kensington Palace where they grew up. And he rarely is there with Eddie House. This morning prince Harry's back on British soil reuniting with his brother Prince William both here to honor their beloved mother Princess Diana on what would have been her sixtieth birthday her boys unveiling in much anticipated since she let her former home. Kensington Palace where the pair grew one. I think except to its hugely significant. Because it is a definitive tribute from her sons from layman Harry it's that Chad division of how they want had to be seen and how they want tax that even men. The small personal of that with just close family inflated no royal fanfare or wives the worldwatch Diana raised her voice she was a hands on mall. And the world grieved with them when she passed Williams just fifteen carry twelve indicted today in the panel. In briefed between them. Theory cleaning jealousy drove him in Megan from the royal fold but according to royal author Robert Lacey William through here re out after an explosive argument. Over whether making was mistreating staff. William never publicly addressing the road. T who love scene together standing apart as they honored their grandfather Prince Philip during his funeral just two months ago. Today their brotherhood is under the spotlight once again. I think has been added all uptight that an offense like this would bring about this back together and it set any treatment that. Mother's memory and pondering how memory is pretty much what if anything's that Brady unites them right now. And Deirdre we know the Brothers have been working on this memorial for years it is something that has been so important to both of them and hopefully today that's what everyone will focus on this shared a love the two of them have for the mother and who knows maybe it'll be enough to bring the two of them closer together again Deirdre. And I zeroing in London thank share. For a look at today's science and technology headlines here is Andrew MR. In today's tech bytes changes coming to instead Graham the head of the app posting a message saying in cigarette is looking to focus more on video and entertainment. After seeing the success of competitors like tick tock and YouTube. Upcoming changes are expected in the next few months Spotify is reportedly thinking about venturing into ticketed events selling tickets to both live in virtual concerts may be away for the company to set itself apart from apple music. Expansion is reportedly aimed at improving Spotify is relationships with artists. What's that android users will soon be able to make photos and videos disappear the new feature has been in the works for a while now after a growing number of users expressed concern. They too much of their personal information was being stored for too long. Those are your tech bytes have a great day. And your Denver thank hair now she Britney Spears a fights and that concern richer ship that she has called abusive. Overnight we saw headlines that said britney's request to remove her father from the situation were denied. But to be clear what happened yesterday was the judge tying up loose ends on a matter that was decided seven months ago. Now Jamie spears is trying to defend himself pass the blame and used the court to do it Caylee hard time is in LA with the latest. This morning as Britney Spears fights for her independence her father's calling on the court to investigate her explosive claims. A court filing from his attorney claiming Jamie spears is unable to hear an address his daughter's concerns directly. Because he has been cut off from communicating with there. It was just a week ago that the superstar spoke out in court calling conserving are shipped its controlled her life for thirteen years abuse it. Claiming her father loved the controls to hurt his own daughter and telling the judge I just want my life back. Jamie spears latest court filing an attempt to defend himself. Outlining his current role as conserve order of the estate explaining he's strictly responsible for managing britney's finances. Pointing out he's not overseen her medical and personal needs it's 2019. That's from the court appointed a professional conservator Jody Montgomery can conserve your of the per cent. Jamie spears now expressing his concern that its Montgomery who does not reflect miss spears wishes. Brittany is currently on vacation in Hawaii with boyfriend Sam as Dari in court the mother of two said the conservative ship doesn't allow her to ride in a car driven by his car or make her own decisions about birth control or Mirotic. Attorneys for Montgomery telling ABC news and is seeking she is tirelessly acted in Britain's best interest. And during her appointment Britain's choice to marry Anna started Stanley has never been impacted by the conservative ship. Cities are. Headlines grabbed attention overnight saying Britain's request to remove her from other from the conserve or ship was denied. But to be clear what happened yesterday was just the judge tying up some loose ends on a matter that was actually decided seven months ago so yes Jamie spears is still in charge of britney's finances. But these dueling statements you just heard or just more evidence that this conservative ship has a lot of layers to a lot of competing agendas. We heard for ease impassioned plea last week for the conserve or shipped to be turning to altogether well now her attorney needs to file that request formally for this process to move forward. Deirdre. Kid a hard time thank you very much is being called a total catastrophic. Failure we are gonna tell you how an attempt to detonate 5000 pounds of illegal fireworks. Went horribly wrong. Stay with us. A bomb squad was called in after fireworks exploded in a major sting operation by the LAP deed the squad was caught inches safely detonate 5000 pounds of illegal fireworks. But it ended up injuring multiple people including police officers serene shot has the latest zaireans. Good morning theater it's being called a total catastrophic failure the black shook this entire area last night. Seventeen people were injured LE PD and ATF were attempting to safely destroy homemade explosives. After seizing by thousand pounds of both legal and illegal fireworks somewhere the size of soda cans. Others even smaller aspects here's gathered a fireball explosion tossing debris and overturning cars. Even shattering windows of this laundromat across the street. This morning officials say luckily none of the injuries are life threatening but just a terrifying moment for people in this neighborhood. Deirdre. Zairean thank you very much (%expletive) and that doesn't do it for this ABC news live update comes your your Bolton thank you for joining us and remember ABC news live here for you all day with the very latest news context and analysis. We are waiting for another briefing on that deadly building collapse in Surfside Florida at about 9:45. AM eastern time. We will bring that to you live as soon as it gets started. In the meantime have a great day.

