Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Vote by mail concerns after Trump's controversial USPS comments

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks you're streaming with us. In today's update the growing controversy this morning after president trumps that he's fighting new stimulus money for the Postal Service. Part of that money is intended to help with mail in voting now Joseph Biden says the president is trying to undermine the election with just 81 days ago. And the CDC has a new warning about the corona virus the agency says 200000. People in the US could be dead from the virus by Labor Day. Overnight California became the first state with more than 600000. Cases. According to FEMA the country's death rate has increased week over week the good news is a new cases are still going down. And a new report found that some of the most popular restaurants in the country are facing bankruptcy because of the pandemic. Applebee's I hop Denny's and the Cheesecake Factory or just a few of the big game struggling to stay afloat. Some of their big challenges include millions of people out of work limited indoor dining and rising food prices. And it's not just restaurants struggling retail stores are to the pandemic is transforming once bustling streets of New York. With more and more businesses saying the city is unsustainable. Now many national chains say they may have to close their doors for good. Here's ABC's Rebecca Jarvis. This morning big cities feeling the economic impact of the pandemic but perhaps none of more than New York City more than 6500. New York City businesses permanently closed since March. Tourists 65 million a year are now gone. The lack of traffic forcing retailers from JC Penney to Kate Spade to Neiman Marcus to shut some New York locations for good. But we're just not on the streets I hadn't. There are now walking in and. Experts say expensive rents are also to blame if they quote when New York City. They and AM on back and their brand and reopen and other. Toward hour and the midwest are out where in the country where it's much less expensive to operate one of those companies paying top dollar Victoria's Secret which shells out nearly a million dollars in rent every month for its flagship shop in midtown. Closing its Big Apple locations while opening in other states. The hefty bills also eating many small businesses car business went down drastically. I would say remaining sat other large cities across the country are also seeing a decline due to the pandemic the Delhi metro area losing nearly 7000 businesses and Chicago almost 3000 since March and a new report from S&P global market intelligence predicting six major restaurant chains could fail if their finances were to deteriorate. Including apple bees the Cheesecake Factory an I hop. Due in part to capacity limitations. But when it comes to New York City some experts are optimistic it will bounce back any city in really. Reinvent our New York. Investor Warren Buffett is famous for saying never bet against America and New York City is famous for getting back on its feet after Greek tragedy and destruction. In the wake of 9/11 and the financial crisis. This city did revive it got back up. After time and solid leadership. Diane sir diddley got this. New York come on. And breaking just a little while ago a government watchdog has ruled acting Homeland Security secretary Chad wolf. And senior advisor Ken cushion Nelly are not eligible to serve in their current roles. The really centers on a law covering temporary appointments to positions that require senate confirmation. Now the decision goes to the Homeland Security inspector general for review. But critics of the administration are already saying any policies put in place by either of these men have to be rolled back. A spokesman for DHS and the department disagreed with what it called a baseless report. And we'll have more detailed response later. Hollywood is setting the stage for a comeback fears are beginning to announce reopening plans and some movies are we starting production. This morning we have a look at the surprise summer blockbuster getting traction across Asia and Europe. And proving that people are ready to go back to the movies. Meet this summer's biggest blockbuster the South Korean zombie horror hit peninsula come back with the money. That's 2.5. Million dollars for had. If you come back alive. The sequel to the film trained to be signed released in Asia where theaters have reopened. Earning about fifty million dollars so far in part due to a lack of competition. Traditionally studios release their biggest movies during Summers these movies have the potential to grow as a billion dollars. Means those months unity that still cannot eat isn't so. A lot of audiences who want season they knew this is the only opportunity. But after months of studio shutdowns due to covet nineteen Hollywood is now setting the stage for a comeback. One of the first movies to report back to life the sequel to the 2018 smash hit Jurassic world falling kingdom. The new movie Jurassic world dominion stars fan favorites Jeff Goldblum Laura Darren Criss Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Kicking up production in London complete with a 107 page safety manual social distancing measures anti viral foggy 150. Hand sanitizing stations. And regular coded testing. They rented out her tell him and his act. They are asking people three times a week sport coat it and it anyone displace any symptoms isolating that. And so they're taking pretty extreme transit measure is. She nature everyone just say it. Wallace theaters in the US get ready to welcome back moviegoers AMC is opening more than 100 theaters on August 20. With enhanced cleaning procedures reduce capacity and tickets for just fifteen cents. The price they were 100 years ago. So those 1920s ticket prices those fifteen sit movie theater tickets are for one day only. On August 20 at regal cinema as openings some select locations as well a lot of people wanting to know though. Will there be movie theater popcorn. At the theaters right now it doesn't look like there's popcorn in a post pandemic air at a concession stand though it's been debated some countries in Asia have got it. Others say no we'll see what happens here Diane. RA it is all part of the package Adrian that nice to see them coming back. And after months of delays the United Kingdom is launching a new contract tracing app. It tells people to self isolate if it detects you were close to someone with Kobe nineteen. It also alerts users about the risk in their area and it lets you book a test and get the results via the app. Then the app is still on trial face of for now it's limited to certain residents and volunteers for Britain's national health service. And now for the rest of you tech headlines here's Monaco's are happy. In today's tech bytes for tonight takes aim at apple and Google developer epic games has filed antitrust charges against both companies apple and Google picked for night out of there outsourced. Up traffic trying to get around paying both companies cut of its sales. He and he tells about a security fly on Amazon's Alexa voice assistant has cyber security firm claims before the problem was repaired. Hackers could used to link to access to users' voices streak but even their personal information that Amazon says it's not aware of any customer information being exposed. And the state of Michigan has unveiled a plan to create a dedicated a road. For self driving vehicles the plan involves building lanes with Smart technology stretching about forty miles between Detroit and Ann Arbor. They would include sensors detect traffic weather and road conditions. Those Airset bites Diane back to you. Thanks Mona and that doesn't Chris ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed at thanks for joining us remember ABC news live is here for all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next CIA's top stories after its.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.