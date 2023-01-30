ABC News Live: Video of Tyre Nichols arrest raises new questions

Plus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Israel after deadly shootings, and Alex Murdaugh is back in court for the first full week of testimony in his double murder trial.

January 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live