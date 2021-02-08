-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: CDC data shows delta variant as ‘transmissible as the chicken pox’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Pfizer data show vaccine booster shots may become necessary
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin says she's in recovery for a drug addiction
-
Now Playing: Hospitalizations spike in Louisiana as delta variant spreads
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles set to compete in last Olympic event in Tokyo
-
Now Playing: Arizona residents still cleaning up after heavy rain triggers flash flooding
-
Now Playing: Beach volleyball stars April Ross and Alix Klineman talk Olympic win
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin says she's facing a new obstacle: overcoming lung cancer
-
Now Playing: Floods and mudslides slam the West
-
Now Playing: Delta variant surges and ramps up hospitalizations
-
Now Playing: Florida A&M University pays $16M in student debt
-
Now Playing: Amanda Knox slams new Matt Damon film, 'Stillwater'
-
Now Playing: NHL star accused of tanking games to pay off gambling debts
-
Now Playing: Flash flooding dangers, wildfires in the West
-
Now Playing: Senators unveil details for $1T infrastructure package
-
Now Playing: NIH director talks potential effects of booster shots
-
Now Playing: US reports 100K new COVID cases in a single day
-
Now Playing: Rescue bear bonds with a worker at a wildlife sanctuary
-
Now Playing: Millions of renters in danger of losing their homes