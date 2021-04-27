ABC News Live: White House says Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent

Plus, COVID cases down nearly 25% in the U.S. and thousands gather for a fallen NYPD officer’s funeral amid streak of shootings targeting police officers across the country.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live