ABC News Live: White House calls GOP debt ceiling plan “ransom”

Plus, Prosecutors say the National Guardsman accused of leaking classified documents tried to destroy evidence, and what to know about the new weight loss drug Mounjaro.

April 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live