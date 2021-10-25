ABC News Live: White House sets ‘winter strategy’ after 1st omicron case found in US

Plus, the Supreme Court is poised to upend Roe v. Wade, and in an ABC News exclusive, actor Alec Baldwin speaks out about the fatal movie set shooting.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live