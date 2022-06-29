ABC News Live: WNBA star Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia

Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s taking a second course of Paxlovid after experiencing a resurgence of symptoms from his initial treatment for COVID-19.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live