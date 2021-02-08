Transcript for ABC News Live: US COVID-19 cases surge as nation feels impact of delta variant

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us the US is now reporting more than 100000. New coma cases in a single day. Hospitals and Austin, Texas are warning they may run out of icu beds meanwhile Louisiana's reporting the highest infection rate in the country. We'll speak to the director of the new orleans' Health Department about concerns over the number of children they've seen with Covert nineteen. And senators announced details of a one trillion dollar infrastructure bill to rebuild America's roads and bridges. We'll take a closer look at what's next for the bill and why some house Democrats are already signaling they won't approve this version of it. And breaking news out of Tokyo Simone vials will compete in the Olympics balance beam finals after sitting out all of the other events this as the spoiler alert. Teammate Jamie Carey gets the gold in floor but there's a huge upset for the US women's soccer team are Kenneth Mullen is live in Tokyo. We're gonna begin with the delta variant Terri through the country's doctor thought she warns things are going to get worse. The daily average of new US cases is over 72000. That's up 532%. Since mid June. And we're once again seeing long lines to get tested this one. It's in hard hit Florida meanwhile Louisiana's reporting the highest infection rate in the country hospitalizations there are up nearly 500%. From last month. RJ Norman is in New Orleans with the latest. This morning delta variant cases spy game. Chicago hundreds of thousands of concert goers crammed into grant park this weekend for a lot Lollapalooza. Officials say 90%. Of attendees were vaccinated. But now they're monitoring for any possible cogan spread as the US marks a troubling new milestone. Recording more than a 100000. New code would cases in a single day for the first time since February. We're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because was seeing the cases go up. Which is the reason why we keep saying over and over again the solution to this is get vaccinated. Dangerous delta variant would spread disease really is chicken pox according to an internal CDC document obtained by ABC news. While just one person sick with the original strain of coded nineteen could easily infect an average of two to three people in close contact. With the delta variants that number could now be up to nine people. 47 states and territories now categorized. As areas with high or substantial community transmission. Florida reporting 21000. Kobe case is on Friday its largest single day increase since the pandemic began. And in Texas there are now just send in available icu beds in Austin a city with 2.3 million residents. And in Louisiana hospitalizations. Are up nearly. 500%. In the last month at the Children's Hospital in New Orleans they went from zero building patients at the beginning of the week. To twenty by Thursday. We have a premature and send in the neonatal icu in our Q we have a Tony three month old infant on a high frequency Gosling and later. Com we've had that four other teenagers all unvaccinated. In the unit hands it's really taken a toll on everybody at this point. Louisiana and now reporting the highest infection rate in the country. If this is happening this year especially in newer islands with pretty good. The vaccination rates it's gonna happen everywhere. Daryl barker a healthy 31 year old who refuse to get vaccinated. Only ended in a Missouri icu we've just up 20% chance of surviving. Now fighting for his life as his wife and six year old son. We watch through a window. I was strongly against the facts and you through this. We're a strong server family. Of welfare. Hillary have. Health officials telling the threat of serious disease for children is a real concern right now this hospital. Recently admitted seventeen children in just a matter of days this recent surge is overwhelming first responders here in New Orleans were the mayor says they are un able to keep up with and what one calls Diane. Gary Sampson in Norman's in New Orleans thank you. And Louisiana is seen as rising cases so much so that one hospital in Baton Rouge is reporting at least one new coal would patient being checked in every hour. Governor John Bell AdWords is expected to announce. A decision on whether to issue a statewide mask mandate later this afternoon let's bring in director of the new orleans' Health Department doctor Jennifer bag now for more on this after gonna thanks so much for being here and you're busy. We appreciate you taking the time and New Orleans was a hot spot in the early days of the pandemic some doctors at that point even said that it could be worse than Katrina. So how does this new surge compare to what you saw last year. Well in some ways it's worse and some ways it's better you know we were one of the it didn't get at a time when very very little is known about the virus transmission and what we need you to mitigated. Now whereas 1617 months later and we know what to do we know that math or should and we know more critically that vaccines were coach and so it's really disheartening to be back. He's especially when New Orleans is really well vaccinated we're over 70%. Are eligible population. But that just shows that Tilton is a different animal it is our market she just and it is sickening those unvaccinated. Kids at our city and state an overwhelming us Justin is if we were back at the beginning now. How concerned are you about. The high vaccine rating at the high cost civilizations you're seeing and not the rise and hospitalizations in children especially as they get ready to head back to school. Well what I'm seeing as Natalie health directorate of practicing emergency position. To a person are unvaccinated. Are. Doubling the hospitals. If you are hospitalized in Louisiana it is 90% certain. You are unvaccinated. So this is something that. Easily could have been permanent now for children we can't prevent that we can't get wind of vaccine. And that's even more concerning we. Do what we can. Until they can get protected as well. And so do you worry about back to school season how that's gonna look candidate and the delta variant now and how we're seeing it spread. It certainly couldn't come at a worse time rush I will say I appreciate. American academy of pediatrics CDC recommendations. Universal masking schools we've seen our public schools here in New Orleans adopt. Very early I schools with universal masks being should I will still lightly EE a C east should be and we all know that the benefits in person tool are tremendous. However. It's up to the community to decide. How do we want school ago do we want to be me. I frequent shutdowns of scissors long do we want to do the right thing and get back. Needed so that group and now what kind of other restrictions are in place not just correlated mandate businesses around town etc. to try to mitigate the spread. Oh an excited to see that so many of our businesses have stepped up. On their own not only would they are masks and they couldn't place on Friday but several requiring proof of vaccination. Or negative test answer which is a really good idea right now for us we still god I restrictions on large gatherings if you want to have a large gathering at a 100% capacity. Indoor or outdoor everyone has to Wear masks and or they show the vaccination. We never let our put. We're just hoping that again with renewed focus on vaccinations on eighty short term indoor mass mandate will weather the worst of this. And the governor is getting ready to announce whether there will be a new mask mandate in place we think you need more restrictions in Louisiana. I think that right now while taking time to build immunity because remember even if you get vaccinated today it's six weeks until you have action we need some short term. How should end it we know that. Indoor masks work. We know that he is so much or he just as you show. We've got to do whatever we can't you block the transmission. And so I think this is a very good to see each step it's a governor you can't. So what's your message to other health departments about what they should be doing to try to prevent surges in their cities. Well I know in speaking did several of them that there are already out of worried about this are already seeing their numbers check I would just say. Don't assume that this is not gonna happen she used. Delta is everywhere. It will go straight for your own pacs and he didn't. Populations and that unfortunately still over and cause all wrong mostly mild. Infections and acceded individuals so prepare for it should do what you need to do to get your rates is trying its all weather the storm. All right doctor Jennifer and I know we so appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you good luck. And as the FDA decides whether to authorize booster shots in the US Israel has started giving them just on its most vulnerable citizens. The prime minister there have tallied Bennett so the decision was made after quote considerable research and analysis. And that Israel would share its information with the world's senior foreign correspondent in panel has the latest high end. Yes good morning Diane in a world first Israel has begun giving us senate brings to vaccine shots of the it was sixties and other vulnerable people is infections. Continue to wrongly set that like many countries there's been a debate about whether it's needed but they've decided. To press ahead. This does voices says that. Antibody protection does start to wane. After six months but this is important it's not just Democrats antibody protection it's also about T cell protection. Stephan now the US FDA is to be reviewing data about the need for brings to show us. But knoller available all recommended in the US. As all of now meanwhile here in Brescia and the government is planning to roll booster vaccines from next month. But health experts emphasize regardless the vaccines is still extremely effective at preventing severe illness or death. I would call for search is ongoing was still having to learn how much of how Long Will protected this question all was won't be answers too damn. Her eye in panel in London in thank you. And for more on the delta variant and the club in nineteen pandemic that's pretty ABC's medical contributor and chief innovation officer of Boston Children's Hospital doctor John Brownstein. Doctor Brownstein thanks for being here as we mentioned earlier the US is recording more than 100000 new cases in a single day for the first time. Since February and doctor found she has warned that things are going to get worse so. How bad is worse could we be headed back into lock downs. Yeah. I think he can get worse unfortunately he does open Berrian is gaining momentum. To be others are public health interventions are coming in. Staged social distancing things that people are. Aren't excited by the majors sort of interventions like Clark dogs are extremely tedious. As the visual and recognize the changed you work hard and still consider intervention. Seemed can't look. Treating her way. Some pockets of people he's huge even main post or read. The taxi changed your ability to reason he's. Those will need to surges and unfortunately for tens of millions of Americans know and eat all six. Gosh yeah to the infection does Alter and it was the model in a -- we're excited by the huge agency earth injection by you know you're not quite the vaccination levels of the UK he's the house show this weekend with the search and falls asleep in the northeast and so you know save lives for the better general Europe's currency decoupling G a lot of the you know. He hostile stations and deaths. That's an. You. Vaccination. Can predict that. A surge greater than were right now practicing teaching creation. And overall cancer recommendations and locked down yeah. New flexibility targeted interventions. Might include large gender gap that are obligated beach ones that we main focus on removing short. Now hundreds of concert goers attended love clues in this past weekend 90% of them were vaccinated. Now officials are monitoring for possible Colvin spread their do you think attending a crowded event. Like this if it's outdoors and if that many people are back stated is that safe. He said you know thinking. For gatherings you know few months ago me sense are. Asking right now. Now we don't emerging nation knows he those teachers and local blues is assessing you are just worth nearly a 100000 people. These 10%. Yesterday to prove you're testing by you know you know there are intentional or are among. Backstage he also changed Jordanian regime receive better problems are so. You have got concerns yes they were pretty I didn't many GE. You know I do this can show you how she bulls coming from all of her into place and how. You breezy with surges ritzy places like Missouri and yeah people coming here and ash exude this concern our you know any species he's in Chicago which is our Jeanne fivefold increase. And yeah because you people were turning back. 13 me back in March. Where he's units. Or with other music concerts should I do not worry about oral CE well listen personally or how we can't about it you know concerts or does this summer and into the hall. The CDC says while someone infected with the original strain of cove a nineteen is estimated to infect an average of two to three people in close contact. They say that number could be up to nine people for someone with a delta Varian what does that mean for how we fight this and do vaccines change that. Yes seemed absolutely change and you have to remember context is someone that I citizen councils and someone at. Seeing each so that number is definitely want to you know we're seeing a heck aren't around but it doesn't need it. It is every single chased. Yes delta. You're likely to discredit me you release more arson year and our first nuisance and that's the concern here and you are more transmissible and yes you're seeing war raging infections. Due to target you know there's a lot of discussion around town that is dear to your environment where there are set and she all. We're close proximity to our kids are so she doesn't necessarily translate to other and our institution and you have to remember it's still soliciting keystroke taxation so strong you know and Collins totaling waiting worse without the vaccine should we didn't see any gas well more hostile station ends coach again but yeah. Same person all this information but doctors says there's an urgency to get a vaccine huge but if you're back in GG jewelry he committed these acts he's protecting UH against what matters which is as you're almost DOS. An Israel has started giving booster shots we just heard the UK's planning to do the the same so you think we could expect to see booster shots in the US soon. You know I think that's you know and it would since he's he's here because I think there's a possibility he makes his first subset. They're taking the time they want to write an idea as we have to recognize that yeah boosters and he you know useful for those hurt in her car as she bullet and now. In unaffected first siege this vaccine there's a suburb of people where we're seeing an increase in transactions. She goes yeah we needed. An awful often times those hurdles in you know. He needs he is he she made recommendations. Worse is the fruit in the coming weeks I expect that lately. And should but again I think this stress here is that. Teams are working and I don't want this conversation. Who's just under my anguish what we know now that these are kids are working Kirsch. Former colleague in Louisiana State you know diminish or people holes right now. Are vaccinated and unvaccinated and so much how. He stressing that in order to do what we needed it could change the facts. To those who needed The Who has the entire city winds should. Tennessee time recognizing these old uncle screech you know we house are all vaccine should the issue that the whole world is united cheesy but these acts is really how random. And current actor John Brownstein always great to have you thank you. Did you so much. And overnight senators unveiled a trillion dollar package for the bipartisan infrastructure bill backed by president Biden. The goal of the bill is to help rebuild America's roads bridges and mass transit. But it's more than 2700. Pages congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has a details good morning Rachel. They ended morning it was a busy weekend here on Capitol Hill but senators now have in hand the tax. Of that bipartisan infrastructure packed. Package the total price tag on this one trillion dollars that includes a 110 billion for roads and bridges. 39 billion in public transit and 65 billion for broadband Internet. It will now heads the senate floor Ford did beat some senators may try and force some changes this delicate task that bipartisan group of negotiators. We'll have to keep at least ten Republicans on board. For this to clear the senate they are optimistic that they have the votes they want to get this passed by the end of the week. But there could be more challenges ahead and over in the house lawmakers are already on recess. Democrats hold a razor thin majority in progressives have already made it clear they want to see a much larger package passed first before they consider this when Diane. All right congressional correspondent Rachel Scott thanks Rachel. Coming up breaking news out of Tokyo's long Viles is now set to compete in the balance beam finals as the US women's gymnastics team continues to shine. We'll tell you what we're learning this morning as vials prepares to compete again. And I can't mountain is out of quarantine and taking to the streets of Tokyo look at the latest on the Olympics. And it came out tour right after this break he's. Welcome maximum allowed is now set to compete in the balance beam finals in Tokyo after sitting out all of then so far but. Spoiler alert team USA is already celebrating after American Jim is Jane Carrey took over the golden the floor finals. Let's bring in Kenneth Mullen in Tokyo for a little bit more on all of this came us and I'm miles is competing in the balance beam finals what we know about this decision. And what can we expect to see from her. Ice. For Diana surprising considering what we've seen out of Simone vials and seeing what's happened with some home miles as she withdrew from that team a final last week she has dropped out of wine with individual event after another from the uneven bars or before exercise of the vault but then that that word came that was like a shot of adrenaline into Tokyo tweet tweet us the most reviled as back competing on the ballot deputy. Tomorrow at this point we do not know how rare and her former so we don't know how she came to this decision we know that she said in the past. That her mind and body were not in sync because of the twisty sort air awareness was off so hopefully fast change Diane. And as we mentioned just teammate Jane Carey brought home the golden floor what are some highlights from her performance and some of the other weekend highlights. Louis with a vis A vis a weekend in and day here in Tokyo. I mean team USA they Ortega may gravity metals like they were the last several racket Black Friday Diane that they were previously addressed OK do it actually. They don't close out the swimming events isn't giving gold medals and gold medals. It was just incredible also. Off track and field that was cool as well come when it comes to Damascus he Richard. She never come back athlete who we thought would avenue Olympic she thought she out of these Olympics. And she brought home this show work that's just an incredible story there I mentioned track until I got if you can track and field events. Over this weekend as well but that moment everyone it seems to be talking about it something that happened between from athletes from Qatar six Italy they were high jumpers. They had several attempts to break the tie for the top spot when they decided to ask the judge says simply asked if you you'll never know unless you ask Diane they act. Asked the judge could they share the gold medal the judge agreed and then what we saw him there was just nothing but pure joy. And emotion and it was a sort of cool oversee that moment as well contractor drove for a team USA we'll also has its awesome. Bringing home bronze as well Tom and then I had. Half dimensions. I have to minutes in the US women soccer. Unfortunately they fail to Canada. Let me tell you exactly what happened won't do it like it did on Friday for those who are watching on Friday I giving those highlights there but what happened with them was Canada scored on a penalty kick in the 74 minute -- goes on to play for gold are you have women will play for bronze. Later on this week we also have to mention NX goalie Alyssa near apparently she -- injures she injured her knee so we're wishing her well but the IUS women's soccer team there they dig further earth in the Rio Olympics so some good news there for them but again a play for bronze. Kenneth Leno you are finally let out of quarantine and allowed a free and Tokyo south. It's time to hear about summiteers mention shall we came now in Tokyo soon. So Kenneth fellas that kind of trouble and he very may already. Didn't think that if it. 83 main guy added up fourteen days immediate level corn field of over. I literally just gotta like a leftover. That we're on a balcony here we're for loan seventeenth floor. I it will ran out of his hotel. And I went right to some of the hotspots here and Tokyo touch of blue area crossing arms harmonization of who we offs of school yard crossing barriers I got a guy and I doubted that famous popular iconic crosswalk where. On a daily basis they have about two million people who Gordon back crosswalk you see here don't like fast and furious. In other movies since iconic GO. I got insisting that. Also I ate you alive Diana I had a lot of ice cream satellites might scream I like my sweet hot grill some needs to prevent the barbecue arrests grow my own -- there also save some more ice cream idea perhaps hockey ice cream Diane. I have has not yet human it's still list says. You know. Wouldn't yeah I get it got to hit me right here. My candidate legitimately pygmy tribe has sought peace ice Graeme it was hurt journalism purposes so I had to more than drinking on the job yes I leave the ice cream pageant yes so angry and I. Faster. You know the cafes here are wild and crazy right they've got cats dogs. They've got a cabbie for vampires. As well don't ask you about that because they didn't go there they also have worn for owls because. Owls are important significance to Coles was across this world but especially here in Japan. They bring all types in a symbolic for wisdom and good fortune and luck if we get to go to and how cafe eighty thin it was beautiful and majestic I'm Derek faith. Dicier Diane governor FAA. Repair it. I'd say. It would route us. That's where you're grow with us. Staff suggests there will. And that's where we are now this came came out with a pie and I will say I'm very jealous that you get that ideology alchemy wildcat offense. I came usually we have a lot more to avoid a bit show it to beyond right here later on the bears could change for the viewers to tune back and I had a friend today does get into acting. Get it. Send a guy ends. Meanwhile back here in the US one swimmer is passing attack on others final how many years was concerns. After seeing a statistic that showed 64%. Of black children have either no or low swimming ability. Since you posted on social media saying she wanted to teach thirty black people how to swim. And that led to her starting a whole new organization called black people will swim. ABC news like prime mega Lindsey Davis has her story. Well the world is watching the fastest swimmers race in Tokyo. Bullet here we go along and on the NEA is on Long Island New York. Focusing on swimming and race and an entirely different way. I am the founder of black people slam where we I smashing the racist stereotype. And that he would build slammed encouraging our community so feast the air for years and I'm right behind him. And the easing fears by sharing her love and knowledge of swimming bill kicking will actually got this. My mom knew how to slim thinks of my grandmother's so my mom kind of paved the way. And put us in some lessons as well. One she mastered the fundamentals she eventually became a swim coach herself. I've been coaching and teaching. Tons of people from all different walks of life had to slam. But one really stuck out to me it's just nice. Seeing a number black people in the water we are drowning higher rates compared to any other experience. Two years ago Paul want to came up with an idea to help tackle the problem. Next that you know how many teens. Thirty people how to swim and from there it ages Lynn fire. Her students are grateful for the potentially life saving lessons. I was they entered her bar and it's because I'm somebody who can't swim you how one does this cycle just outset that I can not. Past and that fear and go. For anyone who is scary to learn how display include. Have one foot in one foot out he'll look Vieri and do it anyway and that he can do it. Thanks a Lindsey Davis. For that report and hats off to pile on a for all she's doing. All right coming up. And Colin surges are creating. Some questions about travel many wondering if their plans are still safe. So he would experts are saying about taking this summer getaway when we come back and welcome back as more than two million travelers are flying every day the new mask guidelines from the CDC are leaving people wondering about what to do about their travel plans. Called the cases are surging across the country so is it safe to get out of claim will Reeve has more. This morning with the UK reopening to vaccinated Americans. United Airlines telling ABC news it's adding a slew of flights between America and the UK forty per week. This has the more contagious delta variant spreads across the country some concerned about their summer travel plans. On average more than two million travelers are flying every day so we asked the experts is it safe to travel. A doctor and her Moines epidemiologist at UCLA says the unvaccinated are the ones who really need to rethink travel. If you're back Sydney it you yourself. Did not have to be worried about. It was really sick be hostile I think di busy very unlikely scenario. If you are unvaccinated. You do have to really considerate. Say traveling regardless of vaccination status should be done with caution. But choice in the matter choosing sending a less risky for you in your gambrel if somebody and you. As the variant continues to spread airlines so far not making changes to existing protocol. Including full capacity flights masks which are currently required by the CDC for all US flights working along side cabin air filters which airlines say hold up even against the very contagious delta variant trade association airlines for America saying in part the ventilation on board aircraft provide substantial protection. Delta Airlines saying. Filters capture the corona virus family and other viruses and articulate with upwards of 99.9. Efficacy. There is no greater risk of this new variant being transmitted on board. Diane an experiment from the department of defense and United Airlines tried to replicate what passengers do on an airplane breathing coughing and so on. It found that point 003%. Only of droplets made it into other passengers breathing zones. However the experiment did not test what happens when passengers get out and move about the cabin. Currently the mask mandate on airplanes is set to expire on September 13. Diane. I will read thanks for that and that doesn't do this newscast Sunday in the state of thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Plus you right back here at 11 AM eastern until then have a great morning.

