Transcript for ABC News Live Update: US reporting new COVID-19 records as cases rise

Ahead in today's update more top pentagon officials are being forced out after president Trump's firing a Defense Secretary mark Esther. The new concerns about national security and we'll also have the latest on the White House transition. What president elect Biden is saying about president trumps refusal to concede to. Also ahead the alarming discovery in the hunt. For murder or and it's what experts say they found in the first and that's discovered in the US and what it means for efforts to stop an invasion. And the legendary moment at the masters you need to season. Some believe the shot skipped across the and agreeing to wade into you see what happens next. Why it's being called the greatest golf shot pepper. But we begin with the corona by. Or is hitting grim new records here in the US nearly 62000. Americans are hospitalized with the virus and nearly 131000. New cases. Are reported in this country in a single day the highest values we seen yet. Meanwhile Texas has just become the first date has surpassed one million cases Matt Gutman in it is in El Paso. This morning the US notching a trio of records heist number of cases hospitalizations. For the first time all fifty states reporting an increase in cases. At the same time. Infectious disease experts warn we are hated towards 200000 cases a day. I mean we are watching cases are increased substantially in this country far beyond I think what most people ever thought can happen. Texas topping a million cases the most in the nation in ground zero L paso. Crushed under a recruit patients and icu care and gets. Patients being treated dozens of tents across the city and the state has sent in ten more trucks and county judge Ricardo summon Diego tells us. More could be needed soon. So in two weeks you're gonna have. Ten more trucks building you'll need more people that we have the same trajectory we don't stop the the increase. Among those lost football coach Charles Brown who loved to the gain but his family more. We were all telling him just keep fighting that it values and even that morning and I think you have to. Pinky promise me that you will not stop fighting and keep this finger. Up there and relief for every time when we into the phone call it was senate you've. And then he would wait to really like this and I think I'm thrown kiss this. In Wisconsin governor Evers addressing the state. About the growing crisis. 5000 Wisconsin nights could be lost to Covert nineteen. By January 1 is no further actions are taken to get this virus under control. That means another 2500. People who might not be with us on New Year's Day. Andy North Dakota with hospitals already had a 100%. Governor Brigham allowing asymptomatic Covert positive nurses and health care workers. To continue working and attending to patients in hospital Covert nineteen units. At the age of seventeen LBO Ramirez the youngest person in the state to lose her life to the virus her mother watched for swift decline. I did to my daughter is seventeen. Died. From the Irish some second cold. You can just easily it's called. And what's the specifically alarming about the numbers here in El Paso is that you know when you look at the tents behind me you understand how overwhelmed. Hospitals like this one of our. There are more people hospitalized here than there are in many states Diane and with 14100. Health care workers here. Hasn't helped stem the tide of the incoming infection so that the strain and Kobe fatigue you see here is reflected across the country with the number of hospitalizations. And cases doubling now. Any interesting note from the CDC and it may seem obvious because health care workers have been saying this for months but the CDC out with new. Guidelines about Massport so we knew that wearing a mask helps protect people around you from your germs but. Now the CDC is saying that wearing a mask even a cloth mask can help blocking incoming virus projectiles. To a protects the wearer as well. Diane. Good to know Matt Gutman an El Paso, Texas thanks man. And infectious disease specialist doctor Don Brownstein joins me now for more on this doctor Francine experts are saying the US on track. For more than 200000. Cases a day what does that tell you about where we are in the fight against this virus. Yeah unfortunately I think we're in the worst position we've been and and really losing this fight against Cyrus heading into the winter she and I know people talk I don't get is is testing but it's not testing we have 62000. People in hospitals Ranariddh to call it states are reporting their highest numbers should it need west's three hours are surpass. Deaths are increasing rates were highest Andy card over a thousand people are our everyday somewhere in the worst cured of this pandemic or is it a surge in the northeast she answered yesterday handed axes and here are gonna get a really challenging human analysis candidate hunting you saying mass social distancing limited indoor gathering continue to distinguish this vaccine positive news I saw and how does surged. Now we were just looking at the graphics right now showing the the number of cases as they come in and I'm curious and I know this is just semantics but in our week in a second wave are we in a third wave are we still in the first wave what do you think. Yeah I know this question but she's coming out a lot of colleagues have this conversation. You never gone activities or are we just seem increasingly. We come down Jesus come back out so technically meet is still being his first persuaded some parts of the country are seeing are personal danger surged so it's challenging to aren't. Regardless of whether it's 12 or three it's a massive surge that we have to take so seriously. Does that definition matter in terms of how you approach it either from a public health standpoint or from an individual standpoint. Thank you really should change if you know we'd like to bucket chains into surge is that the reality is it's about the numbers of each happening is that we are ER entrance a herd immunity so far away from which is about protecting yourself and your communities all the same things hold true you know mass -- social distance English doesn't really matter if Brees really hardy community you're at risk in your and your family -- and that's really. Matters so right now in some areas were seeing patients treated an old workload tends Kobe positive medical workers staying. On the job in some areas because hospitals are so overwhelmed. How does that affect quality of care. Yeah. So worried about the quality of care right now so you know the numbers of patients and we're seeing shortages of nurses and medical professional is and so if you had more bad if you don't have the professionals and T cherries peaches it doesn't really matter and many of these places GR EE had shortages at school and on top which and you really challenging to Chile and those rules and if you how are you lighting up with colon cancer move people around the country gets you lynch our topic that she ease shortages. And so regardless of all he protocols and you know if we just on the capacity chief occasions. To treat are sent bush are likely to lose a lot of lives. Now the CDC just came out with these new data guidelines for Thanksgiving that we heard Matt referring to. Other saying the safest option is celebrating only with people in your household but if you do celebrate with others. Take precautions like wearing masks keep your distance what's your nice to people questioning whether they can visit friends in Stanley for the holidays. Yet this is really charged one of horse who wants entire third down but I don't want to Thanksgiving to you this NASA's single day super for an advantage we know how bad things are making this incredibly more worse really think carefully about what you wanted you try to stay where her council if you're trying to see others. Why before he gave quarantining master social distancing the lowest risk activities are released on got your house whole virtual you know a darker achieves universal Thanksgiving right try to stay home due to shopping online CE you know Ian sort of bridge it. These are anxiously outside known. Citizens for me my insisting outside interactions can limit transmission which the high risk. Activities are really weren't quite right large finger got very shocking content storage center T interests or create really got to stay away from Saint Bernard had turned Thanksgiving into real parent portion. It seems the big one is that family Neil how. How practical is that you know you Wear mastering. Obviously be in no hole event but when you're sitting down and eating at the table that's not gonna work so how practical measures like. Opening the windows and may be sitting separated among the table by a household where you're one Mendon you know your answer at the other kind of thing. Yeah I mean less than anything that you can you do trade some social listens as we know that some level I installation. She really does opening a window and engaging solely but it does. I personally do power testing available to you were coming in you need to see your parents. Heat you should consider quarantining per week you should try to get a towns within a few days are going to see it apparently. Those things are still available and recommended so you know it's a layered approach is one thing if you can wearer in all these different religions teach you could probably house somewhat this aged Thanksgiving meal. Right doctor John Brownstein we appreciate the advice thank you. And New Jersey has reached a seven month high in new Kobe case is after already being hit hard in the beginning of the pandemic yesterday governor Phil Murphy announced new restrictions on indoor dining and sports games set to take attacked this week. Yes more and have deeper veterans he's already out there. It's great intimacy Atlantic City OK hard. Who ACC inception. Are all the all. The south and parts of important Jersey secrecy of Atlantic City he. Pedal and numbers eight and or deadheads financial down recently there's been enough to. We lost our last season as you noted we are towards town. On casinos opened the fourth of July weekend. We don't conduct 14 C which equal job laws on which Brady crew actual religion. We're not 82 conventions or any large trees. You have to understand and I exceeds more. Just casino are we should induce restaurants fleet which is only 25% endure a lot of businesses which it is GR. Two on which we issued a steady. I don't right now and supplement to lease. I'm a city on the governor's serious on see your unity day its members are hoping to help seek your will there be good people actually. Yeah some local leaders have been criticizing the new rules from the governor saying they're based on rising cases in northern. Not southern New Jersey what's your reaction to not. I'm the First Amendment which you know in New York. Here are we want action best job each and we where and true. Almost all the old Texan own we'd done tremendous job for residents who. Understand. And so business. This is my administration's role agencies and industry which is crucial to our success own financially. You know insists he's since. And hum noted governor s.'s decision he makes. All we want to continue to support local agencies aren't as much as he can and will sit there. As a CD. We're going to keep this Atlantic city's ultimate convex or in tough times don't last so bill. And while we're gonna leave it at that unlike the positive note we love your attitude they were wishing you a lot of luck in this I know it's been a tough time for your city. Mayor Marty saw we appreciate your time thank you. Do you. And four days after the election was called for Joseph Biden president trump is still refusing to concede or partake in the transition process. At a time campaign continues to challenge the ballot counts with no evidence of widespread fraud. Mary Bruce has the latest. This morning as president trump continues to just five the outcome of the election unwilling to admit defeat. President elect Joseph Biden is trying to reassure Americans that trump won't derail his transition we don't see anything is slowing this down. Protracted he's forging ahead even though the president still insists we will win this drug has been holed up in the White House filing long shot legal challenges but he has yet to provide any evidence of widespread fraud. His administration refusing to take key steps to begin the transfer of power the nation's top diplomat secretary of state Mike Pompeo perpetuating the false narrative did trump could still win. It is the State Department currently preparing to engage with the Biden transition team and it's not. At what point does a delay campers smooth transition for pose a risk to national security. There will be a smooth transition to a separate from administration. While on the hill Tuesday vice president Mike Pence also at odds with reality refusing to comment or come to terms with the election results mr. vice president isn't kind of concede. Is there really any evidence of fraud we asked the president likes how he's planning to move forward with the transition how will you the head of the president. Instead we've worn which we have. And so there's nothing really changed but not ruling out legal action. And why I don't see a need for legal action not quite frankly so far there is no evidence of any of the assertions made. By the president or should change the state Pompeo. Simply stated Pompeo. And pressed on his message to Americans worried about Trump's refusal to concede I just think it's an embarrassment. Contracting. The only thing that. How can we say this. Tactful I think you. When wounded. Help the president's legacy. Now people close to the president have told us that privately he knows this race is over and yet he continues to perpetuate this false narrative and dangerously undermine a peaceful transition of power it is hard to say what his real strategy here is except to try and sow doubt. In the legitimacy of a Biden presidency Diane. And Mary Bruce fours in Washington thanks Mary. Meanwhile president chump is urging the top ranks of the Pentagon after fiery Defense Secretary mark asked birch. Chief global cares correspondent Martha Raddatz has more on that part of the story good morning Martha. Diane this has many inside and outside the Pentagon very worried these were out keep people at the Pentagon their names are not suddenly you know most people. But among those now out the had a policy the head of intelligence. And security and the chief of staff. And the man replacing them all trumped loyalists controversial. To say the least including retired brigadier general Anthony Tejeda. Whose nomination this summer from the Pentagon policy job. Was withdrawn because of Islamic thought I want to phobic tweets and once calling President Obama a terrorist leader. Qaeda will now feel that policy position and filling the chief of staff John cash to tell. The played a leading role trying to discredit the investigation into the trump campaign. And Russia so wine make these changes now there is concerned that the president may be planning. A military operation possibly against Iran or the use of active duty military troops to. Quell any civil unrest something secretary Caspar. Publicly opposed. In an interview with military times when his firing appeared imminent S percent. Who ever they put into his job would be a real yes man adding and then god help us Diane. And I am Arthur out of sports in Washington thanks Martha. The Supreme Court appears to be leaning toward upholding obamacare and oral arguments yesterday to key justices signal be Affordable Care Act could stand. Without the individual mandate if that mandate is deemed unconstitutional. Senior national correspondent Terry Moran has more. This morning there's new hope for the Affordable Care Act in the millions of Americans with preexisting conditions who could be unable to qualify or pay for health insurance without it. Are. The Supreme Court weighing arguments that challenge brought by that drug administration and eighteen Republican led states. They say that the ACA's individual mandate which initially required most Americans to have health insurance or pay a fine. Should be struck down as unconstitutional. And the whole long thrown out with it but to conservatives on the bench Chief Justice John Roberts and justice Brett Cavanaugh signaled that even if they do strike down that mandate the rest of the law could still stand. It does seem. Fairly clear that the proper remedy would be to sever the mandate. Provision and leave the rest of the act in place the provisions regarding preexisting conditions and the rest. Chief Justice Roberts also noting sharply that Republicans in congress had the chance to repeal the whole act. But couldn't Muster the votes. I think it's hard for you to argue that congress. Intended the entire act of ball at the mandated. Were struck them. A when the same congress that lower the penalty to zero. Did not even try to repeal the rest of the act I think. Frankly that they wanted to court to do that but that's not our job. A decision in this crucial case is expected sometime early next year. And even though the justices' questions suggest. That they won't strike down the ACA it's worth remembering that. Questions art rulings will wait for the decision Diane. Nature well the court expected to rule sometime in June on map and a few more things to know before you go scientists have revealed what they found inside that burst so called murder hornet nests discovered in the US. The nests found last month in Washington State had more than 500. Hornet's inside including get this nearly 200 queens. Now experts warn some of those queens would likely have gone on to form their own colonies but I'm not sure if any escaped before the nest was found. The big concern is that the Asian giant hornets could wipe out the honey bee population. And threatened plants and crops scientists searching for any other potential messed say they'll keep trapping and tagging and tracking the hornets. Threat least Thanksgiving. And just in time for veterans day selling a service dog is being honored with its next year. Yellow lab is known for his service to the late president and navy veteran George H. W. Bush. Sally was there to see his new statue unveiled at America's Tibetan dog campus on Long Island. Where selling himself was born and trained. He now comforts veterans at Walter Reed national military medical center. And finally no hole in one and you need to see. To believe golfer John Ramsey to defy the laws of visits to this when yesterday watch it skipped over the pond and then again over the green. It keeps going. And going. And go lane. And go weighing up and go weighing. And then during then. Earnings somehow all and. It is a pole and won this whole thing happened during a practice round at the masters. People on Twitter called it. The greatest Jack you'll ever seen about spreading it all happened and Dunst 26 birthday how about her birthday gifts happy birthday to you John. And to our servicemen and women on this veterans day. We thank you. For your service.

