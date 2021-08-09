Transcript for ABC News Live: US hits record number of pediatric COVID-19 cases

pediatric covered cases are now at the highest numbers. Since the pandemic started with more than 252000. Cases in the US in just one week. Military personnel have been deployed in three states with Idaho activating crisis standards of care. At ten hospitals. And here we're learning about the new variant and the trajectory of the fourth wave. A powerful earthquake rocked Mexico overnight near a popular tourist spot the seven point oh magnitude quake has left at least one person dead. We have the latest on the destruction this morning's. And after thirteen years Britney Spears' father Jamie has filed to end the pop stars conservative shift that us controlled her life and her money for thirteen years. Hear what we know about her major step toward freedom and my her legal team says this is not the end. But we begin with the latest on the pandemic hospitals across the country are being pushed the limit as the US records more children with Kobe then ever before. More than 252000. Pediatric Kobe cases were reported last week alone the highest weekly total yet. On average about 365. Children are being admitted to the hospital for the virus every day now more states are calling on military personnel for help. Including an Idaho where authorities have officially declared a crisis RK the heart tongue is there with more. This morning is millions of children start the school year the US setting an alarming new record. More than 252000. Children diagnosed with covic last week the highest number of pediatric cases since the pandemic began. We're calling this the fourth wave. But it is certainly been by far the most impact full search really hitting children and adolescents in Texas where the number of children hospitalized with Kobe hit an all time high over the weekend. Eleven year old Levi core two G tested positive a few days after going back to school. Then spent four days in a hospital bed they just felt horrible. All I know he's now recovering after fighting for his life. I was there to take it seriously NC protect yourselves. From what is what came nearly really. Awful disease off. Hospitals across the country are now calling for help. And the Department of Defense is answering sending military medics to support Alabama Arkansas and Idaho this. In sell war against hope that it is not over. We are very much in the middle of the battle Idaho's governor calls it an unprecedented point the State's history. The Health Department now activating crisis standards of care for at least ten hospitals warning residents they could face long wait times. You may get short uncertain supplies. Oxygen ventilator equipment or what have you. Detonated require us to make some tough decisions about who gets what win. Doctors say this time around the surge feels and looks different. We don't have to have these patients in our eyes to use. Every single patient that it's seen in the intensive care unit. There's been an unvaccinated. And are also younger. That was the case for 31 year old ticked talker Alexandra blank in Villar in Florida she wanted to do more research before getting the vaccine not a lot of energy for talking. So old chat and make this quick break but she was too late. Blanket Biller losing her battle there virus just days later in this final video posted on her tick tock the influence are encouraging her followers to get the shot. It's always. Look at it because hopefully. If you get a foreign war I live in the hospital. Faith belief. Diane in Idaho they have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the entire country and as you heard one doctors here say. There in the middle of this war against Kobe and they believe it could've been preventable at this point if more people here. Had gotten vaccinated but he zoom out the bigger picture there is some good news nationwide about 75%. Of adults have received at least one dose. The vaccine. Diane and I KR tongue in Boise Idaho OK thank you. And I like to bring in doctor Sherry Thelma hall president and CEO university hospital in Newark, New Jersey for more on this doctor down the hall thanks so much. For being here how worried are you about this rise in pediatric cases in what do you sing at your hospital. But he's a rusher Adam Leon so first of all I'm extremely worried about it exchange as we begin school address people begin work again be returned to work process were concerned. That should they get it and ordinance credits are vulnerable folks at home. In addition we're seeing a surge in pediatric cases across the country hasn't it New Jersey yet we're all very concerned about it because frankly. The good number of kids are not even eligible. The vaccine yet a particular that critical age group at age five to eleven I'd vaccination rates for older kids aged well. To seventeen are much too low I Chu be confident that returning to school will not be accompanied. Health care system is waiting for rescue do what we will do. I when we get more pediatric cases and were expecting it would add more. Pediatric visits to the emergence Rupert Corbett nine she'd been seen since beginning of damage including what hospital. Was filled to the brim last April. Grew concerned that this trend will only get worse in the north east. Now is this because the new variant the delta variant is affecting kids Mora just because it's more contagious and so. Just by that nature more kids are being infected. That's definitely both sober fact that the virus can spread it easily as chicken pox is a major problem indeed most important because she is simply means that more people will be getting it more people will be susceptible to it. So that's one factor but a couple different series studies shown that the risk of hospital station when you get corporate and she lies about twice the original area to the virus that really. Late north east and much of the country. Last year so I think you're seeing increased. Spread but also increased severity. Of the delta area in recent studies. They allege it is we're seeing more preacher hospital's patient or New Jersey hospitals Asian. Association yesterday and among the board of the organization. I released report saying that semi are sent hospitalized. Are unvaccinated which. Still shows you know being on actually it is the greatest respect concerning me that means what he 5%. I've had at least one docents I think the issue really immunity. Suddenly we need to look at and boosters I think most people. In our society can't come soon. Now hospital systems and a number of states are being pushed the limits some are even calling in military personnel to help now so. Where is this go from here. I think it's concerning that we're back chew wait where the military needs to deploy to get my hospital had. Incredible heroes from the US army reserves who chain that literally saved us when writers and staff was I sure it would so many other critical. Clinical and non political stat sheet as hostile going had to be out either because they were secret to themselves or a loved one. Was ill child care issues these things are resurfacing. Of the fact that you'd he has to step in to supplement articles that it's signed. Where we are the fact that we are surging to a point that is approaching what we had. Last winter overall and certainly at a local leveled some places out what new York New Jersey experience I was right there miss Ettercap last year. I was really concerning its I think we really did you think about a public health service corps I'd addition to what we have now are to be deployed. Specifically for public health emergencies like as not have to rely on the heroes are normal leash have to be deployed abroad to send us and our interest. So how concerned are you now about this new new variant we're hearing about. Better than you very disconcerting from the standpoint. It's actually being. Resistance you immunity that yet from the back seems there's some evidence about need to chase it's a very concerning nutrition at other promising news is that it does not at least yet seem to be dominating. In the areas where it's ready and so I think that is the most important variables are mentioned or how transmissible. Virus is it simply means that more people get it and so far it still seems that delta is winning out over you just get used because that vaccines to protect she especially hospitals Asian and dad's dad's adult area so. Good news lists. Besides that I ate more susceptible virus is the one Stockard. And I ducked history of Thelma hall always great to have you we appreciate your time today thank you. But what is. And at least one person is dead after a seven point oh magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico near a popular resort city. Now we're getting a better look at some of the destruction left behind Marcus Moore has the latest good morning Marcus. Diane good morning of new details are still coming N double we know that the this earthquake was measured at a seven point oh magnitude and it struck. Just as many people were getting ready for bed over ninth and struck just before 9 o'clock on Tuesday. And we have seen incredible images of the violent shaking from inside homes there in Mexico. I'll also walls crumbled and power poles collapsed onto streets and and on to cars there are the epicenter of the earthquake was about ten miles outside of the coastal resort city of Acapulco. But the capital city had building swaying Mexico City. That's 200 miles away from the epicenter and we saw video of power flashes lighting up the night sky. And also people running into the street for safety. Just a terrifying. Ordeal the Mexico's national civil defense so that they were conducting reviews in ten states and all. And outside of of the one fatality that we know of this morning at this point. Are there were nor the reports of serious injuries or catastrophic damage in the area but die and the still absolutely frightening. For people who were in the region and many who got no sleep at all because they were concerned about. Aftershocks it and feel safe in their homes and as of this morning there were well over ninety of those aftershocks Diane. Scary stuff Marcus Moore thanks for that and Texas governor Greg Abbott is facing backlash this morning after defending the State's ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Among other things the governor says the law does not need exceptions for rape or incest because Texas will work to eliminate rape. By getting rapists off the streets chief White House correspondent to see a Vega has the latest. This morning growing outrage over governor grade avid stunning response to a question about why texas' new abortion law it's an exception for rape or incest. Or Republican governor's answer. His state will eliminate the crime of rape altogether. Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and oppressive MF prosecuting them and getting them off the streets so goal number one in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape. So that no woman no person. Well be a victim of rape. The reality Abbott has not required the legislature to take up any rape prevention legislation. The backlash fears the majority of people who are rate. And our court sexually assaulting and are insulted by someone pactel wealth. And bulls are anxious creditors that are walking around the streets patent. It's not just ignorance of a group that is. Parents current sample across this country and now the Biden administration is facing growing calls from within its own party to take a more aggressive stand. 22 house Democrats writing a letter to attorney general Merrick Garland. Saying we urge you to take legal action up to and including the criminal prosecution. Of would be vigilantes attempting to use the private right of action establish by that blatantly unconstitutional. Law. The attorney general has said the Justice Department is urgently exploring options. But the White House concedes they don't yet know how to proceed and I should integrity is now law. This after having signed into law one of the most restrictive voting measures in the country. We must have trust and confidence in our elections. Despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 20/20 election. In Texas or anywhere else. The new law now bans drive through voting. And 24 hour polling locations which have increased turnout among minorities. It also no longer allows election officials to send mail in ballot applications to voters who haven't formally requested one. An addition to voting rights and abortion the Texas governor has now added another special session the Republican led legislature they're taking on more politically charged issues. Diane this time on the agenda they're gonna take on tree is youth sports. Redistricting and vaccine mandates. Rights they have vague and Washington Forrest thanks to Syria. And the Taliban's new government in Afghanistan has released its first official statement saying they want strong and healthy relations with all other countries. And that they will take steps toward protecting human rights the Taliban had previously promised a more inclusive government but so far no women have been appointed to any positions. And they disbanded the ministry of women's affairs. Another growing concerns about some top officials including one. On the FBI's most wanted list chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has the latest on that. This morning Afghans are waking up to undo Taliban government that sounds very much like the old. Filled with Taliban commanders and terrorism suspects including Syrian shouldn't how Connie. An acting Interior Minister he is on the FBI's most wanted list with a five million dollar bounty on his head. Accused a brutal acts of terrorism. And ties to al-Qaeda and his uncle co will. Named minister of refugees. Designated global terrorist. And like his nephew a five million dollar reward on his head and a new intelligence chief. Mullah Abdul harp course seek. A former gitmo detainee in their first official's statement the newly appointed leaders say they will take steps to protect human rights. But they've already disbanded the ministry of women's affairs the lead agency for promoting women's rights this as thousands desperately fled the country during their chaotic and dangerous evacuation. Many families separated in the process aid groups now identifying 300. Unaccompanied Afghan children who evacuated. Still not reunited with their parents but for thousands more who have escaped. A glimmer of hope US officials announcing up to 95000. Afghan evacuees will be accepted in the US over the next year. And after they've been in the country for twelve months they will be eligible to apply for a green card and a fast track to permanent legal status. More news from here at home a new ABC Washington Post poll shows less than half of the country. 49%. Sees the US is safer from terrorism that it was before nine elevenths. That's down from 64%. As America commemorates the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks ABC news and ABC news live we'll have live coverage. 9/11 twenty years later America remembers anchored by David Muir this Saturday beginning at 8 AM eastern. Welcome back crews removed his stature Robert alien Richmond Virginia today the statue is one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the confederacy. And weighs twelve tons tomorrow crews are expected to remove plaques from the base of the monument and replace a time capsule. That's believed to be inside. Britney Spears' father has asked the court to end the conservative ship that has controlled for life and finances for more than thirteen years. The news comes after the pop star broke her silence about the conservative ship in June addressing the court for more than twenty minutes and calling the court order conservative ship abusive. Even pilgrim has more from. Overnight a huge victory for Britney Spears in her fight to in your conservative ship. Britney's father Jamie spears a filing a petition through his attorney. To formally asked a court tick in the conserve leadership. The filing reviewed by ABC news states she wants to live her wife as she chooses. Adding that he believes Britney is entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this concern readership is no longer required. The 39 year old pop star brokers silence about the conservative ship back in June addressing the court for more than twenty minutes. Call in the court ordered conservative ship which is controlled in part by her father Jamie spears. Abusive. In June Britney told the court. She says she's not allowed to ride in a car driven by or boyfriend or make her own decisions about birth control marriage or having more children. Jamie spears agreed last month to step down as britney's conserve order of the state. But it was not until now he has said the arrangement should it. Britney's legal team. Has shown absolute brilliance in how they move this case forward on a very fast timeline. It's a goal britney's ardent fans and a free Britney movement have long fought for. Yeah now that Jamie spears is leading the case there's very few roadblocks to having the entire conservative ship were moved. But her attorney Matthew Rosen guard say if the judge does agreed to dissolve the conservative ship. It won't be the end of Britney search for justice and accountability. Telling ABC news having exposed his misconduct and plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract. A multi million dollar settlement mr. spears has now effectively surrendered. Adding that he intends to depose Jamie spears as part of an investigation. Into financial mismanagement. What's next telling the decision to in big concern version now rests within judge who has been overseeing the case she would have to approve the request. Diane tyranny the pilgrim thanks for that. An Elizabeth Holmes a former billionaire founder of geragos is set to be in court today for opening statements. She was billed as the next Steve Jobs now she's taking the stand accused of multimillion dollar fraud. ABC's chief economic correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is in San Jose California with the latest. This morning it's just hours away from opening statements in the criminal trial of disgraced their it was founder Elizabeth Holmes. A jury of seven men and five women will hear the government's case for the very first time the cherry which ranges in age from nineteen to approximately sixty includes a recent high school graduate a person who witnessed abuse growing up. And two individuals who identified English as their second language. We'll be your ideal juror you were representing Elizabeth Holmes. Should hopefully see you did terrible. Or some. Can identify. With her as a victim I had. Persuaded. By her story a bit she was manipulated. Abused her are her. Only days ago a bombshell. Homes defense revealing she alleged she was the victim of a decade of emotional physical and sexual abuse. At the hands of her former boyfriend that there are no CO OO Sunnyvale money while watney denies these allegations. It. Is going to be mean okay. Overnight prosecutors revealing new text exchanges between the pair during the time of the alleged abuse. Including fees or Elizabeth writes to sunny madly in love with you when your strength nor a breeze in the desert for me. My water ocean and feel like lucky is person in world. Because they have you we. And our. Holmes once the youngest female self made billionaire known for her distinctive voice first think you're crazy and it's. And black turtle necks set out to change health care with her blood testing technology. We've made. Possible. To run. Comprehensive laboratory tests from a tiny sample. But now she stands accused of multi million dollar fraud. The Department of Justice alleging homes misled patients doctors and investors. I know that we need so many mistakes. Prosecutors to recruit for data mining to show that she had criminal intense. UC. And I pretty typical means he's is like a bit. Rebecca Jarvis Sears is now with more on this or back up only what are you going to be looking out for today as you hear is opening statements. Well Diane what we really expect from these opening statements is a laying out of the the game plan really for both the prosecution the government's case and the defense. And one of the things that's really key here is that they do not over promise and under delivery they want a lay things out neatly so that. The jury in these seven men and five women can really understand this case and what's so here is making sure that it's clear from the government's standpoint that there is intent here was clearly intends. On the part of Elizabeth Holmes to commit this fraud of course as we've sent multiple times she maintains her innocence at this point. But the government needs to show them that she intended to commit this fraud and lay it out simply because this could be a very complicated case when it comes to all of the science. And one of the new or accusations that's come out of this case Elizabeth saying that she was abused. By her former boyfriend and CO us unable Lonnie so what do we know about these text between the two of them that prosecutors revealed overnight. Yes and as funny about Lonnie has denied these claims adamantly. The text came out overnight released by the government show a relationship and that's what this really opens the door to both the Elizabeth Holmes. Before Sonny about wanting was in the picture and Elizabeth Holmes after he no longer worked. At the parent knows after he no longer was in a relationship with Elizabeth Holmes had. These text messages are a matter of sowing doubt in the eyes of jurors they show our relationship that on the surface of things you stop and their in the package it appears to be a loving doting relationship diet. And you think we can expect to see Elizabeth testified. Absolutely there is a very very high probability we will hear from Elizabeth Holmes. That can be raring cases like these that the defended would actually take this stand but hurt. But attorneys have Ari done something which is equally rare which is they have indicated in court documents that we very likely we'll hear from her that she will take the stand. Tick tock through these allegations these very serious allegations of abuse. And their impact on her and her life so we very likely in a matter of days are going to hear from the woman herself. I am very interesting Rebecca Jarvis thanks for that and again Rebecca follows. Vice FaceBook is denying a report it reads in shares what's out messages that investigation by pro public claims. FaceBook employees contract workers who reportedly read through millions of messages on one sap. FaceBook says what's up reviews messages sent to them by users to report abuse. Apple has released a short video announcing its next product launch next Tuesday's events is expected to feature a new Lysol and possibly. The next apple watch the company September event has considered its most important of the year just ahead of the holiday shopping season. And Twitter is testing out a new timeline design the display has an instant brown love with Eds adds pictures and video. The design will only be visible to a small group of IOS users for now. It's unclear when or if Twitter plans to roll out that new design all of its users And Twitter is testing out a new timeline design the display has an instant brown love with Eds adds pictures and video. The design will only be visible to a small group of IOS users for now. It's unclear when or if Twitter plans to roll out that new design all of its users those exact right Stanback CM. All right Monaco's are opting thank you. And for the first time Italian Bryant is opening up about the passing of her father Kobe Bryant and her sister Gianna. In a new interview with team though she talks about finding herself. And keeping Colby's memory alive ABC's juju Chang has the story. She's the oldest daughter of the leak. NBA great. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa. And now she's landed on its coveted cover for teens low income I have tied brands like tide team that covers. Italian Bryant speaking out for the first time about the tragic passing of her father and little sister Gigi. In that helicopter crash in early 20/20 an Italian looking back on her father's legacy exclusively telling teen vogue I love talking about my dad it's bittersweet but I enjoyed talking about him more than it's sad for me. The tell you opening up on how her family is coping saying he did the best you can. For my little sisters were trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to Lou about every day the way they would she's going through a tough time. Didn't you can just tell that she had a lot of so or around her he asked her heart good. She's speaking about her Kobe Bryant. The team no stranger to fame crediting her parents for providing her own identity apart from her father's. Mattel Iran calling growing up my parents made it as normal as possible thank god they did. It's not oh she's an Italian Bryant she's Kobe Bryant's donor. A lot of times they saw me as she's just Annie. Now eighteen years old Italian sharing her prom dress revealed and news about signing with IMG models and now stepping down on her own as a cover girl. She's eighteen she's on the precipice with everything she just graduated and from high school she's on her waiting USC as a freshman. And she's ready to step out if he can't appreciate. Under out who. Intel is fulfilling that other dream this fall by attending USC. Mom but NASA posting that it was so painful at drop off but adding that daddy would be so proud about all that she's doing. And you have to wonder even though she's a grown adult woman there will always remain a part of her fifth daddy's little girl. You can check out the full feature a teen vogue dot com Diane. I juju thanks for that and that does it for this news cast Sunday in a state of thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. Was he right back here at the top of the hour but first Rachel Scott. On the Texas abortion law battle guidelines starts right now.

