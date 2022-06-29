ABC News Live: Warnock wins Georgia runoff, gaining Democrats another Senate seat

Plus, one person is dead and thousands are in the dark in North Carolina after an attack on power infrastructure, and 25 were arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government.

